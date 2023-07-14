The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 95% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.

The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that is comprised of small cap common stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index, which defines the dividend-paying universe of companies in

emerging markets throughout the world. Companies included in the Index fall within the bottom 10% of total market capitalization of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index as of the annual Index screening date. If a company currently in the Index is no longer ranked in the bottom 10% of total market capitalization of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index at the time of the annual Index screening date but remains ranked within the bottom 13% of total market capitalization of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index, the company will remain in the Index. As of June 30, 2022, the Index had a market capitalization range from $45.6 million to $9.9 billion, with an average market capitalization of $1 billion. To be eligible for inclusion in the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index, a company must meet the following criteria as of the annual Index screening date: (i) payment of at least $5 million in cash dividends on common shares during the preceding in the annual cycle; (ii) market capitalization of at least $200 million; (iii) average daily dollar trading volume of at least $200,000 for each of the preceding six months; (iv) incorporation within one of 18 emerging market nations (Brazil, Chile, China, Czech Republic, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, and Turkey); and (v) trading of at least 250,000 shares per month for each of the preceding six months.

Securities are weighted in the Index based on dividends paid over the prior annual cycle. Companies that pay a greater total dollar amount of dividends are more heavily weighted. To derive a company’s initial Index weight, (i) multiply the U.S. dollar value of the company’s annual gross dividend per share by the number of common shares outstanding for that company (the “Cash Dividend Factor”); (ii) calculate the Cash Dividend Factor for each company; (iii) add together all of the companies’ Cash Dividend Factors; and (iv) divide the company’s Cash Dividend Factor by the sum of all Cash Dividend Factors. The maximum weight of any one sector and any one country in the Index, at the time of the Index’s annual screening date, is capped at 25% (with the exception of the real estate sector, which is capped at 15%); however, sector and/or country weights may fluctuate above the specified cap in response to market conditions and/or the application of volume factor adjustments. The Index methodology applies a volume factor adjustment to reduce a component security’s weight in the Index and reallocate the reduction in weight pro rata among the other securities if, as of the annual Index screening date, a component security no longer meets certain trading volume thresholds.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (“WisdomTree Investments”), as Index provider, currently uses Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standards (“S&P GICS”) to define companies within a sector. The following sectors are included in the Index: consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, communication services, and utilities. A sector is comprised of multiple industries. For example, the energy sector is comprised of companies in, among others, the natural gas, oil and petroleum industries. As of June 30, 2022, companies in the information technology, financials, and industrials sectors comprised a significant portion of the Index.