Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.9%
1 yr return
18.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$6.57 B
Holdings in Top 10
24.6%
Expense Ratio 0.09%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s (the “Advisor”) tax management strategies for the US Equity ETF are designed to maximize the after tax value of a shareholder’s investment. Generally, the Advisor buys and sells securities for the Portfolio with the goals of: (i) delaying and minimizing the realization of net capital gains (e.g., selling stocks with capital losses to offset gains, realized or anticipated); and (ii) maximizing the extent to which any realized net capital gains are long-term in nature (i.e., taxable at lower capital gains tax rates).
To achieve the US Equity ETF’s investment objective, the Advisor implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. As further described
below, the Portfolio’s design emphasizes long-term drivers of expected returns identified by the Advisor’s research, while balancing risk through broad diversification across companies and sectors. The Advisor’s portfolio management and trading processes further balance those long-term drivers of expected returns with shorter-term drivers of expected returns and trading costs.
The US Equity ETF, using a market capitalization weighted approach, is designed to generally purchase a broad and diverse group of equity securities of U.S. companies. A company’s market capitalization is the number of its shares outstanding times its price per share. The Portfolio may emphasize certain stocks, including smaller capitalization companies, lower relative price stocks, and/or higher profitability stocks as compared to their representation in the U.S. market. Under a market capitalization weighted approach, companies with higher market capitalizations generally represent a larger proportion of the Portfolio than companies with relatively lower market capitalizations. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, the Advisor may consider additional factors such as price to cash flow or price to earnings ratios. An equity issuer is considered to have high profitability because it has high earnings or profits from operations in relation to its book value or assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time.
The Advisor may also increase or reduce the US Equity ETF’s exposure to an eligible company, or exclude a company, based on shorter-term considerations, such as a company’s price momentum. In assessing a company’s investment characteristics, the Advisor considers ratios such as recent changes in assets divided by total assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing a company’s investment characteristics are subject to change from time to time. In addition, the Advisor seeks to reduce trading costs using a flexible trading approach that looks for opportunities to participate in the available market liquidity, while managing turnover and explicit transaction costs.
As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the US Equity ETF will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities of U.S. companies. The Advisor considers companies of all market capitalizations for purchase by the Portfolio.
The US Equity ETF may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices, to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio.
The US Equity ETF may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.
The US Equity ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specific index and may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than such index funds.
|Period
|DFUS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.9%
|-51.8%
|22.1%
|94.99%
|1 Yr
|18.5%
|-58.9%
|46.9%
|18.69%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|1.81%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.1%
|93.8%
|2.41%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.2%
|37.0%
|1.45%
* Annualized
|Period
|DFUS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.3%
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-18.2%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-80.2%
|35.2%
|N/A
|Period
|DFUS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-97.2%
|22.1%
|97.42%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-58.9%
|67.6%
|20.09%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|2.01%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.1%
|93.8%
|2.90%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.8%
|37.0%
|1.45%
* Annualized
|Period
|DFUS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.3%
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-12.8%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-60.0%
|35.2%
|N/A
|DFUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFUS % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.57 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|23.14%
|Number of Holdings
|2389
|2
|4154
|2.90%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.34 B
|1.74 K
|270 B
|25.86%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.56%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|85.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFUS % Rank
|Stocks
|99.79%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|4.63%
|Cash
|1.81%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|89.21%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.23%
|10.58%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|11.34%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|5.67%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|6.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFUS % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.44%
|24.65%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|43.21%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.52%
|84.80%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|47.90%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|51.40%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|37.04%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|25.49%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|48.81%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.14%
|51.26%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.47%
|39.36%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.10%
|39.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFUS % Rank
|US
|99.79%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|15.15%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.51%
|60.86%
|DFUS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.09%
|0.01%
|2.95%
|93.28%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|7.87%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|DFUS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DFUS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DFUS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|N/A
|DFUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFUS % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.30%
|0.00%
|19.15%
|10.81%
|DFUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|DFUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFUS % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|19.42%
|DFUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 26, 2023
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 25, 2001
20.69
20.7%
Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Mary T. Phillips, CFA, Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional, joined Dimensional in 2012 and has been a portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Phillips began managing Dimensional’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in March 2018. Ms. Phillips earned an MBA with concentration in analytic finance, statistics and econometrics, and managerial and organizational behavior from the University of Chicago and a BA from the University of Puget Sound.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Mr. Hohn is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors. Mr. Hohn holds an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles, an MS from the University of Southern California and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Hohn joined the Advisor in 2012, has been a portfolio manager since 2015, and has been responsible for the US Large Company Portfolio since 2017.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Mr. Hertzer joined DFA in 2013. Mr. Hertzer began his investment career in 2004 and earned a B.A. from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from the University of California Los Angeles.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.17
|2.42
