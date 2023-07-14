Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.8%
1 yr return
20.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$1.3 B
Holdings in Top 10
22.8%
Expense Ratio 0.29%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To achieve the International High Profitability ETF’s investment objective, the Advisor implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. As further described below, the Portfolio’s design emphasizes long-term drivers of expected returns identified by the Advisor’s research, while balancing risk through broad diversification across companies, sectors, and countries. The Advisor’s portfolio management and trading processes further balance those long-term drivers of expected returns with shorter-term drivers of expected returns and trading costs.
The Portfolio is designed to purchase securities of large non-U.S. companies that the Advisor determines to have high profitability relative to other large capitalization companies in the same country or region, at the time of purchase. An equity issuer is considered to have high profitability because it has high earnings or profits from operations in relation to its book value or assets. The Portfolio may emphasize certain stocks, including smaller capitalization companies, lower relative price stocks, and/or higher profitability stocks as compared to their representation in the large-cap high profitability segments of developed non-U.S. markets. The Portfolio’s increased exposure to such stocks may be achieved by overweighting and/or underweighting eligible stocks based on their market capitalization, relative price, and/or profitability characteristics. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, the Advisor may consider additional factors such as price to cash flow or price to earnings ratios. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time.
The Portfolio intends to purchase securities of large non-U.S. companies associated with developed market countries that the Advisor has designated as approved markets. As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Portfolio will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies in the particular non-U.S. markets in which the Portfolio invests. The Advisor determines the minimum market capitalization of a large company with respect to each country or region in which the Portfolio invests. Based on market capitalization data as of December 31, 2022, the market capitalization of a large company in any country or region in which the Portfolio invests would be $1,325 million or above. This threshold will vary by country or region. For example, based on market capitalization data as of December 31, 2022, the Advisor considered a large company in the European Economic and Monetary Union (the “EMU“) to have a market capitalization of at least $6,125 million, a large company in Norway to have a market capitalization of at least $1,765 million and a large company in Switzerland to have a market capitalization of at least $8,202 million. These thresholds will change due to market conditions.
The Advisor may also increase or reduce the Portfolio’s exposure to an eligible company, or exclude a company, based on shorter-term considerations, such as a company’s price momentum. In addition, the Advisor seeks to reduce trading costs using a flexible trading approach that looks for opportunities to participate in the available market liquidity, while managing turnover and explicit transaction costs.
The Portfolio may gain exposure to companies in an approved market by purchasing equity securities in the form of depositary receipts, which may be listed or traded outside the issuer’s domicile country, or by entering into equity swap agreements. The Portfolio also may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for foreign and U.S. equity securities and indices to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio. Because many of the Portfolio’s investments may be denominated in foreign currencies, the Portfolio may enter into foreign currency exchange transactions, including foreign currency forward contracts, in connection with the settlement of a foreign securities or to transfer cash balances from one currency to another currency.
The Portfolio may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.
The Portfolio is an actively managed exchange-traded fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specific index and may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than such index funds.
|Period
|DIHP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.8%
|-28.5%
|12.2%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|20.4%
|-31.2%
|121.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-52.6%
|123.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-11.3%
|58.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.9%
|10.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DIHP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-45.5%
|71.3%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-15.4%
|11.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-33.7%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|27.5%
|N/A
|Period
|DIHP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-28.5%
|12.2%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-31.2%
|121.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-52.6%
|123.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.3%
|58.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|10.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DIHP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-45.5%
|71.3%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-15.4%
|11.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-18.0%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|29.4%
|N/A
|DIHP
|Category Low
|Category High
|DIHP % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.3 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|73.66%
|Number of Holdings
|464
|1
|10801
|28.80%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|85.7 M
|0
|34.5 B
|77.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.84%
|1.6%
|100.0%
|57.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIHP % Rank
|Stocks
|88.69%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|6.60%
|Cash
|2.66%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|90.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|56.54%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|69.35%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|52.44%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|56.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIHP % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|65.41%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|45.22%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|71.33%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|31.09%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.35%
|47.91%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|97.58%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|12.92%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|15.61%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|60.70%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|9.96%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|4.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIHP % Rank
|Non US
|81.23%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|9.25%
|US
|7.46%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|77.28%
|DIHP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.29%
|0.01%
|3.96%
|88.33%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|15.66%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|DIHP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DIHP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DIHP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|247.00%
|N/A
|DIHP
|Category Low
|Category High
|DIHP % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.00%
|0.00%
|13.65%
|80.65%
|DIHP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|DIHP
|Category Low
|Category High
|DIHP % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|N/A
|DIHP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 26, 2023
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 23, 2022
0.19
0.2%
Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 23, 2022
0.19
0.2%
Mr. Schneider is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Schneider holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, an MS from the University of Minnesota, and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Schneider joined Dimensional in 2011, has been a portfolio manager since 2013.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 23, 2022
0.19
0.2%
Mr. Keswani is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Keswani joined Dimensional in 2011 and has been a portfolio manager since 2013. Mr. Keswani holds an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management, an MS from Pennsylvania State University, and a BS from Purdue University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 23, 2022
0.19
0.2%
Mr. Hohn is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors. Mr. Hohn holds an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles, an MS from the University of Southern California and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Hohn joined the Advisor in 2012, has been a portfolio manager since 2015, and has been responsible for the US Large Company Portfolio since 2017.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.13
|2.92
