Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

4.5%

1 yr return

7.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

Net Assets

$178 M

Holdings in Top 10

7.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.8
$27.89
$32.82

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.48%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 60.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DDLS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -7.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.86%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree
  • Inception Date
    Jan 07, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    1800000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Marlene Walker-Smith

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return, and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.

The Index is a dividend weighted index designed to provide exposure to small-capitalization equity securities in the industrialized world, excluding Canada and the United States, that pay regular cash dividends on shares of common stock, while at the same time dynamically hedging currency exposure to fluctuations between the value of foreign currencies and the U.S. dollar. The Index consists of the equity securities of companies that comprise the

bottom 25% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree International Equity Index, as of the annual Index screening date, after the 300 largest companies have been removed. As of September 30, 2022, the Index had a market capitalization range from $12 million to $9.8 billion, with an average market capitalization of $949 million. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must meet the following criteria as of the annual Index screening date: (i) companies must be incorporated in Europe, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Israel, or Singapore and have their shares listed for trading on one of the stock exchanges in Europe (i.e. Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, or the United Kingdom), the Tokyo Stock Exchange, or on exchanges in Australia, Hong Kong, Israel or Singapore; (ii) payment of at least $5 million in gross cash dividends on shares of common stock in the prior annual cycle; (iii) market capitalization of at least $100 million; (iv) median daily dollar volume of at least $100,000 for the preceding three months; and (v) trading of at least 250,000 shares per month for each of the preceding six months.

Securities are weighted in the Index based on dividends paid over the prior annual cycle. Companies that pay a greater total dollar amount of dividends are more heavily weighted. To derive a company’s initial Index weight, (i) multiply the U.S. dollar value of the company’s annual gross dividend per share by the number of common shares outstanding for that company (the “Cash Dividend Factor”); (ii) calculate the Cash Dividend Factor for each company; (iii) add together all of the companies’ Cash Dividend Factors; and (iv) divide the company’s Cash Dividend Factor by the sum of all Cash Dividend Factors. The maximum weight of any one sector and any one country is capped at 25% (with the exception of the real estate sector, which is capped at 15%); however, sector and country weights may fluctuate above their specified caps in response to market conditions and/or the application of volume factor adjustments. If a component security no longer meets applicable trading volume thresholds as of the annual Index screening date, the Index methodology applies a volume factor adjustment to reduce such component security’s weight in the Index and reallocates the reduction in the weight pro rata among the other remaining securities.

WisdomTree, Inc. (formerly, WisdomTree Investments, Inc.), as index provider, currently uses Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standards (“S&P GICS”) to define companies within a sector. The following sectors are included in the Index: consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, communication services, and utilities. A sector is comprised of multiple industries. For example, the energy sector is comprised of companies in, among others, the natural gas, oil and petroleum industries. As of September 30, 2022, companies in the industrials and financials sectors comprised a significant portion of the Index.

The Index dynamically hedges currency fluctuations in the relative value of the applicable foreign currencies against the U.S. dollar, ranging from a 0% to 100% hedge. The Index determines and adjusts the hedge ratios on such foreign currencies on a monthly basis using three equally-weighted, quantitative signals: interest rate differentials, momentum, and value. Interest rate differentials are determined by measuring the difference in interest rates, as implied in one-month foreign exchange (FX) forwards, between each currency and the U.S. dollar. Momentum is the relative price momentum of the foreign currency as determined by comparing two moving average signals on the historically observed U.S. dollar spot rates over 10 and 240 business day periods. Value is the relative purchasing power of the foreign currency as determined with reference to the foreign currency spot rate over 20 business days as compared to the latest purchasing power parity (PPP) numbers as published by the Office of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). This approach is designed to limit losses related to foreign currencies as such currencies depreciate against the U.S. dollar while participating in gains related to foreign currencies as such currencies appreciate against the U.S. dollar, thereby seeking to have the Fund benefit from such currency movements while reducing the volatility associated with currency returns.

