The Fund is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to track the performance of the Index. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in securities within the Index or in securities, such as depositary receipts and “to-be-announced” (TBA) securities, that the Fund’s investment adviser, Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (Columbia Management or the Investment Manager), determines have economic characteristics that are substantially the same as the economic characteristics of the securities within the Index. For purposes of this policy, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income (or debt) securities. In addition, the Fund may invest in cash, cash equivalents and money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Investment Manager)), that the Investment Manager believes will help the Fund track the performance of the Index.

The Index is owned and calculated by Bloomberg Index Services Limited (Bloomberg or the Index Provider), which is not affiliated with the Fund or Columbia Management. The Index was developed by Columbia Management working with the Index Provider.

Beta Advantage® Multi-Sector Approach to Debt Market Investing. The Index reflects a rules-based multi-sector strategic beta approach to measuring the performance of the debt market through representation of six segments of the debt market in the Index, each focused on yield, quality, and liquidity of the particular segment. The Index, and therefore the Fund, will have exposure to the following six segments of the debt market (% amount noted is the Index’s allocation to the particular segment at index rebalancing and reconstitution as described below): U.S. Treasury securities (10%); global ex-U.S. treasury securities (10%); U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities (15%); U.S. corporate investment grade bonds (15%); U.S. corporate high yield bonds (30%); and emerging markets sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt (20%). The Index’s allocation to each of the six segments of the debt market, represented by six sub-index models, is fixed as of each Index rebalancing and reconstitution, but may vary due to the performance of each segment between these events. The number of securities in each of the six sub-index models and the Index as a whole noted below are as of January 31, 2023 and are subject to change. The six sub-index models, each as discussed below, will generate all of the component securities of the Index. Each sub-index model is market value-weighted except for the Global Ex-U.S. Treasury Securities Sector sub-index model, which is equal-weighted.

Beta Advantage® Strategy to Investing in the U.S. Treasury Securities Segment . As part of its multi-sector approach, the Index holds, and therefore the Fund invests in, those U.S. Treasury securities included in the Bloomberg Barclays US Treasury Total Return Index that meet the following criteria: have a remaining maturity of greater than 7 years, are rated investment grade, are U.S. dollar denominated, have a fixed-rate coupon, are non-convertible, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value. At January 31, 2023, this sub-index model held 86 securities.

Beta Advantage® Strategy to Investing in the Global Ex-U.S. Treasury Securities Segment . As part of its multi-sector approach, the Index holds, and therefore the Fund invests in, those securities included in the Bloomberg Barclays Global Treasury Ex-US Total Return Index (which is comprised of fixed rate, local currency, investment grade sovereign debt of countries outside the U.S.) that meet the following criteria: have a remaining maturity of between and including 7 to 12 years and a yield greater than 0.00% that are issued by the following countries: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. From these securities, the single largest debt instrument is selected (by amount outstanding) from each country, equally weighted per country. At January 31, 2023, this sub-index model held 11 securities.

Beta Advantage® Strategy to Investing in the U.S. Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities Segment . As part of its multi-sector approach, the Index holds, and therefore the Fund invests in, those securities included in the Bloomberg Barclays US MBS Total Return Index (which is comprised of U.S. agency mortgage pass-through securities backed by pools of mortgages and issued by the following U.S. government-sponsored enterprises: Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC)) that meet the following criteria: have a 30-year fixed-rate program, an issuance date less than 1,000 days, and that are denominated in U.S. dollars. At January 31, 2023, this sub-index model held 253 securities.

Beta Advantage® Strategy to Investing in the U.S. Corporate Investment Grade Debt Segment. As part of its multi-sector approach, the Index holds, and therefore the Fund invests in, those securities included in the Bloomberg Barclays US Corporate Total Return Index (which is comprised of investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable, U.S. dollar denominated debt with $250 million or more of par amount outstanding, issued by U.S. and non-U.S. industrial companies, utilities, and financial institutions) that meet the following criteria: have a remaining maturity of between and including 5 to 15 years, a credit rating between and including BAA1 and BAA3 using the Bloomberg Barclays index rating methodology, and an issuance date not greater than 1,000 days. The two largest issues from each issuer are selected based on amount outstanding. At January 31, 2023, this sub-index model held 551 securities.

Beta Advantage® Strategy to Investing in the U.S. Corporate High Yield Debt Segment . As part of its multi-sector approach, the Index holds, and therefore the Fund invests in, those securities included in the Bloomberg Barclays US Corporate High Yield Total Return Index (which is comprised of publicly issued U.S. dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds) that meet the following criteria: have a (non-investment grade) credit rating above B3 using the Bloomberg index rating methodology, an outstanding face amount greater than $800 million, remaining maturity of less than 14 years, and issued within the past 5 years. Pay-in-kind (PIK) and partial PIK instruments are excluded from this sub-index model. The two largest issues from each issuer are selected based on amount outstanding, subject to a 2% issuer cap based on market value. At January 31, 2023, this sub-index model held 246 securities.

Beta Advantage® Strategy to Investing in the Emerging Markets Sovereign and Quasi-Sovereign Debt Segment . As part of its multi-sector approach, the Index holds, and therefore the Fund invests in, those securities included in the Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Aggregate Total Return Index (which is comprised of fixed-rate sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt of emerging market countries rated investment grade and non-investment grade) that meet the following criteria, with corporate issuers being excluded: have a credit rating between and including BAA1 and BA3 using the Bloomberg Barclays index rating methodology, remaining maturity of between and including 5 to 15 years, and a minimum amount outstanding of at least $2 billion. The two largest issues from each issuer are selected based on amount outstanding, subject to a maximum 10% country weighting (based on market value). At January 31, 2023, this sub-index model held 58 securities.

The Fund may invest in privately placed and other securities or instruments that are purchased and sold pursuant to Rule 144A or other exemptions under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, subject to certain regulatory restrictions.

The Index (as well as the sub-index models) are reconstituted and rebalanced monthly typically on the last business day of each month. The Fund will typically experience portfolio turnover in connection with Index reconstitution and rebalancing.

As noted above, the six sub-index models will generate all of the component securities of the Index. Columbia Management expects to utilize a “representative sampling” strategy whereby the Fund invests in only some of the component securities of the Index that, collectively, are believed by the Investment Manager to generally reflect the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. As such, the Fund may not track the Index with the same degree of accuracy as would a fund replicating (or investing in) the entire Index. Through its representative sampling investment technique, the Fund expects to typically hold 500-800 holdings, which is a subset of the total number of holdings in the Index, which, as of January 31, 2023, had 1,205 holdings. There may be instances in which the Fund may overweight (or underweight) an Index holding, purchase (or sell) instruments not in the Index as a substitute for one or more securities in the Index or utilize various combinations of other available investment techniques in seeking to track the performance of the Index. The Fund may hold less than or more than the typical number of holdings in the range stated above, with the Fund portfolio management team applying investment experience and insight with the goal of seeking investment results that closely correspond to the performance of the Index.

The Fund may sell securities or other holdings that are represented in the Index or purchase securities or make other investments that are not yet represented in the Index in anticipation of their removal from or addition to the Index.

The Investment Manager does not invest the Fund’s assets based on its view of the investment merits of a particular security or company, neither does it conduct fundamental investment research or analysis, nor seek to forecast or otherwise consider market movements, conditions or trends in managing the Fund’s assets. The Fund pursues its investment objective of correlating performance with the Index regardless of market conditions and does not take defensive positions.

To the extent the Index is concentrated in a particular segment, sector or industry, the Fund will be concentrated in that segment, sector or industry.