Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
2.0%
1 yr return
10.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
12.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
10.4%
Net Assets
$2.86 B
Holdings in Top 10
57.2%
Expense Ratio 0.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 89.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in dividend-paying U.S. exchange-traded equity securities (“Equity Securities”) and will opportunistically utilize an “option strategy” consisting of writing (selling) U.S. exchange-traded covered call option contracts on such Equity Securities. Amplify Investments LLC (“Amplify Investments” or the “Adviser”) serves as the investment adviser to the Fund. Capital Wealth Planning, LLC (“CWP” or a “Sub-Adviser”) and Penserra Capital Management LLC (“Penserra” or a “Sub-Adviser”, and collectively with CWP, the “Sub-Advisers”) each serve as investment sub-advisers to the Fund. Penserra is responsible for implementing the Fund’s investment program by, among other things, trading portfolio securities and performing related services, rebalancing the Fund’s portfolio and providing cash management services in accordance with the investment advice formulated by, and model portfolios delivered by, CWP and Amplify Investments. The Sub-Advisers are not affiliated with the Fund or Amplify Investments.
The Fund’s portfolio is strategically designed to offer high levels of total return on a risk-adjusted basis. The portfolio consists primarily of dividend-paying stocks that deliver cash flows from dividend and option income while offering the potential for capital appreciation. CWP constructs a portfolio that is diversified across the industry sectors represented by the S&P 500 Total Return Index (the “S&P 500”) and sells call option contracts tactically to generate additional income. CWP actively manages sector allocation and opportunities to participate in defensive and cyclical trends within economic cycles. CWP also screens for growth and value stocks that have a history of increasing dividends and possess strong fundamentals.
Equity Securities Portfolio. CWP seeks to identify Equity Securities of high-quality large capitalization companies from the S&P 500 that CWP believes are likely, over time, to sustain their earnings and cash flow growth and increase their dividends. In accordance with this investment methodology, CWP seeks to identify Equity Securities of companies that are likely to raise annual dividends with consistency. In constructing its portfolio of approximately 20 to 25 of such Equity Securities (the “Portfolio”), CWP considers which industry sectors represented by the S&P 500 appear to be outperforming relative to the overall market and over-weights those sectors by selecting Equity Securities that are outperforming relative to their peers within such sectors. Under normal market circumstances, the Portfolio’s aggregate exposure to any one sector will be less than 25%, and the maximum weighting of each of the Equity Securities will be no more than 8%. The Equity Securities held by the Fund will, on an ongoing basis, be screened and adjusted according to other investment attributes, including market capitalization, management track record, earnings, cash flows and return on equity.
Covered Call Option Strategy. The Fund will also employ an option strategy in which it will write U.S. exchange-traded covered call options on Equity Securities in the Portfolio in order to seek additional income (in the form of premiums on the options) and selective repurchase of such options. A call option written (sold) by the Fund will give the holder (buyer) the right to buy a certain equity security at a predetermined strike price from the Fund. A premium is the income received by the writer of the option contract. CWP seeks to lower risk and enhance total return by tactically selling short-term call option contracts on some, or all, of the Equity Securities in the Portfolio. Specifically, CWP seeks to provide gross income of approximately 2-3% from dividend income and 2-4% from option premium, plus the potential for capital appreciation. In selling call option contracts, the Fund effectively sells its ability to participate in gains of the reference security beyond the predetermined strike price in exchange for the premium income received. Unlike a systematic covered call program, CWP is not obligated to continuously cover each individual equity position. When one of the underlying stocks demonstrates strength or an increase in implied volatility, CWP identifies that opportunity and sells call option contracts tactically, rather than keeping all positions covered and limiting potential upside.
For more information on the Fund’s principal investment strategy, including the Enhanced Dividend Income Portfolio, please refer to the section entitled “Additional Information About the Fund’s Strategies and Risks—Principal Investment Strategies” and “Management of the Fund — Prior Related Performance of CWP.”
