YTD Return
0.8%
1 yr return
-1.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$3.1 B
Holdings in Top 10
39.1%
Expense Ratio 0.19%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Core Fixed Income ETF will seek to achieve its investment objective through exposure to a broad portfolio of U.S. and foreign investment grade fixed income securities. The Portfolio may invest in obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. and foreign governments, their agencies and instrumentalities, including mortgage-backed securities, corporate debt obligations, bank obligations, commercial paper, repurchase agreements, money market funds, securities of domestic or foreign issuers denominated in U.S. dollars but not trading in the United States, and obligations of supranational organizations. The Portfolio may purchase or sell mortgage-backed securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the “to-be-announced” (TBA) market. As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Portfolio’s net assets will be invested in fixed income securities considered to be investment grade quality.
The Portfolio will be managed with a view to capturing expected credit premiums and expected term premiums. The term “expected credit premium” means the expected incremental return on investment for holding obligations considered to have greater credit risk than direct obligations of the U.S. Treasury, and “expected term premium” means the expected relative return on investment for holding securities having longer-term maturities as compared to shorter-term maturities. In managing the Portfolio, the Advisor will increase or decrease investment exposure to intermediate-term securities depending on the expected term premium and also increase or decrease investment exposure to non-government securities depending on the expected credit premium.
The Portfolio may invest in fixed income securities considered investment grade at the time of purchase (e.g., rated BBB- or above by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”) or Baa3 or above by Moody’s Investor’s Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”)). The Portfolio may invest with an emphasis on debt securities rated in the lower half of the investment grade spectrum (e.g., rated BBB- to A+ by S&P or Fitch or Baa3 to A1 by Moody’s). The Portfolio will not emphasize investments in the lower half of the investment grade spectrum, however, when the Advisor believes the expected credit premium is relatively low. The Portfolio will also invest in higher-rated debt securities. In addition, the Portfolio is authorized to invest more than 25% of its total assets in U.S. Treasury bonds, bills and notes, and obligations of federal agencies and instrumentalities.
The Portfolio primarily invests in securities that mature within twenty years from the date of settlement, but may, as in the case of mortgage-backed securities, invest in securities with longer maturities. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio will generally maintain a weighted average duration of no more than one quarter year greater than, and no less than one year below, the weighted average duration of the Portfolio’s benchmark, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, which was approximately 6.17 years as of December 31, 2022. From time to time, the Portfolio may deviate from this duration range when the Advisor determines it to be appropriate under the circumstances. Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates.
The Portfolio’s investments may include securities denominated in foreign currencies. The Portfolio intends to hedge foreign currency exposure to attempt to protect against uncertainty in the level of future foreign currency rates. The Portfolio may enter into foreign currency forward contracts to hedge against fluctuations in currency exchange rates or to transfer balances from one currency to another. The Portfolio also may enter into credit default swaps on issuers or indices to buy or sell credit protection to hedge its credit exposure; gain market or issuer exposure without owning the underlying securities; or increase the Portfolio’s total return. The Portfolio may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts, to hedge its currency exposure or to hedge its interest rate exposure or for non-hedging purposes, such as a substitute for direct investment or to increase or decrease market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio.
The Portfolio may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.
The Portfolio is an actively managed exchange-traded fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specific index and may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than such index funds.
|Period
|DFCF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-68.1%
|3.6%
|65.53%
|1 Yr
|-1.9%
|-23.9%
|144.3%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.1%
|23.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.0%
|17.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-4.6%
|8.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|DFCF
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFCF % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.1 B
|10.4 M
|17.1 B
|54.05%
|Number of Holdings
|1745
|3
|3347
|4.26%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|532 M
|5.88 K
|1.31 B
|2.13%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.15%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|93.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFCF % Rank
|Bonds
|127.26%
|66.19%
|179.76%
|92.13%
|Cash
|1.10%
|-84.13%
|28.17%
|9.36%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.24%
|53.19%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.47%
|53.83%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.67%
|52.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.78%
|3.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFCF % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.10%
|0.00%
|29.85%
|11.06%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.47%
|52.98%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.66%
|0.21%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|40.21%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|99.36%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|46.64%
|1.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFCF % Rank
|US
|127.26%
|64.33%
|151.83%
|70.00%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.56%
|33.40%
|DFCF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.19%
|0.04%
|2.88%
|89.22%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.03%
|1.10%
|34.21%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.40%
|N/A
|DFCF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.90%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.90%
|N/A
|DFCF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DFCF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|343.00%
|N/A
|DFCF
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFCF % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.29%
|0.00%
|19.86%
|7.86%
|DFCF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DFCF
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFCF % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|0.42%
|5.46%
|N/A
|DFCF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 26, 2023
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2023
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2023
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2023
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 2023
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 20, 2023
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2022
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2022
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2022
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 22, 2022
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 24, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2021
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
David Plecha is Dimensional’s Global Head of Fixed Income. A member of the Investment Committee and Investment Research Committee, he not only manages US and global portfolios but also maintains much of the fixed income research and client communications. Dave received his Chartered Financial Analyst® designation in 1996. Prior to joining Dimensional in 1989, he managed stock index futures and options for Leland O’Brien Rubinstein Associates and was an operations planner for Texas Instruments.
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Mr. Shao is a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP . Mr. Shao holds an MA from the University of California at Los Angeles and a BS from Columbia University. Mr. Shao joined Dimensional Fund in 2006, has been a portfolio manager since 2011, and has been responsible for the DFA Intermediate-Term Extended Quality Portfolio, DFA Global Core Plus Fixed Income Portfolio, DFA Investment Grade Portfolio and DFA Short-Duration Real Return Portfolio since 2019 and the DFA Global Core Plus Real Return Portfolio since its inception.
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Joseph Kolerich is Head of Fixed Income, Americas, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Kolerich has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS from Northern Illinois University. Mr. Kolerich joined DFA as a portfolio manager in 2001 and has been responsible for the fixed income portfolios since 2012.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|1.44
|17.42
|7.9
|6.25
