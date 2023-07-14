Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$31.57
$178 M
5.54%
$1.76
0.48%
YTD Return
4.5%
1 yr return
7.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.2%
Net Assets
$178 M
Holdings in Top 10
7.1%
Expense Ratio 0.48%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 60.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
$31.57
$178 M
5.54%
$1.76
0.48%
The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return, and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.
The Index is a dividend weighted index designed to provide exposure to small-capitalization equity securities in the industrialized world, excluding Canada and the United States, that pay regular cash dividends on shares of common stock, while at the same time dynamically hedging currency exposure to fluctuations between the value of foreign currencies and the U.S. dollar. The Index consists of the equity securities of companies that comprise the
bottom 25% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree International Equity Index, as of the annual Index screening date, after the 300 largest companies have been removed. As of September 30, 2022, the Index had a market capitalization range from $12 million to $9.8 billion, with an average market capitalization of $949 million. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must meet the following criteria as of the annual Index screening date: (i) companies must be incorporated in Europe, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Israel, or Singapore and have their shares listed for trading on one of the stock exchanges in Europe (i.e. Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, or the United Kingdom), the Tokyo Stock Exchange, or on exchanges in Australia, Hong Kong, Israel or Singapore; (ii) payment of at least $5 million in gross cash dividends on shares of common stock in the prior annual cycle; (iii) market capitalization of at least $100 million; (iv) median daily dollar volume of at least $100,000 for the preceding three months; and (v) trading of at least 250,000 shares per month for each of the preceding six months.
Securities are weighted in the Index based on dividends paid over the prior annual cycle. Companies that pay a greater total dollar amount of dividends are more heavily weighted. To derive a company’s initial Index weight, (i) multiply the U.S. dollar value of the company’s annual gross dividend per share by the number of common shares outstanding for that company (the “Cash Dividend Factor”); (ii) calculate the Cash Dividend Factor for each company; (iii) add together all of the companies’ Cash Dividend Factors; and (iv) divide the company’s Cash Dividend Factor by the sum of all Cash Dividend Factors. The maximum weight of any one sector and any one country is capped at 25% (with the exception of the real estate sector, which is capped at 15%); however, sector and country weights may fluctuate above their specified caps in response to market conditions and/or the application of volume factor adjustments. If a component security no longer meets applicable trading volume thresholds as of the annual Index screening date, the Index methodology applies a volume factor adjustment to reduce such component security’s weight in the Index and reallocates the reduction in the weight pro rata among the other remaining securities.
WisdomTree, Inc. (formerly, WisdomTree Investments, Inc.), as index provider, currently uses Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standards (“S&P GICS”) to define companies within a sector. The following sectors are included in the Index: consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, communication services, and utilities. A sector is comprised of multiple industries. For example, the energy sector is comprised of companies in, among others, the natural gas, oil and petroleum industries. As of September 30, 2022, companies in the industrials and financials sectors comprised a significant portion of the Index.
The Index dynamically hedges currency fluctuations in the relative value of the applicable foreign currencies against the U.S. dollar, ranging from a 0% to 100% hedge. The Index determines and adjusts the hedge ratios on such foreign currencies on a monthly basis using three equally-weighted, quantitative signals: interest rate differentials, momentum, and value. Interest rate differentials are determined by measuring the difference in interest rates, as implied in one-month foreign exchange (FX) forwards, between each currency and the U.S. dollar. Momentum is the relative price momentum of the foreign currency as determined by comparing two moving average signals on the historically observed U.S. dollar spot rates over 10 and 240 business day periods. Value is the relative purchasing power of the foreign currency as determined with reference to the foreign currency spot rate over 20 business days as compared to the latest purchasing power parity (PPP) numbers as published by the Office of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). This approach is designed to limit losses related to foreign currencies as such currencies depreciate against the U.S. dollar while participating in gains related to foreign currencies as such currencies appreciate against the U.S. dollar, thereby seeking to have the Fund benefit from such currency movements while reducing the volatility associated with currency returns.
The Index applies an applicable published currency forward rate to such foreign currencies to hedge against fluctuations in the relative value of the foreign currencies against the U.S. dollar pursuant to the applicable hedge ratios. The Fund uses forward currency contracts or futures contracts to the extent foreign currencies are hedged.
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.
|Period
|DDLS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.5%
|2.0%
|23.2%
|98.11%
|1 Yr
|7.9%
|2.9%
|39.3%
|96.23%
|3 Yr
|9.4%*
|0.3%
|19.6%
|46.94%
|5 Yr
|3.2%*
|-4.3%
|4.1%
|12.77%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|4.7%
|100.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|DDLS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-7.3%
|-11.6%
|23.2%
|88.68%
|1 Yr
|-4.9%
|-13.7%
|39.3%
|86.79%
|3 Yr
|6.9%*
|0.3%
|19.6%
|64.58%
|5 Yr
|4.3%*
|-4.3%
|7.1%
|6.52%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|2.0%
|7.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|DDLS
|Category Low
|Category High
|DDLS % Rank
|Net Assets
|178 M
|6.29 M
|11.8 B
|59.62%
|Number of Holdings
|821
|10
|5533
|19.23%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.1 M
|495 K
|2.65 B
|96.15%
|Weighting of Top 10
|7.11%
|1.9%
|99.9%
|82.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DDLS % Rank
|Stocks
|99.69%
|84.41%
|100.00%
|5.77%
|Other
|0.31%
|-2.32%
|1.02%
|23.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|100.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.41%
|100.00%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-0.17%
|9.05%
|98.08%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.55%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DDLS % Rank
|Industrials
|24.17%
|5.36%
|31.52%
|30.77%
|Financial Services
|15.84%
|3.05%
|32.74%
|46.15%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.36%
|4.00%
|24.14%
|46.15%
|Basic Materials
|11.00%
|1.74%
|28.84%
|53.85%
|Real Estate
|9.68%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|13.46%
|Consumer Defense
|7.45%
|3.45%
|18.05%
|34.62%
|Technology
|7.01%
|0.00%
|18.01%
|61.54%
|Communication Services
|3.90%
|0.00%
|8.94%
|48.08%
|Healthcare
|3.62%
|0.00%
|9.89%
|51.92%
|Energy
|3.03%
|0.00%
|19.25%
|76.92%
|Utilities
|2.92%
|0.00%
|15.19%
|15.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DDLS % Rank
|Non US
|98.70%
|72.39%
|99.90%
|11.54%
|US
|0.99%
|0.00%
|20.11%
|59.62%
|DDLS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.48%
|0.36%
|4.27%
|90.38%
|Management Fee
|0.48%
|0.30%
|1.92%
|14.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.75%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.15%
|N/A
|DDLS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|5.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|DDLS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DDLS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|60.00%
|2.00%
|119.00%
|77.08%
|DDLS
|Category Low
|Category High
|DDLS % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.54%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|12.96%
|DDLS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|DDLS
|Category Low
|Category High
|DDLS % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.86%
|-0.10%
|4.33%
|11.54%
|DDLS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 29, 2023
|$0.440
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2023
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.244
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.295
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.635
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.400
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.480
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.343
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.285
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.301
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.695
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.442
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.235
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.251
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2016
|$0.445
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2020
1.58
1.6%
Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.06
|26.6
|7.22
|10.34
