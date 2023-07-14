The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach in seeking to achieve its investment objective. The Index was developed by Reflection Asset Management, LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser and index provider (the “Adviser”). The Index is a subset of the S&P 500® Index (the “S&P 500”) designed to provide exposure to large capitalization companies that make political contributions to Democratic Party candidates and political action committees above a certain threshold. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of companies included in the Index. This policy may be changed upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Adviser considers a large capitalization company to be any company included in the S&P 500. Because the Index is a subset of the S&P 500, the Adviser considers any company included in the Index at the time of purchase to be a large capitalization company.

The Index construction process begins with a universe of companies that 1) are current members of the S&P 500; and 2) direct at least 75% of their total corporate political contributions during an election cycle to Democratic Party candidates (as determined by the candidates’ declared party allegiance and registration) and political action committees registered with the Democratic Party. A company’s political contributions include the contributions of the company’s senior management disclosed in the company’s federal regulatory filings. This universe is licensed by the Adviser from Blue ETFs, Inc. (“Blue”), which obtains the universe of companies through a review of contribution data obtained from the Federal Election Commission (the “FEC”).

The Index methodology then applies a financial model to the universe of companies to determine the weight of each company in the Index. The financial model determines a profile for each company based on its underlying characteristics (for example, economic sector, earnings and correlation to other constituents, among other characteristics) measured over a trailing 18-month time horizon. The financial model also applies two rules to the universe:

1) No position can be added to the Index at higher than a 5% allocation; and

2) No sector (as defined by the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”), a widely recognized industry classification methodology developed by MSCI, Inc. and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“SPDJI”)), may deviate from the S&P 500 weighting by more than +/- 5% at the beginning of each quarter.

Together, these rules are designed to limit Index exposure to any particular security and any particular sector and to help the Index more closely track the S&P 500. Within these rules, the model then analyzes various combinations of company weights, based on the companies’ profiles, and determines a combination designed to minimize the difference in the performance between the Index and the S&P 500. The application of the financial model is rules-based, and thus the Adviser, as index provider, does not exercise discretion in selecting, weighting, and maintaining the Index components that result from such application.

Blue provides to the Adviser an updated universe of companies that satisfy the political contributions screen on a quarterly basis in connection with the quarterly rebalancing of the S&P 500. The Adviser, as index provider, rebalances the Index in accordance with the Index methodology so that the Index is rebalanced on the same quarterly schedule as the S&P 500. Positions that are removed from the S&P 500 for any reason between quarterly rebalances are removed from the Index at such time. New positions added to the S&P 500 can only be added to the Index at a quarterly rebalance. If the political contributions of a company included in the Index fall below the 75% threshold discussed above, such company will be removed from the Index at the next rebalancing. The Adviser, as index provider, expects that the Index typically will include 40-60 companies.

The FEC has jurisdiction over the financing of campaigns for the U.S. House of Representatives, Senate, Presidency and Vice Presidency. The Index does not take into account political contributions that are not reported to the FEC (“Excluded Contributions”), such as contributions to state and local elections and organizations that qualify for tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”).

The Fund will generally invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index. The Fund will use a replication methodology, meaning it will invest in all of the securities composing the Index in proportion to their respective weightings in the Index.

In replicating the Index, the Fund may from time to time invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in one or more economic

sectors. As of the date of this Prospectus, the Fund has significant exposure to the Information Technology sector, as defined by GICS.