The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the DAX ® Index ("DAX Index" or "Index") and in American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") based on the securities in the Underlying Index. The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Index tracks the segment of the largest and most actively traded companies - known as blue chips - on the German equities market. The Index contains the shares of among the 30 largest German companies in terms of liquidity and free-float market capitalization admitted to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Prime Standard segment. Liquidity is defined as book order volume, which is the sum of the daily turnover over the prior 12-month period. The Prime Standard segment is a market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange which includes companies with higher transparency and reporting standards than those of the General Standard, which is the minimum reporting standard currently required by EU-regulation. The 30 stocks contained in the Index generally represent about 80% of the market capitalization listed in Germany.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental

or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.