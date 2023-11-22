The Global Credit ETF seeks to maximize total returns primarily from a universe of U.S. and foreign corporate debt securities that mature within twenty years from the date of settlement. In addition, the Portfolio may invest in obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. and foreign governments, their agencies and instrumentalities, bank obligations, commercial paper, repurchase agreements, money market funds, obligations of other domestic and foreign issuers, securities of domestic or foreign issuers denominated in U.S. dollars but not trading in the United States, and obligations of supranational organizations. The Advisor expects that the Portfolio will primarily invest in the obligations of issuers that are in developed countries.

The Portfolio intends to invest its assets to gain exposure to at least three different countries, including the United States. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 30% of its net assets in non-U.S. issuers. At launch, the Portfolio is anticipated to invest between approximately 30% and 60% of its net assets in U.S. issuers, which will change due to market conditions. An issuer may be considered to be of a country if it is organized under the laws of, maintains its principal place of business in, has at least 50% of its assets or derives at least 50% of its operating income in, or is a government, government agency, instrumentality, or central bank of, that country. As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Portfolio will invest at least 80% of its net assets in debt securities.

The Portfolio generally emphasizes investments in debt securities rated in the lower half of the investment grade spectrum (e.g., rated BBB- to A+ by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”) or Baa3 to A1 by Moody’s Investor’s Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”)). The Portfolio may also invest in higher-rated and/or lower-rated (i.e., below investment grade, also known as “junk” bonds) debt securities.

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio will generally maintain a weighted average duration of no more than one half year greater than, and no less than one year below, the weighted average duration of the Portfolio’s benchmark, the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Credit Bond Index (Hedged to USD), which was approximately 6.97 years as of May 31, 2023. From time to time, the Portfolio may deviate from this duration range when the Advisor determines it to be appropriate under the circumstances. Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates.

The Portfolio’s investments may include foreign securities denominated in foreign currencies. The Portfolio intends to hedge foreign currency exposure to attempt to protect against uncertainty in the level of future foreign currency rates. The Portfolio may enter into foreign currency forward contracts to hedge against fluctuations in currency exchange rates or to transfer balances from one currency to another. The Portfolio also may enter into credit default swaps on issuers or indices to buy or sell credit protection to hedge its credit exposure; gain market or issuer exposure without owning the underlying securities; or increase the Portfolio’s total return. The Portfolio may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts, to hedge its currency exposure or to hedge its interest rate exposure or for non- hedging purposes, such as a substitute for direct investment or to increase or decrease market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio.

The Portfolio may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.

The Portfolio is an actively managed exchange-traded fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specific index and may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than such index funds.