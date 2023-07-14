Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund

ETF
DFJ
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$67.98 -0.75 -1.09%
primary theme
Japan Equity
DFJ (ETF)

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$67.98 -0.75 -1.09%
primary theme
Japan Equity
DFJ (ETF)

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$67.98 -0.75 -1.09%
primary theme
Japan Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund

DFJ | ETF

$67.98

$181 M

2.68%

$1.84

0.58%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.6%

1 yr return

17.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

Net Assets

$181 M

Holdings in Top 10

7.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$68.7
$55.73
$68.73

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 36.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund

DFJ | ETF

$67.98

$181 M

2.68%

$1.84

0.58%

DFJ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -12.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree
  • Inception Date
    Jun 16, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    3200000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Marlene Walker-Smith

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 95% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.
The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that is comprised of dividend-paying small capitalization companies in Japan. As of June 30, 2022, the Index had a market capitalization range from $80.6 million to $3 billion, with an average market capitalization of $750 million. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must meet the following criteria as of the annual Index screening date: (i) incorporation in Japan; (ii) payment of at least $5 million in cash dividends on common shares during the preceding annual cycle; (iii) market capitalization of at least $100 million; (iv) average daily dollar trading volume of at least $100,000 for the preceding three months; and (v) trading of at least 250,000 shares per month for each of the preceding six months. The Index is then created by removing the 300 largest companies by market capitalization from the list of eligible companies, as of the annual Index screening date. 
Securities are weighted in the Index based on dividends paid over the prior annual cycle. Companies that pay a greater total dollar amount of dividends are more heavily weighted. To derive a company’s initial Index weight, (i) multiply the U.S. dollar value of the company’s annual gross dividend per share by the number of common shares outstanding for that company (the “Cash Dividend Factor”); (ii) calculate the Cash Dividend Factor for each company; (iii) add together all of the companies’ Cash Dividend Factors; and (iv) divide the company’s Cash Dividend Factor by the sum of all Cash Dividend Factors. At the time of the Index’s annual screening date, the maximum weight of any security in the Index is capped at 2% and the maximum weight of any one sector in the Index is capped at 25% (with the exception of the real estate sector, which is capped at 15%); however, security and/or sector weights may fluctuate above the specified cap in response to market conditions and/or the application of volume factor adjustments. The Index methodology applies a volume factor adjustment to reduce a component security’s weight in the Index and reallocate the reduction in weight pro rata among the other securities if, as of the annual Index screening date, a component security no longer meets certain trading volume thresholds. 
WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (“WisdomTree Investments”), as Index provider, currently uses Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standards (“S&P GICS”) to define companies within a sector. The following sectors are included in the Index: consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, communication services, and utilities. A sector is comprised of multiple industries. For example, the energy sector is comprised of companies in, among others, the natural gas, oil and petroleum industries. As of June 30, 2022, companies in the industrials and consumer discretionary sectors comprised a significant portion of the Index. 
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.
Read More

DFJ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFJ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.6% -13.4% 25.3% 87.50%
1 Yr 17.3% -16.6% 29.7% 67.50%
3 Yr 3.5%* -9.1% 21.8% 40.00%
5 Yr 0.3%* -6.5% 10.8% 63.64%
10 Yr 5.1%* -0.8% 9.6% 20.69%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFJ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.0% -32.8% 6.0% 18.92%
2021 0.2% -8.2% 8.6% 35.29%
2020 0.4% -1.1% 9.5% 96.97%
2019 4.0% 1.9% 5.6% 81.25%
2018 -4.0% -5.8% -1.3% 73.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFJ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -12.0% -14.0% 19.3% 82.50%
1 Yr -14.3% -17.4% 22.1% 90.00%
3 Yr 1.2%* -9.1% 13.8% 51.43%
5 Yr 0.1%* -6.3% 7.7% 62.07%
10 Yr 6.4%* -0.8% 12.2% 40.91%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFJ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.0% -32.8% 6.0% 18.92%
2021 0.2% -8.2% 8.6% 35.29%
2020 0.4% -1.1% 9.5% 96.97%
2019 4.0% 1.9% 5.6% 81.25%
2018 -4.0% -5.8% -1.3% 73.33%

DFJ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DFJ Category Low Category High DFJ % Rank
Net Assets 181 M 3.2 M 13 B 60.00%
Number of Holdings 709 29 1791 10.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.9 M 421 K 2.3 B 75.00%
Weighting of Top 10 7.05% 3.5% 60.4% 90.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 14.32%
  2. Kobe Steel Ltd 1.07%
  3. Cosmo Energy Holdings Co Ltd 0.85%
  4. Seven Bank Ltd 0.64%
  5. Nippon Steel Trading Corp 0.63%
  6. Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd 0.61%
  7. Aozora Bank Ltd 0.59%
  8. Tokyo Seimitsu Co Ltd 0.55%
  9. Konica Minolta Inc 0.54%
  10. K's Holdings Corp 0.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DFJ % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 91.78% 100.00% 7.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 45.00%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 0.05% 47.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 45.00%
Cash 		0.00% -0.01% 8.22% 95.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.06% 47.50%

DFJ - Expenses

Operational Fees

DFJ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.58% 0.09% 3.01% 65.00%
Management Fee 0.58% 0.09% 0.90% 40.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.15% 0.20% N/A

Sales Fees

DFJ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DFJ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DFJ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.00% 2.95% 70.30% 88.57%

DFJ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DFJ Category Low Category High DFJ % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.68% 0.00% 5.42% 12.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DFJ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DFJ Category Low Category High DFJ % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.34% -0.63% 2.58% 10.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DFJ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DFJ - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marlene Walker-Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.

Todd Frysinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.

Vlasta Sheremeta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.

David France

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.

Michael Stoll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 24.43 7.11 8.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×