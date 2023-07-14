Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
To achieve the Emerging Markets Core 2 ETF’s investment objective, the Advisor implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. As further described below, the Portfolio’s design emphasizes long-term drivers of expected returns identified by the Advisor’s research, while balancing risk through broad diversification across companies, sectors, and countries. The Advisor’s portfolio management and trading processes further balance those long-term drivers of expected returns with shorter-term drivers of expected returns and trading costs.
The Portfolio is designed to purchase a broad and diverse group of securities associated with emerging markets, which may include frontier markets (emerging market countries in an earlier stage of development), authorized for investment by the Advisor Investment Committee (“Approved Markets”). The Portfolio will invest in companies of all sizes, with increased exposure to smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies. The Portfolio’s increased exposure to smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies may be achieved by decreasing the allocation of the Portfolio’s assets to larger capitalization, higher relative price, or lower profitability companies. An equity issuer is considered to have a high relative price (i.e., a growth stock) primarily because it has a high price in relation to its book value. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, the Advisor may consider additional factors such as price to cash flow or price to earnings ratios. An equity issuer is considered to have high profitability because it has high earnings or profits from operations in relation to its book value or assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time.
The Advisor defines the “Emerging Markets Universe” as a market capitalization weighted set (e.g., the larger the company, the greater the proportion of the Emerging Markets Universe it represents) of non-U.S. companies associated with Approved Markets. The percentage allocation of the assets of the Portfolio to securities of the largest high relative price companies will generally be reduced from between 5% and 35% of their percentage weight in the Emerging Markets Universe. As of December 31, 2022, securities of the largest high relative price companies in the Emerging Markets Universe comprised approximately 10% of the Emerging Markets Universe and, if the Portfolio had been in operation, the Advisor would have allocated approximately 4% of the Portfolio to securities of the largest high relative price companies in the Emerging Markets Universe. The percentage by which the Portfolio’s allocation to securities of the largest high relative price companies is reduced will change due to market movements and other factors.
As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Portfolio will invest at least 80% of its net assets in emerging markets equity investments that are defined in the prospectus as Approved Market securities.
The Advisor may also increase or reduce the Portfolio’s exposure to an eligible company, or exclude a company, based on shorter-term considerations, such as a company’s price momentum and investment characteristics. In assessing a company’s investment characteristics, the Advisor considers ratios such as recent changes in assets divided by total assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing a company’s investment characteristics are subject to change from time to time. In addition, the Advisor seeks to reduce trading costs using a flexible trading approach that looks for opportunities to participate in the available market liquidity, while managing turnover and explicit transaction costs.
The Portfolio may gain exposure to companies associated with Approved Markets by purchasing equity securities in the form of depositary receipts, which may be listed or traded outside the issuer’s domicile country, or by entering into equity swap agreements. The Portfolio may also invest in China A-shares (equity securities of companies listed in China) and variable interest entities (special structures that utilize contractual arrangements to provide exposure to certain Chinese companies). The Portfolio may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for Approved Market or other equity market securities and indices, including those of the United States, to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio. Because many of the Portfolio’s investments may be denominated in foreign currencies, the Portfolio may enter into foreign currency exchange transactions, including foreign currency forward contracts, in connection with the settlement of a foreign securities or to transfer cash balances from one currency to another currency.
The Portfolio may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.
The Portfolio is an actively managed exchange-traded fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specific index and may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than such index funds.
|Period
|DFEM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.4%
|-32.7%
|17.4%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|11.6%
|-50.4%
|14.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.6%
|69.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-13.2%
|32.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-12.4%
|11.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DFEM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-50.1%
|15.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-26.9%
|16.3%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-14.2%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-11.5%
|24.0%
|N/A
|Period
|DFEM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.8%
|17.4%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-50.4%
|30.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.6%
|69.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.2%
|32.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|11.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DFEM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-50.1%
|15.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-18.2%
|16.3%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-14.2%
|10.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.7%
|24.0%
|N/A
|DFEM
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFEM % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.04 B
|717 K
|102 B
|59.74%
|Number of Holdings
|4800
|7
|6734
|0.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|79.4 M
|3.7 K
|19.3 B
|68.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.91%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|93.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFEM % Rank
|Stocks
|91.12%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|8.10%
|Cash
|0.77%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|89.27%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|12.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.67%
|22.17%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|3.69%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|17.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFEM % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|31.38%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|48.14%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|19.28%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|20.36%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|42.16%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|78.56%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.66%
|42.40%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|46.62%
|58.68%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|55.09%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|80.84%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|5.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFEM % Rank
|Non US
|91.07%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|5.36%
|US
|0.05%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|69.49%
|DFEM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.38%
|0.01%
|2.69%
|91.84%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|6.21%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|DFEM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DFEM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DFEM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|190.00%
|N/A
|DFEM
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFEM % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.50%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|52.43%
|DFEM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|DFEM
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFEM % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|N/A
|DFEM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 26, 2023
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.227
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 26, 2022
0.1
0.1%
Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 26, 2022
0.1
0.1%
Allen Pu is Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, a member of the Investment Commit- tee, Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Pu joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2006. Mr. Pu has an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles, an M.S. and Ph.D. from Caltech, and a B.S. from Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 26, 2022
0.1
0.1%
Mary T. Phillips, CFA, Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional, joined Dimensional in 2012 and has been a portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Phillips began managing Dimensional’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in March 2018. Ms. Phillips earned an MBA with concentration in analytic finance, statistics and econometrics, and managerial and organizational behavior from the University of Chicago and a BA from the University of Puget Sound.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 26, 2022
0.1
0.1%
Will Collins-Dean is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Collins-Dean received his MBA from the University of Chicago and is bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University. Mr. Collins-Dean joined the Sub-Adviser in 2014 and has been a portfolio manager since 2016.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 26, 2022
0.1
0.1%
Mr. Hohn is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors. Mr. Hohn holds an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles, an MS from the University of Southern California and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Hohn joined the Advisor in 2012, has been a portfolio manager since 2015, and has been responsible for the US Large Company Portfolio since 2017.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.43
|13.42
