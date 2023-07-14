Home
Trending ETFs
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

CZA | ETF

$90.36

$201 M

1.68%

$1.52

0.74%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.8%

1 yr return

9.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

14.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.9%

Net Assets

$201 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$91.1
$79.52
$95.11

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 162.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

CZA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -5.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Apr 02, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    2330000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Hubbard

Fund Description

The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index, as well as American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) that represent securities in the Underlying Index.
Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, Zacks Investment Research, Inc. (“Zacks” or the “Index Provider”) compiles and maintains the Underlying Index, which is composed of 100 securities that Zacks selects from a universe of mid-capitalization securities including common stocks, master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), ADRs, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and business development companies (“BDCs”). The depositary receipts included in the Underlying Index may be sponsored or unsponsored. Zacks seeks to identify companies with potentially superior risk-return profiles by using a proprietary strategy that evaluates stocks on multiple factors, including their high long-term earnings growth rate, price-earnings ratio and short interest.
The Fund may invest directly in one or more underlying securities represented by depositary receipts included in the Underlying Index under the following limited circumstances: (a) when market conditions result in the underlying security providing improved liquidity relative to the depositary receipt; (b) when a depositary receipt is trading at a significantly different price than its underlying security; or (c) the timing of trade executions is
improved due to the local market in which an underlying security is traded being open at different times than the market in which the security’s corresponding depositary receipt is traded.
As of June 30, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 100 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $3 billion to $27 billion.
The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.
Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of the value of its net assets) in securities of issuers in any one industry or group of industries only to the extent that the Underlying Index reflects a concentration in that industry or group of industries. The Fund will not otherwise concentrate its investments in securities of issuers in any one industry or group of industries.
Read More

CZA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CZA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -23.7% 34.1% 95.20%
1 Yr 9.4% -41.1% 31.8% 53.79%
3 Yr 14.0%* -20.8% 21.3% 7.33%
5 Yr 7.9%* -14.9% 80.9% 5.57%
10 Yr 9.1%* -9.9% 11.3% 5.35%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CZA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.9% -52.6% 20.1% 2.82%
2021 12.9% -25.0% 15.1% 4.70%
2020 0.1% -2.9% 196.6% 90.51%
2019 7.2% -2.6% 8.3% 3.42%
2018 -1.8% -11.1% 0.0% 6.51%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CZA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.5% -27.0% 34.1% 89.14%
1 Yr 1.0% -41.1% 48.6% 80.10%
3 Yr 12.0%* -20.8% 21.3% 13.90%
5 Yr 10.2%* -14.9% 80.9% 3.83%
10 Yr 12.7%* -8.9% 12.9% 1.41%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CZA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.9% -52.6% 20.1% 2.82%
2021 12.9% -25.0% 15.1% 4.70%
2020 0.1% -2.9% 196.6% 90.51%
2019 7.2% -2.6% 8.3% 3.42%
2018 -1.8% -11.1% 0.0% 14.20%

CZA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CZA Category Low Category High CZA % Rank
Net Assets 201 M 481 K 145 B 67.25%
Number of Holdings 102 1 2445 44.47%
Net Assets in Top 10 40.6 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 65.33%
Weighting of Top 10 19.17% 2.9% 100.0% 54.16%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Invesco Private Prime Fund 2.89%
  2. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC 2.33%
  3. Discover Financial Services 2.18%
  4. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. 2.13%
  5. Equity Residential 2.02%
  6. State Street Corp. 1.99%
  7. Willis Towers Watson PLC 1.97%
  8. FirstEnergy Corp. 1.93%
  9. Church Dwight Co., Inc. 1.92%
  10. Ameren Corp. 1.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CZA % Rank
Stocks 		99.92% 0.00% 100.57% 13.82%
Cash 		0.08% -2.51% 100.00% 85.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 99.50%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 98.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 99.50%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 99.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CZA % Rank
Industrials 		19.06% 0.00% 45.89% 18.89%
Technology 		16.99% 0.00% 40.65% 36.02%
Utilities 		15.90% 0.00% 18.97% 2.77%
Healthcare 		12.32% 0.00% 47.15% 27.71%
Financial Services 		11.94% 0.00% 46.10% 73.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.11% 2.49% 46.48% 81.36%
Real Estate 		7.13% 0.00% 25.82% 55.16%
Basic Materials 		4.60% 0.00% 26.18% 69.27%
Energy 		2.23% 0.00% 58.13% 82.62%
Consumer Defense 		1.73% 0.00% 32.18% 91.44%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 30.98% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CZA % Rank
US 		93.44% 0.00% 100.04% 69.85%
Non US 		6.48% 0.00% 27.19% 15.58%

CZA - Expenses

Operational Fees

CZA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.74% 0.03% 33.98% 73.33%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 30.38%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% 4.17%

Sales Fees

CZA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CZA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CZA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 162.00% 0.00% 321.00% 97.99%

CZA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CZA Category Low Category High CZA % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.68% 0.00% 3.05% 5.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CZA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CZA Category Low Category High CZA % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.18% -2.06% 3.38% 11.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CZA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CZA - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Hubbard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 09, 2018

4.15

4.2%

Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.

Michael Jeanette

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 09, 2018

4.15

4.2%

Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.

Tony Seisser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 09, 2018

4.15

4.2%

Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.

Pratik Doshi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 28, 2020

1.76

1.8%

Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

