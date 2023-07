The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index, as well as American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) that represent securities in the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, Zacks Investment Research, Inc. (“Zacks” or the “Index Provider”) compiles and maintains the Underlying Index, which is composed of securities that Zacks selects from a universe of domestic and international companies listed on major U.S. exchanges. Zacks seeks to identify companies with potentially high income and superior risk-return profiles by using a proprietary strategy that evaluates stocks on multiple factors, including dividend yield and risk adjusted return. The securities comprising the Underlying Index include stocks of large, medium, and small-sized companies and may include U.S. listed common stocks paying dividends,

ADRs, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), closed-end funds and traditional preferred stocks.

The Fund may invest directly in one or more underlying securities represented by depositary receipts included in the Underlying Index under the following limited circumstances: (a) when market conditions result in the underlying security providing improved liquidity relative to the depositary receipt; (b) when a depositary receipt is trading at a significantly different price than its underlying security; or (c) the timing of trade executions is improved due to the local market in which an underlying security is traded being open at different times than the market in which the security’s corresponding depositary receipt is traded.

As of June 30, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 149 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $255 million to $252 billion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.