Under normal conditions, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned and was developed by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider” ). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity. The Index consists exclusively of U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds ( “ETFs” ). Certain ETFs in which the Fund invests may be advised by First Trust Advisors L.P., the Fund’s investment advisor. The Index evaluates three broad asset classes (U.S. equity securities, international equity securities and commodities) and seeks to determine which of the three is most likely to experience the best investment performance until the next Index evaluation date (generally the second and fourth Friday of each month). The Index has been designed based upon the principle that the asset class exhibiting the highest levels of “relative strength,” based on current prices, will be the asset class with the best performance over the near term. A relative strength calculation is an objective method of comparing two investment options to determine which of the two is exhibiting greater forward price momentum. For the purpose of comparing the asset classes, each asset class is represented by a roster of indices and/or one or more ETFs that principally track or invest in the securities that comprise each asset class, and collectively provide diversified exposure to each asset class. To determine which of the three asset classes is exhibiting the greatest price momentum, the Index compares the relative strength of each component (ETF or index) of each asset class against each component of each of the other two asset classes. To make this comparison, the closing price of the two ETFs/indices being compared are divided against each other and then multiplied by 100. This number is then charted. When the same calculation is run the next day, if the number increases for a given asset class, it is charted as an “X.” If it decreases, it is charted as an “O.” This is known as “point and figure” charting. The Index utilizes this technique by comparing each component of each asset class against the components of each of the other two asset classes and aggregating the information. The asset class with the greatest number of “Xs” is the asset class exhibiting the greatest relative strength and is therefore the asset class chosen for inclusion in the Index. The Index provides exposure to a single asset class at a time. The point and figure relative strength comparison is generally used to determine the highest scoring asset class on a twice-monthly basis. The Index, and thus the Fund, will reconstitute and rebalance to reflect the asset class exhibiting the highest levels of relative strength. Once the asset class exhibiting the highest relative strength is determined, the Index is constituted and weighted pursuant to the individual methodology of the selected asset class, each of which is set forth below. Each ETF that is currently eligible for inclusion in the Index is set forth on Appendix A. The ETFs eligible for inclusion in the Index are advised by First Trust Advisors L.P., the investment advisor to the Fund. The list of ETFs eligible for inclusion in the Index may change from time to time pursuant to the methodology of the Index. U.S. Equity Securities • 65% of the Fund’s assets will be equally weighted among the constituents of the Dorsey Wright Focus Five Index (an index of ETFs designed to select the five sector/industry-based First Trust ETFs exhibiting the greatest relative strength). • 35% of the Fund’s assets will be equally weighted among the First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX ® Fund (an ETF that provides exposure to large capitalization U.S. issuers that have exhibited higher levels of growth potential) and First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX ® Fund (an ETF that provides exposure to small capitalization U.S. issuers that have exhibited higher levels of growth potential). • The Index will re-balance back to the 65% and 35% target weights quarterly. The Index may re-constitute periodically in response to changes in the composition of the Dorsey Wright Focus Five Index. International Equity Securities • 65% of the Fund’s assets will be equally weighted among the constituents of the Dorsey Wright International Focus Five Index (an index of ETFs designed to select the five country/region-based First Trust ETFs exhibiting the greatest relative strength). • 35% of the Fund’s assets will be equally weighted among the First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX ® Fund (an ETF that provides exposure to equity securities issued by companies operating in emerging markets) and First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX ® Fund (an ETF that provides exposure to equity securities issued by companies operating in non-U.S. developed markets). • The Index will re-balance back to the 65% and 35% target weights quarterly. The Index may re-constitute periodically in response to changes in the composition of the Dorsey Wright International Focus Five Index. Commodities • First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (an ETF that invests in a combination of exchange-listed commodity futures contracts and commodity-linked instruments through a wholly-owned Cayman subsidiary with the objective of providing investors with commodity exposure) is included in the Index and given a weight of 100%. The Index is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted periodically and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance and periodic reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector. The Fund may invest in depositary receipts, U.S. dollar denominated securities and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was allocated to the International Equity Securities asset class and was composed of the First Trust Japan AlphaDEX ® Fund, First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund, First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX ® Fund, First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX ® Fund, First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF, First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX ® Fund and First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX ® Fund.