The Index applies an applicable published currency forward rate to such foreign currencies to hedge against fluctuations in the relative value of the foreign currencies against the U.S. dollar pursuant to the applicable hedge ratios. The Fund uses forward currency contracts or futures contracts to the extent foreign currencies are hedged.

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.

Read More

DDLS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DDLS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.5% 2.0% 23.2% 98.11%
1 Yr 7.9% 2.9% 39.3% 96.23%
3 Yr 9.4%* 0.3% 19.6% 46.94%
5 Yr 3.2%* -4.3% 4.1% 12.77%
10 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 4.7% 100.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DDLS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.1% -22.7% 5.8% 13.73%
2021 8.5% -2.9% 9.4% 7.84%
2020 -1.0% -3.7% 9.4% 85.71%
2019 5.7% 0.5% 7.1% 8.51%
2018 -3.6% -6.8% -2.4% 13.64%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DDLS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -7.3% -11.6% 23.2% 88.68%
1 Yr -4.9% -13.7% 39.3% 86.79%
3 Yr 6.9%* 0.3% 19.6% 64.58%
5 Yr 4.3%* -4.3% 7.1% 6.52%
10 Yr N/A* 2.0% 7.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DDLS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.1% -22.7% 5.8% 13.73%
2021 8.5% -2.9% 9.4% 7.84%
2020 -1.0% -3.7% 9.4% 85.71%
2019 5.7% 0.5% 7.1% 8.51%
2018 -3.6% -6.3% -2.3% 13.64%

DDLS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DDLS Category Low Category High DDLS % Rank
Net Assets 178 M 6.29 M 11.8 B 59.62%
Number of Holdings 821 10 5533 19.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.1 M 495 K 2.65 B 96.15%
Weighting of Top 10 7.11% 1.9% 99.9% 82.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 12.54%
  2. D/S Norden A/S 0.90%
  3. SSAB AB 0.78%
  4. Coface SA 0.62%
  5. Sims Ltd 0.61%
  6. Azimut Holding SpA 0.61%
  7. NOS SGPS SA 0.59%
  8. Charter Hall Long Wale REIT 0.58%
  9. Sydbank AS 0.55%
  10. Deterra Royalties Ltd 0.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DDLS % Rank
Stocks 		99.69% 84.41% 100.00% 5.77%
Other 		0.31% -2.32% 1.02% 23.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 100.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.41% 100.00%
Cash 		0.00% -0.17% 9.05% 98.08%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.55% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DDLS % Rank
Industrials 		24.17% 5.36% 31.52% 30.77%
Financial Services 		15.84% 3.05% 32.74% 46.15%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.36% 4.00% 24.14% 46.15%
Basic Materials 		11.00% 1.74% 28.84% 53.85%
Real Estate 		9.68% 0.00% 16.01% 13.46%
Consumer Defense 		7.45% 3.45% 18.05% 34.62%
Technology 		7.01% 0.00% 18.01% 61.54%
Communication Services 		3.90% 0.00% 8.94% 48.08%
Healthcare 		3.62% 0.00% 9.89% 51.92%
Energy 		3.03% 0.00% 19.25% 76.92%
Utilities 		2.92% 0.00% 15.19% 15.38%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DDLS % Rank
Non US 		98.70% 72.39% 99.90% 11.54%
US 		0.99% 0.00% 20.11% 59.62%

DDLS - Expenses

Operational Fees

DDLS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.48% 0.36% 4.27% 90.38%
Management Fee 0.48% 0.30% 1.92% 14.81%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 0.75% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

DDLS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DDLS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DDLS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 60.00% 2.00% 119.00% 77.08%

DDLS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DDLS Category Low Category High DDLS % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.54% 0.00% 6.81% 12.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DDLS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DDLS Category Low Category High DDLS % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.86% -0.10% 4.33% 11.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DDLS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DDLS - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marlene Walker-Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.

Todd Frysinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.

Michael Stoll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.

David France

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.

Vlasta Sheremeta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 26.6 7.22 10.34

