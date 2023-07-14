Home
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF

DALT | Active ETF

$8.65

$68.3 M

1.72%

$0.15

2.42%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.9%

1 yr return

1.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$68.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
$8.01
$9.50

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.42%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 44.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DALT - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -6.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.93%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Regents Park Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 29, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    7450000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Van de Zilver

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that is a fund of funds. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in alternative asset classes and securities that represent sectors, market segments or asset classes that do not represent the general investment universe. The Fund will implement this strategy primarily through investments in unaffiliated ETFs, closed-end funds (“CEFs”), business development companies (“BDCs”) and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The market segments and sectors represented in these securities will typically have a lower correlation to the general equity and fixed income markets and whose performance and volatility is affected by factors different from those that determine the general direction of the equity and fixed income markets. These alternative sectors and asset class categories are (i) frontier technology companies at the forefront of major technical innovations in computing, medical sciences and nano-technology, (ii) companies in newly opened or frontier markets or involved in infrastructure development and resource exploitation, (iii) traditional alternatives such as private equity, private debt, and hedge funds, (iv) long and short positions (including leveraged positions) in stocks, bonds, cash, and derivatives (futures, options, and forward contracts) on individual securities and indices, (v) energy, and commodity related securities, (vi) long and short volatility strategies, (vii) multi-asset / market neutral, and (viii) absolute return / macro & event driven. The equity securities in which the Fund invests will be both domestic and foreign (including emerging markets) and of any market capitalization. The Fund may also invest in convertible and preferred securities. The Fund’s indirect investments in derivatives will be used for both hedging purposes and opportunistically for investment purposes to gain exposure to various market segments.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) selects potential investments based on its ongoing analysis of available opportunities. Of primary consideration are the potential for growth and an estimation of the risks involved in achieving these goals. The Sub-Adviser analyzes the Fund’s goals, portfolio composition, volatility, risk exposures and historical returns, using data from multiple sources, combined with a proprietary quantitative methodology with the goal of finding the correct balance between potential risk and return. The analysis considers multiple factors (overall economic conditions, fundamental financial criteria, valuation considerations as well as market and technical analysis). The Sub-Adviser expects that the Fund will generally hold 20-40 positions, although total holdings are dependent on market conditions, the Sub-Adviser’s market views, and other factors. Positions are weighted on a risk-adjusted basis, defined as each position’s marginal contribution to risk, (i.e. the average standard deviation of a position’s price movement adjusted for correlations with other positions in the portfolio). As a result of this risk-adjusted weighting process, positions with higher standard deviations may receive lower weights than those with lower standard deviations.

Read More

DALT - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DALT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.9% -23.7% 16.4% 46.14%
1 Yr 1.7% -8.9% 48.3% 45.06%
3 Yr 3.7%* -2.2% 16.4% 93.10%
5 Yr -0.6%* -0.7% 13.4% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DALT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -40.8% 20.6% 29.27%
2021 4.8% -21.0% 24.5% 90.89%
2020 -0.9% -24.2% 27.8% 28.27%
2019 4.5% -23.1% 11.7% 55.97%
2018 -2.0% -100.0% 20.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DALT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.1% -23.7% 16.4% 36.27%
1 Yr -3.4% -12.8% 48.3% 41.74%
3 Yr 2.5%* -3.4% 16.4% 92.79%
5 Yr N/A* -1.1% 13.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DALT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -40.8% 20.6% 29.27%
2021 4.8% -21.0% 24.5% 91.34%
2020 -0.9% -24.2% 27.8% 28.04%
2019 4.5% -23.1% 11.7% 72.70%
2018 -2.0% -2.9% 23.1% N/A

