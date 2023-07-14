The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that is a fund of funds. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in alternative asset classes and securities that represent sectors, market segments or asset classes that do not represent the general investment universe. The Fund will implement this strategy primarily through investments in unaffiliated ETFs, closed-end funds (“CEFs”), business development companies (“BDCs”) and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The market segments and sectors represented in these securities will typically have a lower correlation to the general equity and fixed income markets and whose performance and volatility is affected by factors different from those that determine the general direction of the equity and fixed income markets. These alternative sectors and asset class categories are (i) frontier technology companies at the forefront of major technical innovations in computing, medical sciences and nano-technology, (ii) companies in newly opened or frontier markets or involved in infrastructure development and resource exploitation, (iii) traditional alternatives such as private equity, private debt, and hedge funds, (iv) long and short positions (including leveraged positions) in stocks, bonds, cash, and derivatives (futures, options, and forward contracts) on individual securities and indices, (v) energy, and commodity related securities, (vi) long and short volatility strategies, (vii) multi-asset / market neutral, and (viii) absolute return / macro & event driven. The equity securities in which the Fund invests will be both domestic and foreign (including emerging markets) and of any market capitalization. The Fund may also invest in convertible and preferred securities. The Fund’s indirect investments in derivatives will be used for both hedging purposes and opportunistically for investment purposes to gain exposure to various market segments.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) selects potential investments based on its ongoing analysis of available opportunities. Of primary consideration are the potential for growth and an estimation of the risks involved in achieving these goals. The Sub-Adviser analyzes the Fund’s goals, portfolio composition, volatility, risk exposures and historical returns, using data from multiple sources, combined with a proprietary quantitative methodology with the goal of finding the correct balance between potential risk and return. The analysis considers multiple factors (overall economic conditions, fundamental financial criteria, valuation considerations as well as market and technical analysis). The Sub-Adviser expects that the Fund will generally hold 20-40 positions, although total holdings are dependent on market conditions, the Sub-Adviser’s market views, and other factors. Positions are weighted on a risk-adjusted basis, defined as each position’s marginal contribution to risk, (i.e. the average standard deviation of a position’s price movement adjusted for correlations with other positions in the portfolio). As a result of this risk-adjusted weighting process, positions with higher standard deviations may receive lower weights than those with lower standard deviations.