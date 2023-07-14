Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.4%
1 yr return
-4.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$386 M
Holdings in Top 10
79.2%
Expense Ratio 0.14%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Inflation-Protected ETF will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a universe of inflation-protected securities that are structured to provide returns linked to the rate of inflation over the long-term. The Portfolio ordinarily invests in inflation-protected securities issued by the U.S. Government and its agencies and instrumentalities and the credit quality of such inflation-protected securities will be that of such applicable U.S. Government, agency or instrumentality issuer.
As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Portfolio’s net assets will be invested in inflation-protected securities. Inflation-protected securities (also known as inflation-indexed securities) are securities whose principal and/or interest payments are adjusted for inflation, unlike conventional debt securities that make fixed principal and interest payments. Inflation-protected securities include Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (“TIPS”), which are securities issued by the U.S. Treasury. The principal value of TIPS is adjusted for inflation (payable at maturity) and the semi-annual interest payments by TIPS equal a fixed percentage of the inflation-adjusted principal amount. These inflation adjustments are based upon the Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers (CPI-U). The original principal value of TIPS is guaranteed. At maturity, TIPS are redeemed at the greater of their inflation-adjusted principal or par amount at original issue. Other types of inflation-protected securities may use other methods to adjust for inflation and other measures of inflation. In addition, inflation-protected securities issued by entities other than the U.S. Treasury may not provide a guarantee of principal value at maturity.
Generally, the Portfolio will purchase inflation-protected securities with maturities between five and twenty years from the date of settlement, although at times, the Portfolio may purchase securities outside of this range. Under normal circumstances, when determining its duration, the Portfolio will consider an average duration similar to its benchmark, the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS Index, which was approximately 6.60 years as of December 31, 2022. Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates.
The Portfolio is authorized to invest more than 25% of its total assets in U.S. Treasury bonds, bills and notes and obligations of U.S. government agencies and instrumentalities. The Portfolio may also invest in money market funds. The Portfolio will not shift the maturity of its investments in anticipation of interest rate movements.
The Portfolio may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts, to hedge its interest rate exposure or for non-hedging purposes, such as a substitute for direct investment or to increase or decrease market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio.
The Portfolio may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.
The Portfolio is an actively managed exchange-traded fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specific index and may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than such index funds.
|Period
|DFIP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.4%
|-13.3%
|17.2%
|97.20%
|1 Yr
|-4.0%
|-41.6%
|14.8%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.9%
|4.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-11.3%
|3.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.2%
|1.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DFIP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.4%
|-52.3%
|1.1%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-4.0%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-47.0%
|7.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-4.2%
|4.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.3%
|0.1%
|N/A
|Period
|DFIP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-13.3%
|51.2%
|99.07%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-41.6%
|14.8%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.9%
|4.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.3%
|3.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.2%
|1.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DFIP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.4%
|-52.3%
|1.1%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-4.0%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-47.0%
|7.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-4.2%
|4.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-1.9%
|0.1%
|N/A
|DFIP
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFIP % Rank
|Net Assets
|386 M
|8.02 M
|61.7 B
|85.12%
|Number of Holdings
|15
|6
|1306
|98.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|194 M
|-122 M
|35.7 B
|72.56%
|Weighting of Top 10
|79.21%
|9.2%
|100.0%
|14.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFIP % Rank
|Bonds
|99.64%
|-13.04%
|150.30%
|26.05%
|Cash
|0.36%
|-50.72%
|72.87%
|74.42%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.58%
|66.05%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|57.21%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.41%
|40.08%
|54.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.96%
|71.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFIP % Rank
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.02%
|66.98%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.36%
|99.07%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.03%
|87.91%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.64%
|85.58%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.28%
|67.44%
|Government
|0.00%
|6.70%
|100.00%
|1.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFIP % Rank
|US
|99.64%
|-13.04%
|120.98%
|21.86%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-8.42%
|54.30%
|77.67%
|DFIP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.14%
|0.01%
|1.71%
|91.51%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|10.96%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|DFIP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|DFIP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DFIP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|246.00%
|N/A
|DFIP
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFIP % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.70%
|0.00%
|10.62%
|77.17%
|DFIP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DFIP
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFIP % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.06%
|6.71%
|N/A
|DFIP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 26, 2023
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2023
|$0.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2023
|$0.232
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2022
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.468
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2022
|$0.340
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2022
|$0.286
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.263
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 22, 2022
|$0.178
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 24, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.279
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
David Plecha is Dimensional’s Global Head of Fixed Income. A member of the Investment Committee and Investment Research Committee, he not only manages US and global portfolios but also maintains much of the fixed income research and client communications. Dave received his Chartered Financial Analyst® designation in 1996. Prior to joining Dimensional in 1989, he managed stock index futures and options for Leland O’Brien Rubinstein Associates and was an operations planner for Texas Instruments.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Mr. Hutchison is a Portfolio Manager of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Hutchison holds an MBA from Drake University and a BBA from Texas Tech University. Mr. Hutchison joined Dimensional Fund Advisors LP in 2006, has been a portfolio manager since 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Joseph Kolerich is Head of Fixed Income, Americas, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Kolerich has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS from Northern Illinois University. Mr. Kolerich joined DFA as a portfolio manager in 2001 and has been responsible for the fixed income portfolios since 2012.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|20.51
|6.57
|11.1
