Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

10.8%

1 yr return

10.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

15.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.8%

Net Assets

$147 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.6
$23.74
$26.58

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DALI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 14.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    May 14, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    5650002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Lindquist

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned and was developed by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity. The Index consists exclusively of U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Certain ETFs in which the Fund invests may be advised by First Trust Advisors L.P., the Fund’s investment advisor.The Index evaluates three broad asset classes (U.S. equity securities, international equity securities and commodities) and seeks to determine which of the three is most likely to experience the best investment performance until the next Index evaluation date (generally the second and fourth Friday of each month). The Index has been designed based upon the principle that the asset class exhibiting the highest levels of “relative strength,” based on current prices, will be the asset class with the best performance over the near term. A relative strength calculation is an objective method of comparing two investment options to determine which of the two is exhibiting greater forward price momentum.For the purpose of comparing the asset classes, each asset class is represented by a roster of indices and/or one or more ETFs that principally track or invest in the securities that comprise each asset class, and collectively provide diversified exposure to each asset class. To determine which of the three asset classes is exhibiting the greatest price momentum, the Index compares the relative strength of each component (ETF or index) of each asset class against each component of each of the other two asset classes. To make this comparison, the closing price of the two ETFs/indices being compared are divided against each other and then multiplied by 100. This number is then charted. When the same calculation is run the next day, if the number increases for a given asset class, it is charted as an “X.” If it decreases, it is charted as an “O.” This is known as “point and figure” charting. The Index utilizes this technique by comparing each component of each asset class against the components of each of the other two asset classes and aggregating the information. The asset class with the greatest number of “Xs” is the asset class exhibiting the greatest relative strength and is therefore the asset class chosen for inclusion in the Index. The Index provides exposure to a single asset class at a time.The point and figure relative strength comparison is generally used to determine the highest scoring asset class on a twice-monthly basis. The Index, and thus the Fund, will reconstitute and rebalance to reflect the asset class exhibiting the highest levels of relative strength. Once the asset class exhibiting the highest relative strength is determined, the Index is constituted and weighted pursuant to the individual methodology of the selected asset class, each of which is set forth below. Each ETF that is currently eligible for inclusion in the Index is set forth on Appendix A. The ETFs eligible for inclusion in the Index are advised by First Trust Advisors L.P., the investment advisor to the Fund. The list of ETFs eligible for inclusion in the Index may change from time to time pursuant to the methodology of the Index.U.S. Equity Securities65% of the Fund’s assets will be equally weighted among the constituents of the Dorsey Wright Focus Five Index (an index of ETFs designed to select the five sector/industry-based First Trust ETFs exhibiting the greatest relative strength).35% of the Fund’s assets will be equally weighted among the First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX® Fund (an ETF that provides exposure to large capitalization U.S. issuers that have exhibited higher levels of growth potential) and First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX® Fund (an ETF that provides exposure to small capitalization U.S. issuers that have exhibited higher levels of growth potential).The Index will re-balance back to the 65% and 35% target weights quarterly. The Index may re-constitute periodically in response to changes in the composition of the Dorsey Wright Focus Five Index.International Equity Securities65% of the Fund’s assets will be equally weighted among the constituents of the Dorsey Wright International Focus Five Index (an index of ETFs designed to select the five country/region-based First Trust ETFs exhibiting the greatest relative strength).35% of the Fund’s assets will be equally weighted among the First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX® Fund (an ETF that provides exposure to equity securities issued by companies operating in emerging markets) and First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX® Fund (an ETF that provides exposure to equity securities issued by companies operating in non-U.S. developed markets).The Index will re-balance back to the 65% and 35% target weights quarterly. The Index may re-constitute periodically in response to changes in the composition of the Dorsey Wright International Focus Five Index.CommoditiesFirst Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (an ETF that invests in a combination of exchange-listed commodity futures contracts and commodity-linked instruments through a wholly-owned Cayman subsidiary with the objective of providing investors with commodity exposure) is included in the Index and given a weight of 100%.The Index is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted periodically and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance and periodic reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector. The Fund may invest in depositary receipts, U.S. dollar denominated securities and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities.As of March 31, 2023, the Index was allocated to the International Equity Securities asset class and was composed of the First Trust Japan AlphaDEX® Fund, First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund, First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX® Fund, First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX® Fund, First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF, First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX® Fund and First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX® Fund.
Read More

DALI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DALI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.8% -12.3% 54.0% 12.20%
1 Yr 10.1% -18.1% 40.4% 11.38%
3 Yr 15.4%* -18.3% 16.3% 0.84%
5 Yr 5.8%* -13.2% 10.3% 1.34%
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.5% 4.1% 42.38%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DALI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.1% -48.5% 15.7% 5.33%
2021 10.6% -10.0% 21.8% 5.02%
2020 1.5% -5.8% 15.2% 57.33%
2019 5.8% -2.2% 6.5% 4.57%
2018 N/A -6.8% 0.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DALI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.1% -23.0% 54.0% 65.04%
1 Yr 11.9% -18.1% 40.4% 7.72%
3 Yr 14.0%* -18.3% 16.3% 1.30%
5 Yr N/A* -13.2% 10.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 6.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DALI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.1% -48.5% 15.7% 5.33%
2021 10.6% -10.0% 21.8% 5.02%
2020 1.5% -5.8% 15.2% 57.33%
2019 5.8% -2.2% 6.5% 4.57%
2018 N/A -6.8% 0.3% N/A

DALI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DALI Category Low Category High DALI % Rank
Net Assets 147 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 54.07%
Number of Holdings 2 2 3255 100.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 156 M 349 K 12.1 B 44.31%
Weighting of Top 10 99.99% 22.9% 100.0% 5.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FIRST TRUST DEVELP MKT EX-US 17.58%
  2. FIRST TRUST EMERGING MARKETS 16.97%
  3. FIRST TRUST SWITZERLAND 13.83%
  4. FIRST TRUST LATIN AMERICA 13.58%
  5. FIRST TRUST JAPAN 13.45%
  6. FIRST TRUST DJ GL SEL DVD 12.60%
  7. FIRST TRUST INDIA NIFTY 50 E 12.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DALI % Rank
Cash 		77.67% -65.52% 88.88% 2.44%
Other 		22.33% -72.87% 73.78% 9.76%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 238.38% 92.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 38.21%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.92% 61.79%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 106.59% 84.96%

DALI - Expenses

Operational Fees

DALI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.18% 0.21% 5.96% 65.98%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.50% 11.79%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 4.91%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

DALI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DALI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DALI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 441.00% 18.35%

DALI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DALI Category Low Category High DALI % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.97% 0.00% 49.86% 9.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DALI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DALI Category Low Category High DALI % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.14% -2.12% 13.72% 57.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DALI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DALI - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 14, 2018

4.05

4.1%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 14, 2018

4.05

4.1%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 14, 2018

4.05

4.1%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 14, 2018

4.05

4.1%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 14, 2018

4.05

4.1%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 14, 2018

4.05

4.1%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.63 13.0

