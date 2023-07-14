Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Active ETF
DFIP
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$41.42 -0.25 -0.6%
primary theme
N/A
DFIP (ETF)

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$41.42 -0.25 -0.6%
primary theme
N/A
DFIP (ETF)

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$41.42 -0.25 -0.6%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

DFIP | Active ETF

$41.42

$386 M

4.70%

$1.96

0.14%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.4%

1 yr return

-4.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$386 M

Holdings in Top 10

79.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$41.7
$40.55
$46.11

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

DFIP | Active ETF

$41.42

$386 M

4.70%

$1.96

0.14%

DFIP - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 15, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    David Plecha

Fund Description

The Inflation-Protected ETF will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a universe of inflation-protected securities that are structured to provide returns linked to the rate of inflation over the long-term. The Portfolio ordinarily invests in inflation-protected securities issued by the U.S. Government and its agencies and instrumentalities and the credit quality of such inflation-protected securities will be that of such applicable U.S. Government, agency or instrumentality issuer.

As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Portfolio’s net assets will be invested in inflation-protected securities. Inflation-protected securities (also known as inflation-indexed securities) are securities whose principal and/or interest payments are adjusted for inflation, unlike conventional debt securities that make fixed principal and interest payments. Inflation-protected securities include Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (“TIPS”), which are securities issued by the U.S. Treasury. The principal value of TIPS is adjusted for inflation (payable at maturity) and the semi-annual interest payments by TIPS equal a fixed percentage of the inflation-adjusted principal amount. These inflation adjustments are based upon the Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers (CPI-U). The original principal value of TIPS is guaranteed. At maturity, TIPS are redeemed at the greater of their inflation-adjusted principal or par amount at original issue. Other types of inflation-protected securities may use other methods to adjust for inflation and other measures of inflation. In addition, inflation-protected securities issued by entities other than the U.S. Treasury may not provide a guarantee of principal value at maturity.

Generally, the Portfolio will purchase inflation-protected securities with maturities between five and twenty years from the date of settlement, although at times, the Portfolio may purchase securities outside of this range. Under normal circumstances, when determining its duration, the Portfolio will consider an average duration similar to its benchmark, the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS Index, which was approximately 6.60 years as of December 31, 2022. Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates.

The Portfolio is authorized to invest more than 25% of its total assets in U.S. Treasury bonds, bills and notes and obligations of U.S. government agencies and instrumentalities. The Portfolio may also invest in money market funds. The Portfolio will not shift the maturity of its investments in anticipation of interest rate movements.

The Portfolio may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts, to hedge its interest rate exposure or for non-hedging purposes, such as a substitute for direct investment or to increase or decrease market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio.

The Portfolio may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.

The Portfolio is an actively managed exchange-traded fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specific index and may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than such index funds.

Read More

DFIP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFIP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -13.3% 17.2% 97.20%
1 Yr -4.0% -41.6% 14.8% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -29.9% 4.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -11.3% 3.6% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.2% 1.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFIP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.4% -52.3% 1.1% N/A
2021 N/A -4.0% 9.2% N/A
2020 N/A -47.0% 7.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.2% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -2.3% 0.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFIP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -13.3% 51.2% 99.07%
1 Yr N/A -41.6% 14.8% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -29.9% 4.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.3% 3.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.2% 1.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFIP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.4% -52.3% 1.1% N/A
2021 N/A -4.0% 9.2% N/A
2020 N/A -47.0% 7.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.2% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -1.9% 0.1% N/A

DFIP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DFIP Category Low Category High DFIP % Rank
Net Assets 386 M 8.02 M 61.7 B 85.12%
Number of Holdings 15 6 1306 98.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 194 M -122 M 35.7 B 72.56%
Weighting of Top 10 79.21% 9.2% 100.0% 14.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UNITED STATES TREASURY INFLATION INDEXED BONDS 8.76%
  2. UNITED STATES TREASURY INFLATION INDEXED BONDS 8.54%
  3. UNITED STATES TREASURY INFLATION INDEXED BONDS 8.35%
  4. TREASURY INFLATION INDEX 8.29%
  5. UNITED STATES TREASURY INFLATION INDEXED BONDS 8.23%
  6. TREASURY INFLATION INDEX 7.63%
  7. UNITED STATES TREASURY INFLATION INDEXED BONDS 7.60%
  8. UNITED STATES TREASURY INFLATION INDEXED BONDS 7.44%
  9. TREASURY INFLATION INDEX 6.67%
  10. UNITED STATES TREASURY INFLATION INDEXED BONDS 6.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DFIP % Rank
Bonds 		99.64% -13.04% 150.30% 26.05%
Cash 		0.36% -50.72% 72.87% 74.42%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.58% 66.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 57.21%
Other 		0.00% -1.41% 40.08% 54.42%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.96% 71.16%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFIP % Rank
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 26.02% 66.98%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 18.36% 99.07%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 58.03% 87.91%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 50.64% 85.58%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.28% 67.44%
Government 		0.00% 6.70% 100.00% 1.40%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFIP % Rank
US 		99.64% -13.04% 120.98% 21.86%
Non US 		0.00% -8.42% 54.30% 77.67%

DFIP - Expenses

Operational Fees

DFIP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.14% 0.01% 1.71% 91.51%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 0.99% 10.96%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

DFIP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DFIP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DFIP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 246.00% N/A

DFIP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DFIP Category Low Category High DFIP % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.70% 0.00% 10.62% 77.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DFIP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DFIP Category Low Category High DFIP % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.06% 6.71% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DFIP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DFIP - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Plecha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

David Plecha is Dimensional’s Global Head of Fixed Income. A member of the Investment Committee and Investment Research Committee, he not only manages US and global portfolios but also maintains much of the fixed income research and client communications. Dave received his Chartered Financial Analyst® designation in 1996. Prior to joining Dimensional in 1989, he managed stock index futures and options for Leland O’Brien Rubinstein Associates and was an operations planner for Texas Instruments.

Alan Hutchison

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Mr. Hutchison is a Portfolio Manager of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Hutchison holds an MBA from Drake University and a BBA from Texas Tech University. Mr. Hutchison joined Dimensional Fund Advisors LP in 2006, has been a portfolio manager since 2010.

Joseph Kolerich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Joseph Kolerich is Head of Fixed Income, Americas, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Kolerich has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS from Northern Illinois University. Mr. Kolerich joined DFA as a portfolio manager in 2001 and has been responsible for the fixed income portfolios since 2012.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 20.51 6.57 11.1

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×