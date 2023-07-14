Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.9%
1 yr return
1.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
Net Assets
$68.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.7%
Expense Ratio 2.42%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 44.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that is a fund of funds. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in alternative asset classes and securities that represent sectors, market segments or asset classes that do not represent the general investment universe. The Fund will implement this strategy primarily through investments in unaffiliated ETFs, closed-end funds (“CEFs”), business development companies (“BDCs”) and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The market segments and sectors represented in these securities will typically have a lower correlation to the general equity and fixed income markets and whose performance and volatility is affected by factors different from those that determine the general direction of the equity and fixed income markets. These alternative sectors and asset class categories are (i) frontier technology companies at the forefront of major technical innovations in computing, medical sciences and nano-technology, (ii) companies in newly opened or frontier markets or involved in infrastructure development and resource exploitation, (iii) traditional alternatives such as private equity, private debt, and hedge funds, (iv) long and short positions (including leveraged positions) in stocks, bonds, cash, and derivatives (futures, options, and forward contracts) on individual securities and indices, (v) energy, and commodity related securities, (vi) long and short volatility strategies, (vii) multi-asset / market neutral, and (viii) absolute return / macro & event driven. The equity securities in which the Fund invests will be both domestic and foreign (including emerging markets) and of any market capitalization. The Fund may also invest in convertible and preferred securities. The Fund’s indirect investments in derivatives will be used for both hedging purposes and opportunistically for investment purposes to gain exposure to various market segments.
Anfield Capital Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) selects potential investments based on its ongoing analysis of available opportunities. Of primary consideration are the potential for growth and an estimation of the risks involved in achieving these goals. The Sub-Adviser analyzes the Fund’s goals, portfolio composition, volatility, risk exposures and historical returns, using data from multiple sources, combined with a proprietary quantitative methodology with the goal of finding the correct balance between potential risk and return. The analysis considers multiple factors (overall economic conditions, fundamental financial criteria, valuation considerations as well as market and technical analysis). The Sub-Adviser expects that the Fund will generally hold 20-40 positions, although total holdings are dependent on market conditions, the Sub-Adviser’s market views, and other factors. Positions are weighted on a risk-adjusted basis, defined as each position’s marginal contribution to risk, (i.e. the average standard deviation of a position’s price movement adjusted for correlations with other positions in the portfolio). As a result of this risk-adjusted weighting process, positions with higher standard deviations may receive lower weights than those with lower standard deviations.
|Period
|DALT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.9%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|46.14%
|1 Yr
|1.7%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|45.06%
|3 Yr
|3.7%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|93.10%
|5 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DALT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.6%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|29.27%
|2021
|4.8%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|90.89%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|28.27%
|2019
|4.5%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|55.97%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|N/A
|Period
|DALT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-6.1%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|36.27%
|1 Yr
|-3.4%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|41.74%
|3 Yr
|2.5%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|92.79%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DALT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.6%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|29.27%
|2021
|4.8%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|91.34%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|28.04%
|2019
|4.5%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|72.70%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|N/A
|DALT
|Category Low
|Category High
|DALT % Rank
|Net Assets
|68.3 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|85.53%
|Number of Holdings
|33
|2
|10961
|79.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|30.9 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|74.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.72%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|33.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DALT % Rank
|Stocks
|79.39%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|12.32%
|Bonds
|19.13%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|64.72%
|Cash
|2.29%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|74.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.13%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|21.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.26%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|34.86%
|Other
|-2.21%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|99.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DALT % Rank
|Real Estate
|28.75%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|9.77%
|Energy
|20.79%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|10.40%
|Financial Services
|17.00%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|26.33%
|Healthcare
|7.12%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|77.71%
|Technology
|6.65%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|78.98%
|Basic Materials
|6.47%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|27.39%
|Industrials
|3.43%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|96.60%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.77%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|84.29%
|Utilities
|2.64%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|49.89%
|Consumer Defense
|2.39%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|87.05%
|Communication Services
|1.98%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|83.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DALT % Rank
|US
|70.46%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|0.84%
|Non US
|8.93%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|94.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DALT % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|32.02%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|35.28%
|Corporate
|30.77%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|45.93%
|Securitized
|21.04%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|16.49%
|Government
|12.11%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|63.26%
|Derivative
|3.69%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|13.99%
|Municipal
|0.37%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|9.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DALT % Rank
|US
|11.53%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|69.73%
|Non US
|7.60%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|37.16%
|DALT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.42%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|2.92%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|87.15%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|9.16%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|DALT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|DALT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DALT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|44.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|34.69%
|DALT
|Category Low
|Category High
|DALT % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.72%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|14.55%
|DALT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DALT
|Category Low
|Category High
|DALT % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.93%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|35.51%
|DALT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 21, 2023
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 22, 2023
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2023
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2023
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 21, 2023
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 2023
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 24, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2022
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 23, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2021
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 21, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 21, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 21, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 21, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2019
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2019
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 19, 2019
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 21, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 18, 2019
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 19, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2018
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2018
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 2018
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 21, 2018
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 20, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 29, 2017
4.67
4.7%
Peter is Director of Portfolio Analytics and Risk Management at Anfield Capital Management, LLC. Peter has over 25 years of investment management experience, and retired in 2010 from a senior position in the PIMCO Portfolio Analytics group to work on developing quantitative trading algorithms. At PIMCO, he was responsible for the architecture, development and implementation of many of their Analytics and Risk Management systems. Peter holds the CFA designation and holds degrees in Physics, Mathematics and Economics from the Universities of Utrecht & Amsterdam, as well as an MA degree in Economics from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 29, 2017
4.67
4.7%
Mr. Young has been the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Anfield Capital Management, LLC since 2009, and Regents Park Funds, LLC since 2016. Mr. Young has worked with many of the largest and most sophisticated institutional and private investors in investment strategy, portfolio management and asset allocation. At the end of 2008, he retired as Executive Vice President with Pacific Investment Management Company to rejoin the U.C. Irvine Merage School of Business as Adjunct Professor of Finance, and create Anfield Capital Management, LLC. From 1999 to 2006, Mr. Young was head of PIMCO’s account management group in London where he built a team of 25 investment professionals managing over 200 client accounts across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...