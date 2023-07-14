Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

DFUS | Active ETF

$48.85

$6.57 B

1.30%

$0.64

0.09%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.9%

1 yr return

18.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$6.57 B

Holdings in Top 10

24.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$48.9
$38.82
$48.93

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DFUS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Jed Fogdall

Fund Description

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s (the “Advisor”) tax management strategies for the US Equity ETF are designed to maximize the after tax value of a shareholder’s investment. Generally, the Advisor buys and sells securities for the Portfolio with the goals of: (i) delaying and minimizing the realization of net capital gains (e.g., selling stocks with capital losses to offset gains, realized or anticipated); and (ii) maximizing the extent to which any realized net capital gains are long-term in nature (i.e., taxable at lower capital gains tax rates).

To achieve the US Equity ETF’s investment objective, the Advisor implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. As further described

below, the Portfolio’s design emphasizes long-term drivers of expected returns identified by the Advisor’s research, while balancing risk through broad diversification across companies and sectors. The Advisor’s portfolio management and trading processes further balance those long-term drivers of expected returns with shorter-term drivers of expected returns and trading costs.

The US Equity ETF, using a market capitalization weighted approach, is designed to generally purchase a broad and diverse group of equity securities of U.S. companies. A company’s market capitalization is the number of its shares outstanding times its price per share. The Portfolio may emphasize certain stocks, including smaller capitalization companies, lower relative price stocks, and/or higher profitability stocks as compared to their representation in the U.S. market. Under a market capitalization weighted approach, companies with higher market capitalizations generally represent a larger proportion of the Portfolio than companies with relatively lower market capitalizations. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, the Advisor may consider additional factors such as price to cash flow or price to earnings ratios. An equity issuer is considered to have high profitability because it has high earnings or profits from operations in relation to its book value or assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time.

The Advisor may also increase or reduce the US Equity ETF’s exposure to an eligible company, or exclude a company, based on shorter-term considerations, such as a company’s price momentum. In assessing a company’s investment characteristics, the Advisor considers ratios such as recent changes in assets divided by total assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing a company’s investment characteristics are subject to change from time to time. In addition, the Advisor seeks to reduce trading costs using a flexible trading approach that looks for opportunities to participate in the available market liquidity, while managing turnover and explicit transaction costs.

As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the US Equity ETF will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities of U.S. companies. The Advisor considers companies of all market capitalizations for purchase by the Portfolio.

The US Equity ETF may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices, to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio.

The US Equity ETF may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.

The US Equity ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specific index and may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than such index funds.

Read More

DFUS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.9% -51.8% 22.1% 94.99%
1 Yr 18.5% -58.9% 46.9% 18.69%
3 Yr 0.0%* -25.7% 197.6% 1.81%
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.1% 93.8% 2.41%
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 37.0% 1.45%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -18.2% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -80.2% 35.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 22.1% 97.42%
1 Yr N/A -58.9% 67.6% 20.09%
3 Yr N/A* -25.7% 197.6% 2.01%
5 Yr N/A* -28.1% 93.8% 2.90%
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 37.0% 1.45%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -12.8% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -60.0% 35.2% N/A

DFUS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DFUS Category Low Category High DFUS % Rank
Net Assets 6.57 B 177 K 1.21 T 23.14%
Number of Holdings 2389 2 4154 2.90%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.34 B 1.74 K 270 B 25.86%
Weighting of Top 10 24.56% 1.8% 100.0% 85.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. APPLE INC 7.03%
  2. MICROSOFT CORP 5.54%
  3. AMAZON COM INC 2.43%
  4. The DFA Short Term Investment Fund 1.84%
  5. NVIDIA CORP 1.71%
  6. ALPHABET INC 1.61%
  7. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CLASS B 1.59%
  8. ALPHABET INC CLASS A 1.56%
  9. META PLATFORMS INC 1.40%
  10. EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 1.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DFUS % Rank
Stocks 		99.79% 0.00% 130.24% 4.63%
Cash 		1.81% -102.29% 100.00% 89.21%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 10.58%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 11.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 5.67%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 6.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFUS % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 25.44% 24.65%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% 43.21%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 37.52% 84.80%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.90% 47.90%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 51.40%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 37.04%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 25.49%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 48.81%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 49.14% 51.26%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 50.47% 39.36%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.10% 39.57%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFUS % Rank
US 		99.79% 0.00% 127.77% 15.15%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 33.51% 60.86%

DFUS - Expenses

Operational Fees

DFUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.09% 0.01% 2.95% 93.28%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 2.00% 7.87%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

DFUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DFUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DFUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

DFUS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DFUS Category Low Category High DFUS % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.30% 0.00% 19.15% 10.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DFUS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DFUS Category Low Category High DFUS % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% 19.42%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DFUS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DFUS - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 25, 2001

20.69

20.7%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

Mary Phillips

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Mary T. Phillips, CFA, Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional, joined Dimensional in 2012 and has been a portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Phillips began managing Dimensional’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in March 2018. Ms. Phillips earned an MBA with concentration in analytic finance, statistics and econometrics, and managerial and organizational behavior from the University of Chicago and a BA from the University of Puget Sound.

Joseph Hohn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Mr. Hohn is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors. Mr. Hohn holds an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles, an MS from the University of Southern California and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Hohn joined the Advisor in 2012, has been a portfolio manager since 2015, and has been responsible for the US Large Company Portfolio since 2017.

John Hertzer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Mr. Hertzer joined DFA in 2013. Mr. Hertzer began his investment career in 2004 and earned a B.A. from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from the University of California Los Angeles.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.17 2.42

