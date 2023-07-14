Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in dividend-paying U.S. exchange-traded equity securities (“Equity Securities”) and will opportunistically utilize an “option strategy” consisting of writing (selling) U.S. exchange-traded covered call option contracts on such Equity Securities. Amplify Investments LLC (“Amplify Investments” or the “Adviser”) serves as the investment adviser to the Fund. Capital Wealth Planning, LLC (“CWP” or a “Sub-Adviser”) and Penserra Capital Management LLC (“Penserra” or a “Sub-Adviser”, and collectively with CWP, the “Sub-Advisers”) each serve as investment sub-advisers to the Fund. Penserra is responsible for implementing the Fund’s investment program by, among other things, trading portfolio securities and performing related services, rebalancing the Fund’s portfolio and providing cash management services in accordance with the investment advice formulated by, and model portfolios delivered by, CWP and Amplify Investments. The Sub-Advisers are not affiliated with the Fund or Amplify Investments.

The Fund’s portfolio is strategically designed to offer high levels of total return on a risk-adjusted basis. The portfolio consists primarily of dividend-paying stocks that deliver cash flows from dividend and option income while offering the potential for capital appreciation. CWP constructs a portfolio that is diversified across the industry sectors represented by the S&P 500 Total Return Index (the “S&P 500”) and sells call option contracts tactically to generate additional income. CWP actively manages sector allocation and opportunities to participate in defensive and cyclical trends within economic cycles. CWP also screens for growth and value stocks that have a history of increasing dividends and possess strong fundamentals.

Equity Securities Portfolio. CWP seeks to identify Equity Securities of high-quality large capitalization companies from the S&P 500 that CWP believes are likely, over time, to sustain their earnings and cash flow growth and increase their dividends. In accordance with this investment methodology, CWP seeks to identify Equity Securities of companies that are likely to raise annual dividends with consistency. In constructing its portfolio of approximately 20 to 25 of such Equity Securities (the “Portfolio”), CWP considers which industry sectors represented by the S&P 500 appear to be outperforming relative to the overall market and over-weights those sectors by selecting Equity Securities that are outperforming relative to their peers within such sectors. Under normal market circumstances, the Portfolio’s aggregate exposure to any one sector will be less than 25%, and the maximum weighting of each of the Equity Securities will be no more than 8%. The Equity Securities held by the Fund will, on an ongoing basis, be screened and adjusted according to other investment attributes, including market capitalization, management track record, earnings, cash flows and return on equity.

Covered Call Option Strategy. The Fund will also employ an option strategy in which it will write U.S. exchange-traded covered call options on Equity Securities in the Portfolio in order to seek additional income (in the form of premiums on the options) and selective repurchase of such options. A call option written (sold) by the Fund will give the holder (buyer) the right to buy a certain equity security at a predetermined strike price from the Fund. A premium is the income received by the writer of the option contract. CWP seeks to lower risk and enhance total return by tactically selling short-term call option contracts on some, or all, of the Equity Securities in the Portfolio. Specifically, CWP seeks to provide gross income of approximately 2-3% from dividend income and 2-4% from option premium, plus the potential for capital appreciation. In selling call option contracts, the Fund effectively sells its ability to participate in gains of the reference security beyond the predetermined strike price in exchange for the premium income received. Unlike a systematic covered call program, CWP is not obligated to continuously cover each individual equity position. When one of the underlying stocks demonstrates strength or an increase in implied volatility, CWP identifies that opportunity and sells call option contracts tactically, rather than keeping all positions covered and limiting potential upside.

For more information on the Fund’s principal investment strategy, including the Enhanced Dividend Income Portfolio, please refer to the section entitled “Additional Information About the Fund’s Strategies and Risks—Principal Investment Strategies” and “Management of the Fund — Prior Related Performance of CWP.”

Diversification Status. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).