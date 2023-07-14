Dividend Investing Ideas Center
8.5%
1 yr return
18.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$8 B
Holdings in Top 10
11.5%
Expense Ratio 0.28%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s (the “Advisor”) tax management strategies for the US Targeted Value ETF are designed to maximize the after tax value of a shareholder’s investment. Generally, the Advisor buys and sells securities for the Portfolio with the goals of: (i) delaying and minimizing the realization of net capital gains (e.g., selling stocks with capital losses to offset gains, realized or anticipated); and (ii) maximizing the extent to which any realized net capital gains are long-term in nature (i.e., taxable at lower capital gains tax rates).
To achieve the US Targeted Value ETF’s investment objective, the Advisor implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. As further described below, the Portfolio’s design emphasizes long-term drivers of expected returns identified by the Advisor’s research, while balancing risk through broad diversification across companies and sectors. The Advisor’s portfolio management and trading processes further balance those long-term drivers of expected returns with shorter-term drivers of expected returns and trading costs.
The US Targeted Value ETF, using a market capitalization weighted approach, is designed to generally purchase a broad and diverse group of readily marketable securities of U.S. small and mid cap companies that the Advisor determines to be lower relative price stocks with higher profitability. A company’s market capitalization is the number of its shares outstanding times its price per share. Under a market capitalization weighted approach, companies with higher market capitalizations generally represent a larger proportion of the Portfolio than companies with relatively lower market capitalizations. The Portfolio may emphasize certain stocks, including smaller capitalization companies, lower relative price stocks, and/or higher profitability stocks as compared to their representation in the small- and mid-cap value segment of the U.S. market. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, the Advisor may consider additional factors such as price to cash flow or price to earnings ratios. An equity issuer is considered to have high profitability because it has high earnings or profits from operations in relation to its book value or assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time.
As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the US Targeted Value ETF will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities of U.S. companies. The Advisor considers for investment companies whose market capitalizations are generally smaller than the 500th largest U.S. company. As of December 31, 2022, companies smaller than the 500th largest U.S. company fall in the lowest 13% of total U.S. market capitalization. Total market capitalization is based on the market capitalization of eligible U.S. operating companies listed on a securities exchange in the United States that is deemed appropriate by the Advisor. Based on market capitalization data as of December 31, 2022, the market capitalization of a company smaller than the 500th largest U.S. company would be below $10,936 million. This threshold will change due to market conditions.
The Advisor may also increase or reduce the US Targeted Value ETF’s exposure to an eligible company, or exclude a company, based on shorter-term considerations, such as a company’s price momentum and investment characteristics. In assessing a company’s investment characteristics, the Advisor considers ratios such as recent changes in assets divided by total assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing a company’s investment characteristics are subject to change from time to time. In addition, the Advisor seeks to reduce trading costs using a flexible trading approach that looks for opportunities to participate in the available market liquidity, while managing turnover and explicit transaction costs.
The US Targeted Value ETF may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices, to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio.
The US Targeted Value ETF may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.
The US Targeted Value ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specific index and may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than such index funds.
|Period
|DFAT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.5%
|-28.3%
|20.0%
|93.33%
|1 Yr
|18.6%
|-49.3%
|235.3%
|28.36%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.5%
|116.2%
|15.78%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-24.3%
|45.7%
|2.59%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-20.9%
|25.2%
|2.24%
* Annualized
|Period
|DFAT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.2%
|-57.8%
|212.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-47.8%
|66.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-27.9%
|16.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|24.5%
|N/A
|Period
|DFAT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-28.3%
|20.0%
|96.25%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-49.3%
|235.3%
|29.29%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.5%
|116.2%
|15.67%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.7%
|45.7%
|3.97%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|25.2%
|2.56%
* Annualized
|Period
|DFAT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.2%
|-57.8%
|212.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-47.8%
|66.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-25.6%
|16.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|24.5%
|N/A
|DFAT
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFAT % Rank
|Net Assets
|8 B
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|4.14%
|Number of Holdings
|1623
|10
|1551
|1.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|827 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|17.92%
|Weighting of Top 10
|11.51%
|4.7%
|95.7%
|95.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFAT % Rank
|Stocks
|99.72%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|11.46%
|Cash
|5.88%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|93.13%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.03%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|3.75%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|50.21%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|49.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|50.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFAT % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.62%
|75.21%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|42.44%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|93.07%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|39.71%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|72.27%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|20.38%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|43.70%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|47.90%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.67%
|18.07%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|34.45%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|12.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFAT % Rank
|US
|99.72%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|16.67%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|57.29%
|DFAT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.28%
|0.05%
|2.66%
|95.45%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|4.36%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|DFAT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DFAT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DFAT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|7.00%
|252.00%
|N/A
|DFAT
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFAT % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.64%
|0.00%
|9.02%
|15.43%
|DFAT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|DFAT
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFAT % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|6.57%
|DFAT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 26, 2023
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 11, 1998
23.48
23.5%
Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 11, 1998
23.48
23.5%
Mr. Schneider is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Schneider holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, an MS from the University of Minnesota, and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Schneider joined Dimensional in 2011, has been a portfolio manager since 2013.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 11, 1998
23.48
23.5%
Mr. Leblond is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional. He joined Dimensional in 2015. Prior to joining Dimensional, Mr. Leblond was an associate at Duchossois Capital Management from June to December 2014.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Mr. Hohn is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors. Mr. Hohn holds an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles, an MS from the University of Southern California and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Hohn joined the Advisor in 2012, has been a portfolio manager since 2015, and has been responsible for the US Large Company Portfolio since 2017.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.16
|3.58
