Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund is an actively managed, fund of funds exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in fixed income and income generating ETFs. The term “fund of funds” is used to describe mutual funds and ETFs that pursue their investment objective by investing in other funds.

Income Strategy

The Fund invests in fixed income and income generating ETFs. The Fund will invest between 50-90% of the Fund’s assets in income generating ETFs including affiliated funds managed by the adviser. The Fund considers an ETF an income generating ETF if the ETF demonstrates an attractive distribution or income yield (i.e., a yield that is greater than 2 year Treasury notes), for example ETFs that invest in REITs or MLPs or ETFs that seek to provide the inverse of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. A REIT is a company that owns, operates, or finances income-generating real estate. An MLP is a business venture that exists in the form of a publicly traded limited partnership. The Fund defines fixed income ETFs as ETFs that invest in debt securities of any credit quality or maturity. Fixed income ETFs may invest in securities with credit quality below investment grade (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”). The Fund defines junk bonds as those rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or below BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group, or, if unrated, determined by the adviser to be of similar credit quality. The Fund invests in companies without restriction as to capitalization. Under normal circumstances the Fund may invest in shares of any fund in Simplify Exchange Traded Funds (the “Trust”), each an affiliated ETF.

Downside Mitigation Strategy

The Fund may invest up to 20% of the Fund’s portfolio in derivatives to hedge all or some of the downside risks associated with investing in equity securities commonly known as “tail risk”. Such derivatives may include puts and put spread options on ETFs (a put spread option strategy is when the adviser buys and sells an equal number of put options but with different strike prices), interest rate futures and options (derivatives that allow the buyer or seller to purchase or sell an interest bearing asset at a future date), credit default swap index options (options to buy or sell protection on a specific reference credit with a specific maturity), ETFs that invest in credit default swap index options, and over-the-counter foreign exchange (“FX”) futures and options (currency derivative contracts that obligate the buyer or seller to transact at a set price and predetermined time). The Fund may temporarily invest in cash equivalents, debt securities and volatility-related derivative contracts. For example, if equity market volatility is increasing, the Fund may invest in options linked to securities and market indices, including the VIX index which represents expected return volatility of the S&P 500 Index. The adviser believes its risk reduction strategies give it the flexibility to take advantage of opportunities that falling equity markets present. Nonetheless, if the adviser does not perceive appropriate opportunities, then the Fund may invest in cash equivalents. The adviser uses its tail risks hedging strategy to help protect against sudden market declines.

The adviser selects derivatives based upon its evaluation of relative value based on cost, strike price (price that the option can be bought or sold by the option holder) and maturity (the last date the option contract is valid) and will exercise or close the options based on maturity or portfolio rebalancing requirements. The adviser anticipates purchasing and selling its derivatives on a monthly, quarterly, and annual basis, depending upon the Fund’s rebalancing requirements and expiration dates. However, the adviser may rebalance the Fund’s derivative portfolio on a more frequent basis for a number of reasons such as when market volatility renders the protection provided by the derivative strategy ineffective or a derivative position has appreciated to the point that it is prudent to decrease the Fund’s exposure and realize gains for the Fund’s shareholders. While the use of derivatives is intended to improve the Fund’s performance, there is no guarantee that it will do so.