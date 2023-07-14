Home
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

10.6%

1 yr return

15.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$408 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.1
$20.51
$25.11

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.47%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DFEV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Allen Pu

Fund Description

To achieve the Emerging Markets Value ETF’s investment objective, the Advisor implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. As further described below, the Portfolio’s design emphasizes long-term drivers of expected returns identified by the Advisor’s research, while balancing risk through broad diversification across companies, sectors, and countries. The Advisor’s portfolio management and trading processes further balance those long-term drivers of expected returns with shorter-term drivers of expected returns and trading costs.

The Portfolio is designed to purchase emerging market equity securities that are deemed by the Advisor to be value stocks at the time of purchase, which may include frontier markets (emerging market countries in an earlier stage of development), authorized for investment by the Advisor’s Investment Committee (“Approved Markets”). An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, the Advisor may consider additional factors such as price to cash flow or price to earnings ratios. The Portfolio may emphasize certain stocks, including smaller capitalization companies, lower relative price stocks, and/or higher profitability stocks as compared to their representation in the value segments of the Approved Markets in which the Portfolio is authorized to invest. An equity issuer is considered to have high profitability because it has high earnings or profits from operations in relation to its book value or assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time.

As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Portfolio will invest at least 80% of its net assets in emerging markets investments that are defined in the Prospectus as Approved Markets securities. The Portfolio may purchase emerging market equity securities across all market capitalizations.

The Advisor may also increase or reduce the Portfolio’s exposure to an eligible company, or exclude a company, based on shorter-term considerations, such as a company’s price momentum and investment characteristics. In assessing a company’s investment characteristics, the Advisor considers ratios such as recent changes in assets divided by total assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing a company’s investment characteristics are subject to change from time to time. In addition, the Advisor seeks to reduce trading costs using a flexible trading approach that looks for opportunities to participate in the available market liquidity, while managing turnover and explicit transaction costs.

The Portfolio may gain exposure to companies associated with Approved Markets by purchasing equity securities in the form of depositary receipts, which may be listed or traded outside the issuer’s domicile country, or by entering into equity swap agreements. The Portfolio may also invest in China A-shares (equity securities of companies listed in China) and variable interest entities (special structures that utilize contractual arrangements to provide exposure to certain Chinese companies). The Portfolio may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for Approved Market or other equity market securities and indices, including those of the United States, to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio. Because many of the Portfolio’s investments may be denominated in foreign currencies, the Portfolio may enter into foreign currency exchange transactions, including foreign currency forward contracts, in connection with the settlement of a foreign securities or to transfer cash balances from one currency to another currency.

The Portfolio may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.

The Portfolio is an actively managed exchange-traded fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specific index and may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than such index funds.

Read More

DFEV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFEV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.6% -32.7% 17.4% N/A
1 Yr 15.7% -50.4% 14.4% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -16.6% 69.4% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -13.2% 32.4% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -12.4% 11.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFEV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -50.1% 15.9% N/A
2021 N/A -26.9% 16.3% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -14.2% 9.4% N/A
2018 N/A -11.5% 24.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFEV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.8% 17.4% N/A
1 Yr N/A -50.4% 30.2% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -16.6% 69.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -13.2% 32.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.4% 11.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFEV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -50.1% 15.9% N/A
2021 N/A -18.2% 16.3% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -14.2% 10.3% N/A
2018 N/A -9.7% 24.0% N/A

DFEV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DFEV Category Low Category High DFEV % Rank
Net Assets 408 M 717 K 102 B 70.25%
Number of Holdings 2197 7 6734 3.93%
Net Assets in Top 10 26 M 3.7 K 19.3 B 76.88%
Weighting of Top 10 18.04% 2.8% 71.7% 88.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 3.57%
  2. CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORP 3.08%
  3. PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO OF CHINA LTD 1.68%
  4. SK HYNIX INC 1.66%
  5. AXIS BANK LTD 1.53%
  6. INDUSTRIAL COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD 1.31%
  7. BANK OF CHINA LTD 1.27%
  8. SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORP 1.19%
  9. HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD 1.14%
  10. PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA 1.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DFEV % Rank
Stocks 		93.00% 0.90% 110.97% 3.69%
Cash 		1.93% -23.67% 20.19% 89.87%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 16.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.67% 21.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 3.22%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 16.79%

DFEV - Expenses

Operational Fees

DFEV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.47% 0.01% 2.69% 91.00%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 2.00% 8.12%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

DFEV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DFEV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DFEV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 190.00% N/A

DFEV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DFEV Category Low Category High DFEV % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.30% 0.00% 13.22% 48.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DFEV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DFEV Category Low Category High DFEV % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.98% 17.62% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DFEV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DFEV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Allen Pu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2022

0.1

0.1%

Allen Pu is Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, a member of the Investment Commit- tee, Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Pu joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2006. Mr. Pu has an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles, an M.S. and Ph.D. from Caltech, and a B.S. from Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art.

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2022

0.1

0.1%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

Joseph Hohn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2022

0.1

0.1%

Mr. Hohn is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors. Mr. Hohn holds an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles, an MS from the University of Southern California and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Hohn joined the Advisor in 2012, has been a portfolio manager since 2015, and has been responsible for the US Large Company Portfolio since 2017.

Ethan Wren

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2022

0.1

0.1%

Mr. Wren is a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of the Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Wren holds an MBA and an MPA from the University of Texas at Austin. Mr. Wren joined the Dimensional in 2010, has been a portfolio manager since 2018.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.43 13.42

