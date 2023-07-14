Home
Vitals

YTD Return

10.0%

1 yr return

23.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$5.52 B

Holdings in Top 10

19.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.0
$25.71
$33.96

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DFIV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dimensional International Value ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Jed Fogdall

Fund Description

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s (the “Advisor”) tax management strategies for the International Value ETF are designed to maximize the after tax value of a shareholder’s investment. Generally, the Advisor buys and sells securities for the Portfolio with the goals of: (i) delaying and minimizing the realization of net capital gains (e.g., selling stocks with capital losses to offset gains, realized or anticipated); and (ii) maximizing the extent to which any realized net capital gains are long-term in nature (i.e., taxable at lower capital gains tax rates).

To achieve the International Value ETF’s investment objective, the Advisor implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. As further described below, the Portfolio’s design emphasizes long-term drivers of expected returns identified by the Advisor’s research, while balancing risk through broad diversification across companies and sectors. The Advisor’s portfolio management and trading processes further balance those long-term drivers of expected returns with shorter-term drivers of expected returns and trading costs.

The International Value ETF is designed to generally purchase securities of large non-U.S. companies in countries with developed markets that the Advisor determines to be lower relative price stocks. A company’s market capitalization is the number of its shares outstanding times its price per share. Under a market capitalization weighted approach, companies with higher market capitalizations generally represent a larger proportion of the Portfolio than companies with relatively lower market capitalizations. The Advisor may overweight certain stocks, including smaller companies, lower relative price stocks, and/or higher profitability stocks within the large-cap value segment of developed ex U.S. markets. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, the Advisor may consider additional factors such as price to cash flow or price to earnings ratios. An equity issuer is considered to have high profitability because it has high earnings or profits from operations in relation to its book value or assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time.

The International Value ETF intends to purchase securities of large companies associated with developed market countries that the Advisor has designated as approved markets. The Advisor determines the minimum market capitalization of a large company with respect to each country or region in which the Portfolio invests. Based on market capitalization data as of December 31, 2022, for the Portfolio, the market capitalization of a large company in any country or region in which the Portfolio invests would be $1,325 million or above. This threshold will change due to market conditions.

The Advisor may also increase or reduce the International Value ETF’s exposure to an eligible company, or exclude a company, based on shorter-term considerations, such as a company’s price momentum. In addition, the Advisor seeks to reduce trading costs using a flexible trading approach that looks for opportunities to participate in the available market liquidity, while managing turnover and explicit transaction costs.

The International Value ETF also may gain exposure to companies associated with approved markets by purchasing equity securities in the form of depositary receipts, which may be listed or traded outside the issuer’s domicile country. The Portfolio may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for foreign or U.S. equity securities and indices, to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio. Because many of the Portfolio’s investments may be denominated in foreign currencies, the Portfolio may enter into foreign currency exchange transactions, including foreign currency forward contracts, in connection with the settlement of foreign securities or to transfer cash balances from one currency to another currency.

The International Value ETF may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.

The International Value ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specific index and may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than such index funds.

Read More

DFIV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -28.5% 424400.0% 77.46%
1 Yr 23.8% -19.1% 220.8% 73.76%
3 Yr 0.0%* -6.9% 18.5% 13.27%
5 Yr 0.0%* -12.7% 6.8% 1.99%
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.8% 9.4% 1.15%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.7% -99.0% 166.1% N/A
2021 N/A -91.9% 28.2% N/A
2020 N/A -7.3% 20.1% N/A
2019 N/A -100.0% 7.1% N/A
2018 N/A -8.1% 16.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -28.5% 15.6% 95.38%
1 Yr N/A -19.1% 220.8% 73.91%
3 Yr N/A* -6.9% 20.8% 13.50%
5 Yr N/A* -12.7% 9.8% 2.63%
10 Yr N/A* -5.8% 12.7% 1.15%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.7% -27.8% 166.1% N/A
2021 N/A -42.2% 211.0% N/A
2020 N/A -7.3% 20.1% N/A
2019 N/A -16.3% 7.1% N/A
2018 N/A -8.1% 433899.9% N/A

DFIV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DFIV Category Low Category High DFIV % Rank
Net Assets 5.52 B 2.21 M 44.7 B 14.00%
Number of Holdings 572 2 3900 6.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 747 M 530 K 13.7 B 15.63%
Weighting of Top 10 19.95% 7.3% 99.9% 68.02%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SHELL PLC 4.15%
  2. TOTALENERGIES SE 3.30%
  3. The DFA Short Term Investment Fund 2.06%
  4. NOVARTIS AG SPONSORED ADR 2.00%
  5. Mercedes Benz Group AG 1.45%
  6. ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG 1.40%
  7. HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 1.24%
  8. BAYER AG 1.09%
  9. CIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA 1.07%
  10. KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV 1.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DFIV % Rank
Stocks 		88.25% 75.03% 100.46% 1.99%
Cash 		2.46% -31.92% 11.89% 90.34%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 9.09%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 31.53%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 3.13%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 6.53%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFIV % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.46% 81.38%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 24.16% 90.26%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.64% 38.68%
Industrials 		0.00% 1.03% 36.79% 76.79%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 23.28% 84.53%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 42.76% 15.47%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 26.59% 1.15%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 23.78% 81.95%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 31.84% 75.93%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 27.46% 28.94%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.76% 11.75%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFIV % Rank
Non US 		80.06% 71.47% 100.46% 6.82%
US 		8.19% 0.00% 15.02% 74.15%

DFIV - Expenses

Operational Fees

DFIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.27% 0.01% 2.61% 93.41%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.25% 4.58%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

DFIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DFIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DFIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 158.16% N/A

DFIV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DFIV Category Low Category High DFIV % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.91% 0.00% 8.10% 7.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DFIV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DFIV Category Low Category High DFIV % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A 0.18% 7.85% 17.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DFIV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DFIV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2010

12.26

12.3%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

Bhanu Singh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 21, 2015

6.87

6.9%

Bhanu P. Singh is Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Singh joined Dimensional originally in 2003 and has been a portfolio manager since 2012. Mr. Singh has an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Arun Keswani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Mr. Keswani is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Keswani joined Dimensional in 2011 and has been a portfolio manager since 2013. Mr. Keswani holds an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management, an MS from Pennsylvania State University, and a BS from Purdue University.

Joseph Hohn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Mr. Hohn is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors. Mr. Hohn holds an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles, an MS from the University of Southern California and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Hohn joined the Advisor in 2012, has been a portfolio manager since 2015, and has been responsible for the US Large Company Portfolio since 2017.

Joel Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Mr. Schneider is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Schneider holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, an MS from the University of Minnesota, and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Schneider joined Dimensional in 2011, has been a portfolio manager since 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.61 0.54

