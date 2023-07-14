Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.2%
1 yr return
9.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
9.2%
Net Assets
$221 M
Holdings in Top 10
11.5%
Expense Ratio 0.54%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|DEF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.2%
|-14.3%
|36.7%
|95.18%
|1 Yr
|9.3%
|-34.8%
|38.6%
|55.65%
|3 Yr
|10.7%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|18.65%
|5 Yr
|9.2%*
|-30.4%
|97.2%
|11.40%
|10 Yr
|9.2%*
|-18.7%
|37.4%
|11.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|DEF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.7%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|1.60%
|2021
|11.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|17.93%
|2020
|2.5%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|74.94%
|2019
|6.4%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|23.29%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|4.86%
|Period
|DEF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-7.7%
|-20.5%
|36.7%
|90.29%
|1 Yr
|5.5%
|-34.8%
|40.3%
|74.34%
|3 Yr
|12.0%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|10.51%
|5 Yr
|11.1%*
|-29.7%
|97.2%
|7.22%
|10 Yr
|11.5%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|5.37%
* Annualized
|Period
|DEF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.7%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|1.60%
|2021
|11.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|18.48%
|2020
|2.5%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|74.86%
|2019
|6.4%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|23.54%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|12.02%
|DEF
|Category Low
|Category High
|DEF % Rank
|Net Assets
|221 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|75.45%
|Number of Holdings
|102
|2
|4154
|51.09%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|32.2 M
|288 K
|270 B
|85.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|11.45%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|98.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEF % Rank
|Stocks
|99.96%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|11.81%
|Cash
|0.04%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|86.76%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|51.54%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|51.62%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|49.32%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|49.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEF % Rank
|Healthcare
|23.70%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|3.51%
|Industrials
|18.66%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|3.13%
|Consumer Defense
|13.12%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|5.04%
|Financial Services
|9.65%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|93.05%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.18%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|80.31%
|Utilities
|6.60%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|4.50%
|Real Estate
|5.82%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|5.27%
|Technology
|5.73%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|98.55%
|Basic Materials
|5.46%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|10.00%
|Communication Services
|1.94%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|94.66%
|Energy
|1.14%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|81.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEF % Rank
|US
|97.82%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|34.69%
|Non US
|2.14%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|47.48%
|DEF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.54%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|72.54%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|47.05%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|4.16%
|DEF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DEF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DEF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|93.93%
|DEF
|Category Low
|Category High
|DEF % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.41%
|0.00%
|23.92%
|6.08%
|DEF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|DEF
|Category Low
|Category High
|DEF % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.05%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|29.75%
|DEF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.981
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.778
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.794
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.648
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.613
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.758
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.848
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$1.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.963
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.787
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.747
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.375
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.388
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.563
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.500
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.410
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 09, 2018
4.15
4.2%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 09, 2018
4.15
4.2%
Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 09, 2018
4.15
4.2%
Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2019
2.45
2.5%
Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...