Diversification Status. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
|YTD
|2.0%
|-2.8%
|240.8%
|17.39%
|1 Yr
|10.0%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|15.65%
|3 Yr
|12.2%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|3.85%
|5 Yr
|10.4%*
|-5.0%
|17.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-1.5%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|40.54%
|2021
|10.8%
|-28.6%
|438.4%
|23.12%
|2020
|3.7%
|-93.5%
|8.2%
|40.69%
|2019
|5.8%
|-38.9%
|19.8%
|6.98%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|N/A
|YTD
|-3.9%
|-2.7%
|244.0%
|18.97%
|1 Yr
|5.6%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|14.35%
|3 Yr
|15.0%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|3.85%
|5 Yr
|12.8%*
|-5.4%
|17.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-1.5%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|40.54%
|2021
|10.8%
|-5.9%
|438.4%
|23.70%
|2020
|3.7%
|-81.2%
|8.2%
|54.48%
|2019
|5.8%
|-29.0%
|19.8%
|9.30%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|N/A
|DIVO
|Category Low
|Category High
|DIVO % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.86 B
|25
|17.4 B
|22.10%
|Number of Holdings
|27
|2
|508
|50.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|747 M
|-6.66 M
|5.12 B
|19.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|57.22%
|11.3%
|100.0%
|32.67%
|Stocks
|100.00%
|-3.92%
|100.76%
|8.02%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|86.64%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.92%
|89.31%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|88.17%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-0.76%
|100.29%
|97.33%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|88.17%
|Financial Services
|23.84%
|0.00%
|29.60%
|33.19%
|Healthcare
|15.25%
|0.00%
|25.91%
|11.34%
|Technology
|13.10%
|0.00%
|44.43%
|85.71%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.61%
|0.00%
|19.02%
|5.46%
|Energy
|11.17%
|0.00%
|69.54%
|5.46%
|Industrials
|8.33%
|1.41%
|43.91%
|13.87%
|Consumer Defense
|5.62%
|0.00%
|22.87%
|15.13%
|Basic Materials
|5.49%
|0.00%
|60.58%
|13.03%
|Utilities
|3.87%
|0.00%
|13.35%
|21.43%
|Communication Services
|1.69%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|95.80%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.74%
|98.32%
|US
|100.00%
|-3.89%
|100.00%
|0.38%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-2.17%
|99.33%
|97.33%
|Expense Ratio
|0.55%
|0.20%
|6.78%
|59.67%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.20%
|1.75%
|12.31%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|58.05%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.28%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|89.00%
|0.00%
|456.80%
|75.00%
|DIVO
|Category Low
|Category High
|DIVO % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.73%
|0.00%
|3.76%
|2.97%
|DIVO
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|DIVO
|Category Low
|Category High
|DIVO % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.38%
|-2.54%
|14.24%
|15.98%
|DIVO
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2023
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2023
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2023
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2023
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2019
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2018
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.335
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.332
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.344
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.316
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.311
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2017
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 13, 2016
5.47
5.5%
Kevin Simpson has been the President and Chief Investment Officer of Capital Wealth Planning, LLC since establishing the firm in 2005. Originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Kevin has been investing in options since he began his career at W.H. Newbold's Son & Co. in 1992. After his time at W.H. Newbold's Son & Co Kevin spent 7 years with Wheat First Butcher Singer (Subsequently Wells Fargo) where he helped institutions and high-net worth individuals plan and achieve their financial goals through option centered strategies. Following his time at Wheat First Butcher Singer Kevin spent several years at Sterling Financial before establishing Capital Wealth Planning. Over the years, Kevin has shifted Capital Wealth Planning away from a financial planning orientation to an established investment management firm, offering separately managed ETF and Equity portfolios that are complemented with a yield enhancing covered call strategy. A graduate ofThe George Washington University majoring in Finance, Kevin applies institutional investment management strategies to diversified equity and option portfolios.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 13, 2016
5.47
5.5%
Mr. Tong has been a managing director with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining Penserra, Mr. Tong spent seven years as a vice president at Blackrock, where he was a portfolio manager for a number of the iShares ETFs, and prior to that, he spent two years in the firm’s index research group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 13, 2016
5.47
5.5%
Anand Desai. Mr. Desai has been an Associate with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining the Penserra Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Desai was a portfolio fund accountant at State Street for five years.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 13, 2016
5.47
5.5%
Dustin Lewellyn, CFA. Mr. Lewellyn has extensive background in institutional investment process with a specific focus on exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Mr. Lewellyn was a portfolio manager at BGI (now part of Blackrock), and he managed a number of international equity funds. Dustin also was head of ETF product management and product development at Northern Trust where he oversaw the build out and management of all areas of a new ETF business, including primary responsibility for the portfolio management process surrounding the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn also built and ran a new ETF business for Charles Schwab, including having primary responsibility for the technology and investment process to support portfolio management for the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn started a consulting business with a focus on ETFs and helped numerous new ETF sponsors, as well as service providers, understand the resource requirements to participate in the industry utilizing current best practices. Mr. Lewellyn holds a B.A. from University of Iowa and is a CFA Charterholder. He also holds security licenses 7, 63, 66 and 24.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 13, 2016
5.47
5.5%
Josh is responsible for the oversight and management of the trading of the firm’s investment strategy. Prior to joiningCWP Josh spent 6 years with First Financial Capital Advisors, the internal asset management arm of First Financial Bank. While at First Financial Capital Advisors Josh oversaw roughly $500M in assets as the lead portfolio manager for the International Global Focused SMA and the Pure Equity SMA, both strategies employed covered call programs to enhance yield and cover fees. Josh also served as co-portfolio manager of the Large CapCore Mutual Fund. During a portion of his college experience and career in finance Josh served in the U.S. Army National Guard for 8 years with deployment to the Middle East and received an honorable discharge. Josh received his B.S. in Finance from Miami University of Ohio. He is a CFA charter holder, as well as, a member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society of Cincinnati.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|19.77
|3.61
|5.67
