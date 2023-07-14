Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

9.1%

1 yr return

16.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$672 M

Holdings in Top 10

4.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.8
$18.29
$23.87

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.42%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DFIS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dimensional International Small Cap ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Joseph Hohn

Fund Description

To achieve the International Small Cap ETF’s investment objective, the Advisor implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. As further described below, the Portfolio’s design emphasizes long-term drivers of expected returns identified by the Advisor’s research, while balancing risk through broad diversification across companies, sectors, and countries. The Advisor’s portfolio management and trading processes further balance those long-term drivers of expected returns with shorter-term drivers of expected returns and trading costs.

The Portfolio, using a market capitalization weighted approach, is designed to purchase securities of small, non-U.S. companies in countries with developed markets. A company’s market capitalization is the number of its shares outstanding times its price per share. Under a market capitalization weighted approach, companies with higher market capitalizations generally represent a larger proportion of the Portfolio than companies with relatively lower market capitalizations. The Portfolio may emphasize certain stocks, including smaller capitalization companies, lower relative price stocks, and/or higher profitability stocks as compared to their representation in the small-cap segment of developed non-U.S. markets. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, the Advisor may consider additional factors such as price to cash flow or price to earnings ratios. An equity issuer is considered to have high profitability because it has high earnings or profits from operations in relation to its book value or assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time.

The Portfolio intends to purchase securities of small companies associated with developed market countries that the Advisor has designated as approved markets. As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Portfolio will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities of small companies in the particular markets in which it invests. The Advisor determines the maximum market capitalization of a small company with respect to each country in which the Portfolio invests. In the countries or regions authorized for investment, the Advisor first ranks eligible companies listed on selected exchanges based on the companies’ market capitalizations. The Advisor then determines the universe of eligible securities by defining the maximum market capitalization of a small company that may be purchased by the Portfolio with respect to each country or region. Based on market capitalization data as of December 31, 2022, for the Portfolio, the market capitalization of a small company in any country in which the Portfolio invests would be below $8,202 million. This threshold will vary by country or region. For example, based on market capitalization data as of December 31, 2022, the Advisor would consider a small company in Switzerland to have a market capitalization below $8,202 million, a small company in Norway to have a market capitalization below $1,765 million, and a small company in Japan to have a market capitalization below $2,035 million. These thresholds will change due to market conditions.

The Advisor may also increase or reduce the Portfolio’s exposure to an eligible company, or exclude a company, based on shorter-term considerations, such as a company’s price momentum and investment characteristics. In assessing a company’s investment characteristics, the Advisor considers ratios such as recent changes in assets divided by total assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing a company’s investment characteristics are subject to change from time to time. In addition, the Advisor seeks to reduce trading costs using a flexible trading approach that looks for opportunities to participate in the available market liquidity, while managing turnover and explicit transaction costs.

The Portfolio may gain exposure to companies associated with approved markets by purchasing equity securities in the form of depositary receipts, which may be listed or traded outside the issuer’s domicile country, or by entering into equity swap agreements. The Portfolio also may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for foreign and U.S. equity securities and indices to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio. Because many of the Portfolio’s investments may be denominated in foreign currencies, the Portfolio may enter into foreign currency exchange transactions, including foreign currency forward contracts, in connection with the settlement of a foreign securities or to transfer cash balances from one currency to another currency.

The Portfolio may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.

The Portfolio is an actively managed exchange-traded fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specific index and may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than such index funds.

Read More

DFIS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFIS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.1% -26.8% 15.2% N/A
1 Yr 16.9% -30.5% 10.4% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -8.5% 11.5% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -7.1% 5.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -1.3% 8.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFIS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -35.4% 1.4% N/A
2021 N/A -2.7% 8.5% N/A
2020 N/A 1.0% 18.3% N/A
2019 N/A -27.8% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -7.6% 27.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFIS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -26.8% 15.2% N/A
1 Yr N/A -30.5% 10.4% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -8.5% 11.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -7.1% 5.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.0% 8.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFIS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -35.4% 1.4% N/A
2021 N/A -2.7% 8.5% N/A
2020 N/A 1.0% 18.3% N/A
2019 N/A -27.8% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -7.1% 30.2% N/A

DFIS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DFIS Category Low Category High DFIS % Rank
Net Assets 672 M 23.9 M 11.8 B 83.91%
Number of Holdings 3099 2 4427 10.47%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.44 M 2.34 M 420 M 100.00%
Weighting of Top 10 4.81% 2.3% 100.0% 96.51%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. The DFA Short Term Investment Fund 2.98%
  2. GEORG FISCHER AG 0.36%
  3. SWISS PRIME SITE AG 0.35%
  4. HELVETIA HOLDING AG 0.34%
  5. BANCO BPM SPA 0.34%
  6. BALOISE HOLDING AG 0.33%
  7. ALAMOS GOLD INC 0.31%
  8. ADECCO GROUP AG 0.31%
  9. TEMENOS AG 0.30%
  10. BELIMO HOLDING AG 0.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DFIS % Rank
Stocks 		99.24% 87.39% 99.99% 1.16%
Cash 		2.37% -0.19% 13.01% 94.19%
Other 		0.00% -2.29% 1.64% 65.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 65.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 59.30%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.48% 66.28%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFIS % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 4.57% 26.74%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.43% 75.58%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 12.22% 83.72%
Industrials 		0.00% 12.46% 32.63% 45.35%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 18.67% 67.44%
Financial Services 		0.00% 2.16% 21.69% 76.74%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 12.34% 16.28%
Communication Services 		0.00% 1.47% 14.57% 56.98%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 2.29% 24.54% 41.86%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 3.31% 27.42% 25.58%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.14% 27.91%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFIS % Rank
Non US 		95.23% 84.83% 99.18% 5.81%
US 		4.00% 0.00% 9.36% 73.26%

DFIS - Expenses

Operational Fees

DFIS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.42% 0.07% 2.28% 91.86%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.05% 1.04% 10.34%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

DFIS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DFIS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DFIS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 185.00% N/A

DFIS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DFIS Category Low Category High DFIS % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.21% 0.00% 2.85% 81.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DFIS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DFIS Category Low Category High DFIS % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A 0.03% 2.41% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DFIS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DFIS - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Hohn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 23, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Mr. Hohn is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors. Mr. Hohn holds an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles, an MS from the University of Southern California and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Hohn joined the Advisor in 2012, has been a portfolio manager since 2015, and has been responsible for the US Large Company Portfolio since 2017.

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 23, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

Joel Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 23, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Mr. Schneider is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Schneider holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, an MS from the University of Minnesota, and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Schneider joined Dimensional in 2011, has been a portfolio manager since 2013.

Arun Keswani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 23, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Mr. Keswani is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Keswani joined Dimensional in 2011 and has been a portfolio manager since 2013. Mr. Keswani holds an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management, an MS from Pennsylvania State University, and a BS from Purdue University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 21.76 7.53 18.43

