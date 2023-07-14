The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). Davis Selected Advisers, L.P. (“Davis Advisors” or the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, uses the Davis Investment Discipline to invest, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes in securities issued by companies principally engaged in the financial services sector. The Fund is non-diversified and, therefore, is allowed to focus its investments in fewer companies than a fund that is required to diversify its portfolio. The Fund’s portfolio generally contains between 15 and 35 companies, although the precise number of its investments will vary over time. The Fund invests, principally, in common stocks (including indirect holdings of common stock through depositary receipts). The Fund may invest in large, medium or small companies without regard to market capitalization and may invest in issuers in foreign countries, including countries with developed or emerging markets. These non-U.S. company investments may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs” and together “Depositary Receipts”). Depositary Receipts are receipts that represent ownership of shares of a non-U.S. issuer held in trust by a bank or similar financial institution.

A company is principally engaged in financial services if it owns financial services-related assets that constitute at least 50% of the value of all of its assets, or if it derives at least 50% of its revenues from providing financial services. Companies are classified by GICS based on their principal business activity. Revenue is a key factor in determining a firm’s principal business activity. Companies with their principal business activity in one of the following areas are considered financial services firms: banks, thrifts and mortgage, specialized finance, consumer finance, asset management, custody, investment banking, brokerage, insurance, financial exchanges and data, and mortgage REITs.