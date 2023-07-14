Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

15.3%

1 yr return

18.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$24.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.6
$21.77
$27.64

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF

DEMZ | ETF

$27.53

$24.3 M

0.84%

$0.23

0.45%

DEMZ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Democratic Large Cap Core ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Nov 02, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Jason Britton

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach in seeking to achieve its investment objective. The Index was developed by Reflection Asset Management, LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser and index provider (the “Adviser”). The Index is a subset of the S&P 500® Index (the “S&P 500”) designed to provide exposure to large capitalization companies that make political contributions to Democratic Party candidates and political action committees above a certain threshold. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of companies included in the Index. This policy may be changed upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Adviser considers a large capitalization company to be any company included in the S&P 500. Because the Index is a subset of the S&P 500, the Adviser considers any company included in the Index at the time of purchase to be a large capitalization company.

The Index construction process begins with a universe of companies that 1) are current members of the S&P 500; and 2) direct at least 75% of their total corporate political contributions during an election cycle to Democratic Party candidates (as determined by the candidates’ declared party allegiance and registration) and political action committees registered with the Democratic Party. A company’s political contributions include the contributions of the company’s senior management disclosed in the company’s federal regulatory filings. This universe is licensed by the Adviser from Blue ETFs, Inc. (“Blue”), which obtains the universe of companies through a review of contribution data obtained from the Federal Election Commission (the “FEC”).

The Index methodology then applies a financial model to the universe of companies to determine the weight of each company in the Index. The financial model determines a profile for each company based on its underlying characteristics (for example, economic sector, earnings and correlation to other constituents, among other characteristics) measured over a trailing 18-month time horizon. The financial model also applies two rules to the universe:

1)

No position can be added to the Index at higher than a 5% allocation; and

2)

No sector (as defined by the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”), a widely recognized industry classification methodology developed by MSCI, Inc. and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“SPDJI”)), may deviate from the S&P 500 weighting by more than +/- 5% at the beginning of each quarter.

Together, these rules are designed to limit Index exposure to any particular security and any particular sector and to help the Index more closely track the S&P 500. Within these rules, the model then analyzes various combinations of company weights, based on the companies’ profiles, and determines a combination designed to minimize the difference in the performance between the Index and the S&P 500. The application of the financial model is rules-based, and thus the Adviser, as index provider, does not exercise discretion in selecting, weighting, and maintaining the Index components that result from such application.

Blue provides to the Adviser an updated universe of companies that satisfy the political contributions screen on a quarterly basis in connection with the quarterly rebalancing of the S&P 500. The Adviser, as index provider, rebalances the Index in accordance with the Index methodology so that the Index is rebalanced on the same quarterly schedule as the S&P 500. Positions that are removed from the S&P 500 for any reason between quarterly rebalances are removed from the Index at such time. New positions added to the S&P 500 can only be added to the Index at a quarterly rebalance. If the political contributions of a company included in the Index fall below the 75% threshold discussed above, such company will be removed from the Index at the next rebalancing. The Adviser, as index provider, expects that the Index typically will include 40-60 companies.

The FEC has jurisdiction over the financing of campaigns for the U.S. House of Representatives, Senate, Presidency and Vice Presidency. The Index does not take into account political contributions that are not reported to the FEC (“Excluded Contributions”), such as contributions to state and local elections and organizations that qualify for tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”).

The Fund will generally invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index. The Fund will use a replication methodology, meaning it will invest in all of the securities composing the Index in proportion to their respective weightings in the Index.

In replicating the Index, the Fund may from time to time invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in one or more economic

sectors. As of the date of this Prospectus, the Fund has significant exposure to the Information Technology sector, as defined by GICS.

Read More

DEMZ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DEMZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% -51.8% 22.1% 96.71%
1 Yr 18.1% -58.9% 46.9% 15.04%
3 Yr 0.0%* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DEMZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -69.4% 53.7% 0.22%
2021 15.2% -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -18.2% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -80.2% 35.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DEMZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 22.1% 98.35%
1 Yr N/A -58.9% 67.6% 16.56%
3 Yr N/A* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DEMZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -69.4% 53.7% 0.22%
2021 15.2% -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -12.8% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -60.0% 35.2% N/A

DEMZ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DEMZ Category Low Category High DEMZ % Rank
Net Assets 24.3 M 177 K 1.21 T 93.34%
Number of Holdings 47 2 4154 78.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.97 M 1.74 K 270 B 90.11%
Weighting of Top 10 42.82% 1.8% 100.0% 14.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. APPLE INC COMMON STOCK 5.09%
  2. COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COMMON STOCK 4.91%
  3. INTL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP COMMON STOCK 4.81%
  4. DANAHER CORP COMMON STOCK 4.62%
  5. AMPHENOL CORP-CL A COMMON STOCK 4.05%
  6. PROLOGIS INC REIT 4.00%
  7. WALT DISNEY CO/THE COMMON STOCK 3.83%
  8. M T BANK CORP COMMON STOCK 3.61%
  9. COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO COMMON STOCK 3.47%
  10. MOODY'S CORP COMMON STOCK 3.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DEMZ % Rank
Stocks 		99.61% 0.00% 130.24% 33.75%
Cash 		0.39% -102.29% 100.00% 64.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 12.03%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 12.79%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 7.19%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 8.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DEMZ % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 25.44% 85.15%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% 4.41%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 37.52% 8.96%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.90% 48.39%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 93.00%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 15.90%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 85.36%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 81.72%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 49.14% 7.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 50.47% 87.39%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.10% 41.25%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DEMZ % Rank
US 		99.61% 0.00% 127.77% 33.20%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 33.51% 53.39%

DEMZ - Expenses

Operational Fees

DEMZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.01% 2.95% 72.63%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 2.00% 39.85%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

DEMZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DEMZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DEMZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 80.79%

DEMZ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DEMZ Category Low Category High DEMZ % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.84% 0.00% 19.15% 52.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DEMZ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DEMZ Category Low Category High DEMZ % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% 33.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DEMZ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DEMZ - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jason Britton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Jason T. Britton, Chief Executive Officer of Reflection Asset Management, LLC, also serves as the portfolio manager. Mr. Britton has served as the CEO and head portfolio manager of Reflection Asset Management since its inception in 2019. Prior to his role at Reflection Asset Management, Mr. Britton served as Managing Director and Head Portfolio Manager for thematic/ESG equities for U.S. Trust, a division of Bank of America. Additionally, Mr. Britton is a Professor of Impact Investing in the business school of the College of Charleston.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.17 2.42

×