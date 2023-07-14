The fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Underlying Index, which is designed to track the equity market performance of companies in developed countries (except the United States) selected on the investment style criteria (“factors”) of value, momentum, quality, low volatility and size. The companies eligible for the Underlying Index are derived from its starting universe, the FTSE Developed ex US Index, which is comprised of large- and mid-capitalization equity securities from developed markets (except the United States). The index provider, FTSE International Limited (“Index Provider”), selects companies for the Underlying Index using a proprietary rules-based multi-factor selection and weighting process designed to increase the Underlying Index’s exposure, relative to the starting universe, to companies demonstrating the following factors: ◾ Value. The value score is calculated based on a company’s valuation ratios (e.g., cash-flow yield, earnings yield and country relative sales to price). Value investing generally refers to a strategy that buys stocks whose price is lower than the fundamental value of the stock. The Index Provider’s methodology for measuring the value factor attempts to identify stocks that have low prices relative to their fundamental value and that provide the possibility of excess returns. ◾ Momentum. The momentum score is calculated based on each company’s cumulative 11 month return. Momentum investing is a strategy based on the concept that stock performance tends to persist, either continuing to rise or fall. Momentum style investing emphasizes investing in securities that have had higher recent price performance compared to other securities, with the expectation that this will continue to produce short term excess returns in the future. The Index Provider’s methodology for measuring the momentum factor attempts to identify stocks with stronger past performance over the short term. ◾ Quality. The quality score is calculated from a company’s leverage and profitability (e.g., return on assets, asset turnover and accruals). The Index Provider’s methodology for measuring the quality factor attempts to identify stocks that are characterized by low debt, stable earnings growth, and other “quality” metrics, with the expectation that these will provide the possibility of excess returns. ◾ Low Volatility. The low volatility score is calculated based on the standard deviation of 5 years of weekly local total returns. Volatility is a statistical measurement of the magnitude of increases or decreases in a stock’s price over time. Low volatility investing is a strategy based on the concept that stocks that exhibit low volatility tend to perform better than stocks with higher volatility. The Index Provider’s methodology for measuring the low volatility factor attempts to identify stocks with a historically lower risk (and higher return) profile relative to higher risk. ◾ Size. The size score is calculated based on the full market capitalization of a company. The Index Provider’s methodology for measuring the size factor attempts to identify stocks of smaller companies relative to their larger counterparts, with the expectation that these will provide the possibility of excess returns. Companies are weighted based on their relative exposure to all five factors. Companies that do not display meaningful multi-factor characteristics are not eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index. Under normal circumstances, the Underlying Index is rebalanced semi-annually in March and September. The fund rebalances its portfolio in accordance with the Underlying Index, and, therefore, any changes to the Underlying Index's rebalance schedule will result in corresponding changes to the fund's rebalance schedule. The fund uses a full replication indexing strategy to seek to track the Underlying Index. As such, the fund invests directly in the component securities (or a substantial number of the component securities) of the Underlying Index in substantially the same weightings in which they are represented in the Underlying Index. If it is not possible for the fund to acquire component securities due to limited availability or regulatory restrictions, the fund may use a representative sampling indexing strategy to seek to track the Underlying Index instead of a full replication indexing strategy. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability and yield), and liquidity measures similar to those of the Underlying Index. The fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index when using a representative sampling indexing strategy. The fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets (but typically far more) in component securities (including depositary receipts in respect of such securities) of the Underlying Index. As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index consisted of 1,277 securities, with an average market capitalization of approximately $14.04 billion and a minimum market capitalization of approximately $154 million, from issuers in the following countries: Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of issuers from developed markets countries other than the United States. As of October 31, 2022, a significant percentage of the Underlying Index was comprised of issuers from Japan (30.49%). The fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that its Underlying Index is concentrated. As of October 31, 2022, a significant percentage of the Underlying Index was comprised of issuers in the industrials (21.22%) sector. The industrials sector includes companies engaged in the manufacture and distribution of capital goods, such as those used in defense, construction and engineering, companies that manufacture and distribute electrical equipment and industrial machinery and those that provide commercial and transportation services and supplies. To the extent that the fund tracks the Underlying Index, the fund’s investment in certain sectors or countries may change over time. The fund may become “non-diversified,” as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the index that the fund is designed to track. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the fund crosses from diversified to non-diversified status under such circumstances. The fund has been developed solely by DBX Advisors LLC. The fund is not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the “LSE Group”). FTSE Russell is a trading name of certain of the LSE Group companies. Derivatives. Portfolio management generally may use futures contracts, stock index futures, options on futures, swap contracts and other types of derivatives in seeking performance that corresponds to its Underlying Index and will not use such instruments for speculative purposes. Securities lending. The fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions desiring to borrow securities to complete transactions and for other purposes. In connection with such loans, the fund receives liquid collateral equal to at least 102% of the value of the portfolio securities being lent. This collateral is marked to market on a daily basis. The fund may lend its portfolio securities in an amount up to 33 1/3% of its total assets.