DALT - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DALT Category Low Category High DALT % Rank
Net Assets 68.3 M 1.12 M 110 B 85.53%
Number of Holdings 33 2 10961 79.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 30.9 M -31.7 M 22 B 74.95%
Weighting of Top 10 43.72% 10.8% 100.0% 33.70%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JANUS HENDERSON SHORT DUR 5.81%
  2. FIRST TRUST NATURAL GAS E 5.66%
  3. ARES CAPITAL COR 4.43%
  4. INVESCO DYNAMIC ENERGY EX 4.22%
  5. INVESCO DB ENERGY FUND 3.70%
  6. FIRST TRUST MLP AND ENERG 3.69%
  7. FIRST TRUST LONG/SHORT EQ 3.55%
  8. ISHARES GLOBAL HEALTHCARE 3.55%
  9. VANECK RARE EART 3.48%
  10. FT DORSEYWRIGHT 3.47%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DALT % Rank
Stocks 		79.39% -45.72% 98.42% 12.32%
Bonds 		19.13% -39.76% 93.84% 64.72%
Cash 		2.29% -97.12% 185.58% 74.32%
Convertible Bonds 		1.13% 0.00% 25.49% 21.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.26% -0.03% 14.00% 34.86%
Other 		-2.21% -1.25% 197.12% 99.79%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DALT % Rank
Real Estate 		28.75% 0.00% 90.14% 9.77%
Energy 		20.79% 0.00% 38.61% 10.40%
Financial Services 		17.00% 0.00% 30.34% 26.33%
Healthcare 		7.12% 0.00% 30.30% 77.71%
Technology 		6.65% 0.00% 39.48% 78.98%
Basic Materials 		6.47% 0.00% 60.23% 27.39%
Industrials 		3.43% 0.09% 32.39% 96.60%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.77% 0.00% 20.84% 84.29%
Utilities 		2.64% 0.00% 40.29% 49.89%
Consumer Defense 		2.39% 0.00% 31.85% 87.05%
Communication Services 		1.98% 0.00% 28.59% 83.01%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DALT % Rank
US 		70.46% -4.82% 95.75% 0.84%
Non US 		8.93% -46.69% 57.06% 94.57%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DALT % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		32.02% 0.10% 100.00% 35.28%
Corporate 		30.77% 0.00% 99.90% 45.93%
Securitized 		21.04% 0.00% 83.28% 16.49%
Government 		12.11% 0.00% 98.64% 63.26%
Derivative 		3.69% 0.00% 41.88% 13.99%
Municipal 		0.37% 0.00% 31.28% 9.60%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DALT % Rank
US 		11.53% -177.12% 87.76% 69.73%
Non US 		7.60% -39.00% 137.36% 37.16%

DALT - Expenses

Operational Fees

DALT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.42% 0.16% 2.71% 2.92%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.70% 87.15%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 9.16%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

DALT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

DALT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DALT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 44.00% 0.00% 441.00% 34.69%

DALT - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DALT Category Low Category High DALT % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.72% 0.00% 10.92% 14.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DALT Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DALT Category Low Category High DALT % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.93% -5.20% 6.33% 35.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DALT Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DALT - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Van de Zilver

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 29, 2017

4.67

4.7%

Peter is Director of Portfolio Analytics and Risk Management at Anfield Capital Management, LLC. Peter has over 25 years of investment management experience, and retired in 2010 from a senior position in the PIMCO Portfolio Analytics group to work on developing quantitative trading algorithms. At PIMCO, he was responsible for the architecture, development and implementation of many of their Analytics and Risk Management systems. Peter holds the CFA designation and holds degrees in Physics, Mathematics and Economics from the Universities of Utrecht & Amsterdam, as well as an MA degree in Economics from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles

David Young

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 29, 2017

4.67

4.7%

Mr. Young has been the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Anfield Capital Management, LLC since 2009, and Regents Park Funds, LLC since 2016. Mr. Young has worked with many of the largest and most sophisticated institutional and private investors in investment strategy, portfolio management and asset allocation. At the end of 2008, he retired as Executive Vice President with Pacific Investment Management Company to rejoin the U.C. Irvine Merage School of Business as Adjunct Professor of Finance, and create Anfield Capital Management, LLC. From 1999 to 2006, Mr. Young was head of PIMCO’s account management group in London where he built a team of 25 investment professionals managing over 200 client accounts across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

