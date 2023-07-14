The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index, as well as American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) that represent securities in the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, Zacks Investment Research, Inc. (“Zacks” or the “Index Provider”) compiles and maintains the Underlying Index, which is composed of 100 securities that Zacks selects from a universe of mid-capitalization securities including common stocks, master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), ADRs, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and business development companies (“BDCs”). The depositary receipts included in the Underlying Index may be sponsored or unsponsored. Zacks seeks to identify companies with potentially superior risk-return profiles by using a proprietary strategy that evaluates stocks on multiple factors, including their high long-term earnings growth rate, price-earnings ratio and short interest.

The Fund may invest directly in one or more underlying securities represented by depositary receipts included in the Underlying Index under the following limited circumstances: (a) when market conditions result in the underlying security providing improved liquidity relative to the depositary receipt; (b) when a depositary receipt is trading at a significantly different price than its underlying security; or (c) the timing of trade executions is

improved due to the local market in which an underlying security is traded being open at different times than the market in which the security’s corresponding depositary receipt is traded.

As of June 30, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 100 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $3 billion to $27 billion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.