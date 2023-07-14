Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

ETF
DEF
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$69.3354 -0.04 -0.05%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
DEF (ETF)

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$69.3354 -0.04 -0.05%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
DEF (ETF)

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$69.3354 -0.04 -0.05%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

DEF | ETF

$69.34

$221 M

1.41%

$0.98

0.54%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.2%

1 yr return

9.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.2%

Net Assets

$221 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$69.4
$60.13
$70.48

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.54%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

DEF | ETF

$69.34

$221 M

1.41%

$0.98

0.54%

DEF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -7.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Defensive Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Dec 15, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    4170000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Hubbard

Fund Description

4.) Principal Investment Strategy Change. The Fund’s principal investment strategy will be to generally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the New Underlying Index.
Please Retain This Supplement For Future Reference.
Read More

DEF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DEF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.2% -14.3% 36.7% 95.18%
1 Yr 9.3% -34.8% 38.6% 55.65%
3 Yr 10.7%* -27.6% 93.5% 18.65%
5 Yr 9.2%* -30.4% 97.2% 11.40%
10 Yr 9.2%* -18.7% 37.4% 11.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DEF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.7% -56.3% 28.9% 1.60%
2021 11.8% -20.5% 152.6% 17.93%
2020 2.5% -13.9% 183.6% 74.94%
2019 6.4% -8.3% 8.9% 23.29%
2018 -0.8% -13.5% 12.6% 4.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DEF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -7.7% -20.5% 36.7% 90.29%
1 Yr 5.5% -34.8% 40.3% 74.34%
3 Yr 12.0%* -27.6% 93.5% 10.51%
5 Yr 11.1%* -29.7% 97.2% 7.22%
10 Yr 11.5%* -13.5% 37.4% 5.37%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DEF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.7% -56.3% 28.9% 1.60%
2021 11.8% -20.5% 152.6% 18.48%
2020 2.5% -13.9% 183.6% 74.86%
2019 6.4% -8.3% 8.9% 23.54%
2018 -0.8% -10.9% 12.6% 12.02%

DEF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DEF Category Low Category High DEF % Rank
Net Assets 221 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 75.45%
Number of Holdings 102 2 4154 51.09%
Net Assets in Top 10 32.2 M 288 K 270 B 85.63%
Weighting of Top 10 11.45% 1.8% 106.2% 98.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Pentair PLC 1.28%
  2. Fiserv, Inc. 1.17%
  3. Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (The) 1.17%
  4. W.W. Grainger, Inc. 1.17%
  5. Citigroup Inc. 1.16%
  6. A.O. Smith Corp. 1.13%
  7. CDW Corp. 1.12%
  8. JPMorgan Chase Co. 1.12%
  9. Stryker Corp. 1.12%
  10. Comcast Corp., Class A 1.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DEF % Rank
Stocks 		99.96% 0.00% 130.24% 11.81%
Cash 		0.04% -102.29% 100.00% 86.76%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 51.54%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 51.62%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 49.32%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 49.36%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DEF % Rank
Healthcare 		23.70% 0.00% 60.70% 3.51%
Industrials 		18.66% 0.00% 29.90% 3.13%
Consumer Defense 		13.12% 0.00% 47.71% 5.04%
Financial Services 		9.65% 0.00% 55.59% 93.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.18% 0.00% 30.33% 80.31%
Utilities 		6.60% 0.00% 20.91% 4.50%
Real Estate 		5.82% 0.00% 31.91% 5.27%
Technology 		5.73% 0.00% 48.94% 98.55%
Basic Materials 		5.46% 0.00% 25.70% 10.00%
Communication Services 		1.94% 0.00% 27.94% 94.66%
Energy 		1.14% 0.00% 41.64% 81.91%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DEF % Rank
US 		97.82% 0.00% 127.77% 34.69%
Non US 		2.14% 0.00% 32.38% 47.48%

DEF - Expenses

Operational Fees

DEF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.54% 0.01% 49.27% 72.54%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 2.00% 47.05%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 4.16%

Sales Fees

DEF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DEF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DEF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 93.93%

DEF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DEF Category Low Category High DEF % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.41% 0.00% 23.92% 6.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DEF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DEF Category Low Category High DEF % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.05% -54.00% 6.06% 29.75%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DEF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DEF - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Hubbard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 09, 2018

4.15

4.2%

Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.

Michael Jeanette

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 09, 2018

4.15

4.2%

Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.

Tony Seisser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 09, 2018

4.15

4.2%

Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.

Pratik Doshi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2019

2.45

2.5%

Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×