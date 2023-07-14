Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF

DFHY | ETF

$20.76

$32.4 M

4.75%

$0.99

0.87%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.9%

1 yr return

-1.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$32.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

108.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.9
$20.34
$22.47

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF

DFHY | ETF

$20.76

$32.4 M

4.75%

$0.99

0.87%

DFHY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 07, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    John Forlines

Fund Description

To pursue its investment objective, the Fund invests, under normal market circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in component securities of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is sponsored and maintained by FCF Indexes LLC (the "Index Provider"), an affiliate of FCF Advisors LLC, the Fund's investment adviser (the "Adviser"). The Underlying Index is designed to track the performance of a strategy that seeks to provide risk-managed exposure to exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that investment primarily in high yield debt instruments (also known as “junk bonds”) (“High Yield Bond ETFs”). The Fund intends to maintain a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the holdings of the Underlying Index.
To be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, a High Yield Bond ETF must: (i) be U.S. listed; (ii) invest primarily in U.S. high yield debt instruments; (iii) have more than $1 billion in assets under management (“AUM”); (iv) have an expense ratio of less than 0.50%; and (v) have an investment process that excludes factors, hedges and long/short strategies. Eligible High Yield Bond ETFs are weighted based on their expenses (lower expenses increase weighting) and AUM (greater AUM increases weighting). These securities comprise the “High Yield Bond Portfolio” of the Underlying Index.
The types of high yield debt instruments in which a High Yield Bond ETF may invest include corporate bonds or other bonds or debt instruments that are generally rated below investment grade, which are those rated lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB- by S&P Global Ratings ("S&P"). High Yield Bond ETFs may invest up to 100% of their respective assets in instruments generally rated below Caa3 by Moody’s or CCC- by S&P.
The Underlying Index utilizes a proprietary, rules-based methodology that employs a tactical overlay that is intended to provide downside protection to the High Yield Bond ETF allocations. The tactical overlay will provide either a “buy signal” or a “sell signal,” which are used to determine whether the Underlying Index will be in a bullish (i.e., fully invested long position) or defensive posture, respectively. When a “buy signal” is triggered, the Underlying Index will be comprised entirely of High Yield Bond ETFs. When a “sell signal” is triggered, the Underlying Index will eliminate 80% of its High Yield Bond ETF allocations in exchange for ETFs that invest primarily in intermediate-term U.S. Treasury securities and/or other cash equivalents (“Intermediate-Term Treasury ETFs”). The tactical overlay will provide buy or sell signals on a daily basis. Please review the portfolio holdings information on the Fund's website at www.donoghueforlinesetfs.com/dfhy to determine whether the Fund is in a bullish or defensive posture prior to making an investment in the Fund.
To be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, an Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF must: (i) be U.S. listed; (ii) invest primarily in intermediate-term U.S. Treasury securities (i.e., those with durations typically between 3.5 and 6 years) and/or other cash equivalents; (iii) have more than $1 billion in AUM; (iv) have an expense ratio of 0.15% or less; and (v) have an investment process that excludes factors, hedges and long/short strategies. Eligible Intermediate-Term Treasury ETFs are weighted and ranked based on their expenses (lower expenses increase weighting) and AUM (greater AUM increases weighting). These securities comprise the “U.S. Treasury Portfolio” of the Underlying Index.
Allocations to the High Yield Bond Portfolio are rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually. The composition of the U.S. Treasury Portfolio is also rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually. The Fund is generally rebalanced and reconstituted in accordance with the Underlying Index. Allocations implemented pursuant to the tactical overlay are determined at the close of trading on each business
day, based on the signal triggered, and become effective at the close of trading on the following business day. The Fund will generally implement tactical overlay allocations in accordance with the Underlying Index.
The Fund can use derivative instruments, including exchange-traded futures contracts, to gain exposure to component securities of the Underlying Index.
Donoghue Forlines LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), may engage in active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.
The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.
Read More

DFHY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFHY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.9% -39.9% 6.2% 95.10%
1 Yr -1.4% -22.1% 21.3% 25.10%
3 Yr 0.0%* -14.2% 66.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -13.6% 37.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.3% 16.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFHY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.5% -44.3% 3.7% 3.73%
2021 0.6% -56.9% 9.2% N/A
2020 N/A -53.7% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -33.7% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 12.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFHY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -39.9% 6.2% 95.51%
1 Yr N/A -22.1% 22.2% 25.78%
3 Yr N/A* -14.2% 66.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -13.6% 37.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.3% 16.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFHY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.5% -44.3% 3.7% 3.73%
2021 0.6% -56.9% 9.2% N/A
2020 N/A -53.7% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -33.7% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 12.0% N/A

