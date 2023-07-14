Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
1.8%
1 yr return
9.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
14.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
7.9%
Net Assets
$201 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.2%
Expense Ratio 0.74%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 162.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|CZA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.8%
|-23.7%
|34.1%
|95.20%
|1 Yr
|9.4%
|-41.1%
|31.8%
|53.79%
|3 Yr
|14.0%*
|-20.8%
|21.3%
|7.33%
|5 Yr
|7.9%*
|-14.9%
|80.9%
|5.57%
|10 Yr
|9.1%*
|-9.9%
|11.3%
|5.35%
* Annualized
|Period
|CZA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.9%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|2.82%
|2021
|12.9%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|4.70%
|2020
|0.1%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|90.51%
|2019
|7.2%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|3.42%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|6.51%
|Period
|CZA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-5.5%
|-27.0%
|34.1%
|89.14%
|1 Yr
|1.0%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|80.10%
|3 Yr
|12.0%*
|-20.8%
|21.3%
|13.90%
|5 Yr
|10.2%*
|-14.9%
|80.9%
|3.83%
|10 Yr
|12.7%*
|-8.9%
|12.9%
|1.41%
* Annualized
|Period
|CZA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.9%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|2.82%
|2021
|12.9%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|4.70%
|2020
|0.1%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|90.51%
|2019
|7.2%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|3.42%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|14.20%
|CZA
|Category Low
|Category High
|CZA % Rank
|Net Assets
|201 M
|481 K
|145 B
|67.25%
|Number of Holdings
|102
|1
|2445
|44.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|40.6 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|65.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.17%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|54.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CZA % Rank
|Stocks
|99.92%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|13.82%
|Cash
|0.08%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|85.93%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|99.50%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|98.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|99.50%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|99.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CZA % Rank
|Industrials
|19.06%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|18.89%
|Technology
|16.99%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|36.02%
|Utilities
|15.90%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|2.77%
|Healthcare
|12.32%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|27.71%
|Financial Services
|11.94%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|73.30%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.11%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|81.36%
|Real Estate
|7.13%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|55.16%
|Basic Materials
|4.60%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|69.27%
|Energy
|2.23%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|82.62%
|Consumer Defense
|1.73%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|91.44%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CZA % Rank
|US
|93.44%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|69.85%
|Non US
|6.48%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|15.58%
|CZA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.74%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|73.33%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|30.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|4.17%
|CZA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CZA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CZA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|162.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|97.99%
|CZA
|Category Low
|Category High
|CZA % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.68%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|5.03%
|CZA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CZA
|Category Low
|Category High
|CZA % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.18%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|11.14%
|CZA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2022
|$1.519
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.851
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$1.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$1.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.746
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.720
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$1.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.655
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.368
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.457
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.415
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 09, 2018
4.15
4.2%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 09, 2018
4.15
4.2%
Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 09, 2018
4.15
4.2%
Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 28, 2020
1.76
1.8%
Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
