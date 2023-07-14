The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 95% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.

The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that is comprised of dividend-paying small capitalization companies in Japan. As of June 30, 2022, the Index had a market capitalization range from $80.6 million to $3 billion, with an average market capitalization of $750 million. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must meet the following criteria as of the annual Index screening date: (i) incorporation in Japan; (ii) payment of at least $5 million in cash dividends on common shares during the preceding annual cycle; (iii) market capitalization of at least $100 million; (iv) average daily dollar trading volume of at least $100,000 for the preceding three months; and (v) trading of at least 250,000 shares per month for each of the preceding six months. The Index is then created by removing the 300 largest companies by market capitalization from the list of eligible companies, as of the annual Index screening date.

Securities are weighted in the Index based on dividends paid over the prior annual cycle. Companies that pay a greater total dollar amount of dividends are more heavily weighted. To derive a company’s initial Index weight, (i) multiply the U.S. dollar value of the company’s annual gross dividend per share by the number of common shares outstanding for that company (the “Cash Dividend Factor”); (ii) calculate the Cash Dividend Factor for each company; (iii) add together all of the companies’ Cash Dividend Factors; and (iv) divide the company’s Cash Dividend Factor by the sum of all Cash Dividend Factors. At the time of the Index’s annual screening date, the maximum weight of any security in the Index is capped at 2% and the maximum weight of any one sector in the Index is capped at 25% (with the exception of the real estate sector, which is capped at 15%); however, security and/or sector weights may fluctuate above the specified cap in response to market conditions and/or the application of volume factor adjustments. The Index methodology applies a volume factor adjustment to reduce a component security’s weight in the Index and reallocate the reduction in weight pro rata among the other securities if, as of the annual Index screening date, a component security no longer meets certain trading volume thresholds.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (“WisdomTree Investments”), as Index provider, currently uses Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standards (“S&P GICS”) to define companies within a sector. The following sectors are included in the Index: consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, communication services, and utilities. A sector is comprised of multiple industries. For example, the energy sector is comprised of companies in, among others, the natural gas, oil and petroleum industries. As of June 30, 2022, companies in the industrials and consumer discretionary sectors comprised a significant portion of the Index.