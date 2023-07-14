Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

0.8%

1 yr return

-1.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$3.1 B

Holdings in Top 10

39.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$42.1
$39.82
$44.91

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DFCF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 15, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    David Plecha

Fund Description

The Core Fixed Income ETF will seek to achieve its investment objective through exposure to a broad portfolio of U.S. and foreign investment grade fixed income securities. The Portfolio may invest in obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. and foreign governments, their agencies and instrumentalities, including mortgage-backed securities, corporate debt obligations, bank obligations, commercial paper, repurchase agreements, money market funds, securities of domestic or foreign issuers denominated in U.S. dollars but not trading in the United States, and obligations of supranational organizations. The Portfolio may purchase or sell mortgage-backed securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the “to-be-announced” (TBA) market. As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Portfolio’s net assets will be invested in fixed income securities considered to be investment grade quality.

The Portfolio will be managed with a view to capturing expected credit premiums and expected term premiums. The term “expected credit premium” means the expected incremental return on investment for holding obligations considered to have greater credit risk than direct obligations of the U.S. Treasury, and “expected term premium” means the expected relative return on investment for holding securities having longer-term maturities as compared to shorter-term maturities. In managing the Portfolio, the Advisor will increase or decrease investment exposure to intermediate-term securities depending on the expected term premium and also increase or decrease investment exposure to non-government securities depending on the expected credit premium.

The Portfolio may invest in fixed income securities considered investment grade at the time of purchase (e.g., rated BBB- or above by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”) or Baa3 or above by Moody’s Investor’s Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”)). The Portfolio may invest with an emphasis on debt securities rated in the lower half of the investment grade spectrum (e.g., rated BBB- to A+ by S&P or Fitch or Baa3 to A1 by Moody’s). The Portfolio will not emphasize investments in the lower half of the investment grade spectrum, however, when the Advisor believes the expected credit premium is relatively low. The Portfolio will also invest in higher-rated debt securities. In addition, the Portfolio is authorized to invest more than 25% of its total assets in U.S. Treasury bonds, bills and notes, and obligations of federal agencies and instrumentalities.

The Portfolio primarily invests in securities that mature within twenty years from the date of settlement, but may, as in the case of mortgage-backed securities, invest in securities with longer maturities. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio will generally maintain a weighted average duration of no more than one quarter year greater than, and no less than one year below, the weighted average duration of the Portfolio’s benchmark, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, which was approximately 6.17 years as of December 31, 2022. From time to time, the Portfolio may deviate from this duration range when the Advisor determines it to be appropriate under the circumstances. Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates.

The Portfolio’s investments may include securities denominated in foreign currencies. The Portfolio intends to hedge foreign currency exposure to attempt to protect against uncertainty in the level of future foreign currency rates. The Portfolio may enter into foreign currency forward contracts to hedge against fluctuations in currency exchange rates or to transfer balances from one currency to another. The Portfolio also may enter into credit default swaps on issuers or indices to buy or sell credit protection to hedge its credit exposure; gain market or issuer exposure without owning the underlying securities; or increase the Portfolio’s total return. The Portfolio may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts, to hedge its currency exposure or to hedge its interest rate exposure or for non-hedging purposes, such as a substitute for direct investment or to increase or decrease market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio.

The Portfolio may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.

The Portfolio is an actively managed exchange-traded fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specific index and may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than such index funds.

Read More

DFCF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFCF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -68.1% 3.6% 65.53%
1 Yr -1.9% -23.9% 144.3% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -16.1% 23.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -7.0% 17.5% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -4.6% 8.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFCF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.5% -73.4% 112.0% N/A
2021 N/A -61.5% 15.3% N/A
2020 N/A -24.0% 18.6% N/A
2019 N/A -11.3% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -28.2% 6.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFCF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -68.1% 3.6% 89.57%
1 Yr N/A -23.9% 144.3% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -16.1% 23.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -7.0% 17.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 8.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFCF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.5% -73.4% 112.0% N/A
2021 N/A -61.5% 15.3% N/A
2020 N/A -24.0% 18.6% N/A
2019 N/A -11.3% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -7.9% 7.6% N/A

DFCF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DFCF Category Low Category High DFCF % Rank
Net Assets 3.1 B 10.4 M 17.1 B 54.05%
Number of Holdings 1745 3 3347 4.26%
Net Assets in Top 10 532 M 5.88 K 1.31 B 2.13%
Weighting of Top 10 39.15% 3.0% 100.0% 93.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION 6.18%
  2. FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION 6.06%
  3. FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION 6.02%
  4. FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION 5.10%
  5. GOVERNMENT NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION 3.19%
  6. U S TREASURY NOTE 3.13%
  7. GOVERNMENT NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION 1.63%
  8. U S TREASURY NOTE 1.39%
  9. The DFA Short Term Investment Fund 1.34%
  10. U S TREASURY NOTE 1.31%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DFCF % Rank
Bonds 		127.26% 66.19% 179.76% 92.13%
Cash 		1.10% -84.13% 28.17% 9.36%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 16.24% 53.19%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 17.47% 53.83%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 1.67% 52.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.78% 3.83%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFCF % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		1.10% 0.00% 29.85% 11.06%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 34.47% 52.98%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 22.66% 0.21%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 40.21%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 99.36%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 46.64% 1.49%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFCF % Rank
US 		127.26% 64.33% 151.83% 70.00%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 35.56% 33.40%

DFCF - Expenses

Operational Fees

DFCF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.19% 0.04% 2.88% 89.22%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.03% 1.10% 34.21%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

DFCF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.90% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.90% N/A

Trading Fees

DFCF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DFCF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 343.00% N/A

DFCF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DFCF Category Low Category High DFCF % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.29% 0.00% 19.86% 7.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DFCF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DFCF Category Low Category High DFCF % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A 0.42% 5.46% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DFCF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DFCF - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Plecha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

David Plecha is Dimensional’s Global Head of Fixed Income. A member of the Investment Committee and Investment Research Committee, he not only manages US and global portfolios but also maintains much of the fixed income research and client communications. Dave received his Chartered Financial Analyst® designation in 1996. Prior to joining Dimensional in 1989, he managed stock index futures and options for Leland O’Brien Rubinstein Associates and was an operations planner for Texas Instruments.

Lovell Shao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Mr. Shao is a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP . Mr. Shao holds an MA from the University of California at Los Angeles and a BS from Columbia University. Mr. Shao joined Dimensional Fund in 2006, has been a portfolio manager since 2011, and has been responsible for the DFA Intermediate-Term Extended Quality Portfolio, DFA Global Core Plus Fixed Income Portfolio, DFA Investment Grade Portfolio and DFA Short-Duration Real Return Portfolio since 2019 and the DFA Global Core Plus Real Return Portfolio since its inception.

Joseph Kolerich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Joseph Kolerich is Head of Fixed Income, Americas, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Kolerich has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS from Northern Illinois University. Mr. Kolerich joined DFA as a portfolio manager in 2001 and has been responsible for the fixed income portfolios since 2012.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.44 17.42 7.9 6.25