DFHY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DFHY Category Low Category High DFHY % Rank
Net Assets 32.4 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 90.26%
Number of Holdings 11 2 2736 98.16%
Net Assets in Top 10 39.7 M -492 M 2.55 B 62.63%
Weighting of Top 10 108.49% 3.0% 100.0% 1.59%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF 20.55%
  2. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 20.31%
  3. iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF 17.56%
  4. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF 14.97%
  5. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF 11.87%
  6. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF 11.22%
  7. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF 8.23%
  8. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF 7.79%
  9. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF 7.58%
  10. Fidelity Government Portfolio 0.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DFHY % Rank
Stocks 		99.94% -0.60% 52.82% 67.50%
Cash 		8.78% -52.00% 100.00% 81.45%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 14.10% 79.21%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 73.16%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 17.89% 88.29%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 154.38% 7.86%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFHY % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 66.34%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 34.19% 68.81%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 86.71% 65.10%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 32.92%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 30.07% 62.38%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 6.19%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 60.15%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 99.99% 47.77%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 65.10%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 74.01%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 66.83%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFHY % Rank
US 		99.94% -0.60% 47.59% 86.32%
Non US 		0.00% -0.01% 5.26% 32.37%

DFHY - Expenses

Operational Fees

DFHY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.87% 0.02% 3.87% 45.13%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.84% 82.16%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

DFHY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DFHY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

DFHY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 327.00% 100.00%

DFHY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DFHY Category Low Category High DFHY % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.75% 0.00% 39.36% 83.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DFHY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DFHY Category Low Category High DFHY % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.39% 14.30% 84.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DFHY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DFHY - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Forlines

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 07, 2020

1.48

1.5%

John A. Forlines III is Chief Investment Officer at W.E. Donoghue and a member of the Investment Committee. In addition to his leadership as a portfolio manager, Mr. Forlines is an Executive in Residence in the Department of Economics at Duke where he teaches classes in behavioral finance and decision making. Mr. Forlines enjoyed a long career with J.P. Morgan from 1985-2000, serving various roles within the firm, including Vice President of Structured Products, Co-Head of the U.S. Private Equity Group, Managing Director in the Securities Business Development Group and Managing Director and Co-Head of U.S. Tech, Media & Telecom Investment Banking. Mr. Forlines is admitted to the practice of law in the State of New York; before his career at JP Morgan his legal work specialized in structured debt and equity products. Graduating from Duke University with Honors in English and Economics, Mr. Forlines has also earned his J.D from the Duke University School of Law.

Richard Molari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 07, 2020

1.48

1.5%

Rick is the Chief Operating Officer of W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC. He is a principal, corporate officer as well as a member of W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC's Investment Policy Committee. As part of Rick's responsibilities on the investment committee he is involved in the design and maintenance of the technical asset allocation models applied to the high yield asset class and equity rotation strategies. He is also a co-portfolio manager to the Power Funds suite of 40 Act mutual funds, of which W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC is the Advisor. Rick is an accomplished investment management operations and global trading specialist with over fifteen years of industry experience. He has extensive knowledge of international equity, fixed income and currency markets as well as back and middle office operations, portfolio accounting and compliance regulations. Rick joined W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC in 2014 to manage the trading and operations team. Prior to his current role, Rick spent nine years at a multi-billion dollar Boston based global hedge fund, trading international equities and managing trade operations. He started his professional career in fund accounting and back office administration with State Street Global Advisors and later BISYS Hedge Fund Services Inc. Rick holds a dual Bachelor's of Science degree from Northeastern University in Finance and Entrepreneurship. He is currently an active member of the CFA Institute, the Boston Security Analysts Society and the Boston Securities Traders Association.

Nicholas Lobley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 07, 2020

1.48

1.5%

Mr. Lobley was promoted to Portfolio Manager of W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC in 2019. Mr. Lobley was previously promoted to Senior Research Analyst in 2018 after joining the firm as Analyst in 2018. Prior to joining W.E. Donoghue & Co., Mr. Lobley was an Analyst with JAForlines Global, an independent investment adviser, since 2017. From 2016 to 2017, Mr. Lobley was an Associate with Paley Advisors, LLC. Mr. Lobley holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Oberlin College.

Jeffrey Thompson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 07, 2020

1.48

1.5%

Jeff is President and CEO of W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC. He is a principal and corporate officer as well as a member of W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC's Investment Policy Committee. As part of Jeff's responsibilities on the investment committee he leads in the design and maintenance of the technical asset allocation models applied to the high yield asset class and equity rotation strategies. In addition, he has been instrumental in collaborating with Standard and Poor’s and S-Network in the design of the custom indices being offered by WEDCO for which the SMA investment portfolios are predicated upon. He is also a co-portfolio manager to the Power Funds suite of 40 Act mutual funds, of which W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC is the Advisor. Jeff had worked as an Account Executive for national and super regional firms Lehman Brothers, Gruntal & Co., and Cowen & Co. from 1992-1996. There he worked with individual investors, as well as institutional investors, recommending and trading individual securities. Further, BTS Asset Management employed Jeff from 1996-1998 as a Regional Vice President providing investment advisory services to institutional clients.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.07 2.92

