To pursue its investment objective, the Fund invests, under normal market circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in component securities of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is sponsored and maintained by FCF Indexes LLC (the "Index Provider"), an affiliate of FCF Advisors LLC, the Fund's investment adviser (the "Adviser"). The Underlying Index is designed to track the performance of a strategy that seeks to provide risk-managed exposure to exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that investment primarily in high yield debt instruments (also known as “junk bonds”) (“High Yield Bond ETFs”). The Fund intends to maintain a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the holdings of the Underlying Index.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, a High Yield Bond ETF must: (i) be U.S. listed; (ii) invest primarily in U.S. high yield debt instruments; (iii) have more than $1 billion in assets under management (“AUM”); (iv) have an expense ratio of less than 0.50%; and (v) have an investment process that excludes factors, hedges and long/short strategies. Eligible High Yield Bond ETFs are weighted based on their expenses (lower expenses increase weighting) and AUM (greater AUM increases weighting). These securities comprise the “High Yield Bond Portfolio” of the Underlying Index.

The types of high yield debt instruments in which a High Yield Bond ETF may invest include corporate bonds or other bonds or debt instruments that are generally rated below investment grade, which are those rated lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB- by S&P Global Ratings ("S&P"). High Yield Bond ETFs may invest up to 100% of their respective assets in instruments generally rated below Caa3 by Moody’s or CCC- by S&P.

The Underlying Index utilizes a proprietary, rules-based methodology that employs a tactical overlay that is intended to provide downside protection to the High Yield Bond ETF allocations. The tactical overlay will provide either a “buy signal” or a “sell signal,” which are used to determine whether the Underlying Index will be in a bullish (i.e., fully invested long position) or defensive posture, respectively. When a “buy signal” is triggered, the Underlying Index will be comprised entirely of High Yield Bond ETFs. When a “sell signal” is triggered, the Underlying Index will eliminate 80% of its High Yield Bond ETF allocations in exchange for ETFs that invest primarily in intermediate-term U.S. Treasury securities and/or other cash equivalents (“Intermediate-Term Treasury ETFs”). The tactical overlay will provide buy or sell signals on a daily basis. Please review the portfolio holdings information on the Fund's website at www.donoghueforlinesetfs.com /dfhy to determine whether the Fund is in a bullish or defensive posture prior to making an investment in the Fund.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, an Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF must: (i) be U.S. listed; (ii) invest primarily in intermediate-term U.S. Treasury securities ( i.e. , those with durations typically between 3.5 and 6 years) and/or other cash equivalents; (iii) have more than $1 billion in AUM; (iv) have an expense ratio of 0.15% or less; and (v) have an investment process that excludes factors, hedges and long/short strategies. Eligible Intermediate-Term Treasury ETFs are weighted and ranked based on their expenses (lower expenses increase weighting) and AUM (greater AUM increases weighting). These securities comprise the “U.S. Treasury Portfolio” of the Underlying Index.

Allocations to the High Yield Bond Portfolio are rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually. The composition of the U.S. Treasury Portfolio is also rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually. The Fund is generally rebalanced and reconstituted in accordance with the Underlying Index. Allocations implemented pursuant to the tactical overlay are determined at the close of trading on each business

day, based on the signal triggered, and become effective at the close of trading on the following business day. The Fund will generally implement tactical overlay allocations in accordance with the Underlying Index.

The Fund can use derivative instruments, including exchange-traded futures contracts, to gain exposure to component securities of the Underlying Index.

Donoghue Forlines LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), may engage in active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.