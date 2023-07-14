Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.9%
1 yr return
-1.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$32.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
108.5%
Expense Ratio 0.87%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|DFHY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.9%
|-39.9%
|6.2%
|95.10%
|1 Yr
|-1.4%
|-22.1%
|21.3%
|25.10%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-14.2%
|66.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-13.6%
|37.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.3%
|16.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DFHY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.5%
|-44.3%
|3.7%
|3.73%
|2021
|0.6%
|-56.9%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-53.7%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-33.7%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|12.0%
|N/A
|DFHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFHY % Rank
|Net Assets
|32.4 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|90.26%
|Number of Holdings
|11
|2
|2736
|98.16%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|39.7 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|62.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|108.49%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|1.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFHY % Rank
|Stocks
|99.94%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|67.50%
|Cash
|8.78%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|81.45%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|79.21%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|73.16%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|88.29%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|7.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFHY % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|66.34%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|68.81%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|65.10%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|32.92%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|62.38%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|6.19%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|60.15%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|47.77%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|65.10%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|74.01%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|66.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFHY % Rank
|US
|99.94%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|86.32%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|32.37%
|DFHY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.87%
|0.02%
|3.87%
|45.13%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|82.16%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|DFHY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DFHY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DFHY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|327.00%
|100.00%
|DFHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFHY % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.75%
|0.00%
|39.36%
|83.12%
|DFHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DFHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFHY % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|84.23%
|DFHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 07, 2023
|$0.248
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2023
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2022
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2021
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2021
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2021
|$0.227
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2021
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 07, 2020
1.48
1.5%
John A. Forlines III is Chief Investment Officer at W.E. Donoghue and a member of the Investment Committee. In addition to his leadership as a portfolio manager, Mr. Forlines is an Executive in Residence in the Department of Economics at Duke where he teaches classes in behavioral finance and decision making. Mr. Forlines enjoyed a long career with J.P. Morgan from 1985-2000, serving various roles within the firm, including Vice President of Structured Products, Co-Head of the U.S. Private Equity Group, Managing Director in the Securities Business Development Group and Managing Director and Co-Head of U.S. Tech, Media & Telecom Investment Banking. Mr. Forlines is admitted to the practice of law in the State of New York; before his career at JP Morgan his legal work specialized in structured debt and equity products. Graduating from Duke University with Honors in English and Economics, Mr. Forlines has also earned his J.D from the Duke University School of Law.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 07, 2020
1.48
1.5%
Rick is the Chief Operating Officer of W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC. He is a principal, corporate officer as well as a member of W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC's Investment Policy Committee. As part of Rick's responsibilities on the investment committee he is involved in the design and maintenance of the technical asset allocation models applied to the high yield asset class and equity rotation strategies. He is also a co-portfolio manager to the Power Funds suite of 40 Act mutual funds, of which W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC is the Advisor. Rick is an accomplished investment management operations and global trading specialist with over fifteen years of industry experience. He has extensive knowledge of international equity, fixed income and currency markets as well as back and middle office operations, portfolio accounting and compliance regulations. Rick joined W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC in 2014 to manage the trading and operations team. Prior to his current role, Rick spent nine years at a multi-billion dollar Boston based global hedge fund, trading international equities and managing trade operations. He started his professional career in fund accounting and back office administration with State Street Global Advisors and later BISYS Hedge Fund Services Inc. Rick holds a dual Bachelor's of Science degree from Northeastern University in Finance and Entrepreneurship. He is currently an active member of the CFA Institute, the Boston Security Analysts Society and the Boston Securities Traders Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 07, 2020
1.48
1.5%
Mr. Lobley was promoted to Portfolio Manager of W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC in 2019. Mr. Lobley was previously promoted to Senior Research Analyst in 2018 after joining the firm as Analyst in 2018. Prior to joining W.E. Donoghue & Co., Mr. Lobley was an Analyst with JAForlines Global, an independent investment adviser, since 2017. From 2016 to 2017, Mr. Lobley was an Associate with Paley Advisors, LLC. Mr. Lobley holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Oberlin College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 07, 2020
1.48
1.5%
Jeff is President and CEO of W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC. He is a principal and corporate officer as well as a member of W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC's Investment Policy Committee. As part of Jeff's responsibilities on the investment committee he leads in the design and maintenance of the technical asset allocation models applied to the high yield asset class and equity rotation strategies. In addition, he has been instrumental in collaborating with Standard and Poor’s and S-Network in the design of the custom indices being offered by WEDCO for which the SMA investment portfolios are predicated upon. He is also a co-portfolio manager to the Power Funds suite of 40 Act mutual funds, of which W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC is the Advisor. Jeff had worked as an Account Executive for national and super regional firms Lehman Brothers, Gruntal & Co., and Cowen & Co. from 1992-1996. There he worked with individual investors, as well as institutional investors, recommending and trading individual securities. Further, BTS Asset Management employed Jeff from 1996-1998 as a Regional Vice President providing investment advisory services to institutional clients.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.07
|2.92
