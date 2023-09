The Fund will seek to achieve its objectives by (1) investing in common stocks of equity securities that pay dividends and (2) writing (i.e., selling) covered call options on a substantial portion of its portfolio of securities.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies, including other investment companies. The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of large- and mid-capitalization issuers that, in the view of the Fund’s investment advisor, Madison Asset Management LLC (“Madison” or the “Advisor”), sell at a reasonable price in relation to their long-term earnings growth rates, exhibit a high degree of financial strength and are well-positioned competitively. Toroso Investments, LLC (“Toroso” or the “Subadvisor”) is responsible for implementing the Fund’s investment program by, among other things, trading portfolio securities and performing related services, and providing tax optimization services. The Fund will invest in growth stocks, value stocks or stocks that exhibit both style designations.

The Fund will invest at least 65% of its net assets in common stocks of large capitalization issuers that meet the Advisor’s investment criteria, which the Advisor generally considers to be stocks with a market capitalization similar to those companies in the S&P 500 Index ® . The Fund may invest the remainder of its common stock investments in companies that meet the Advisor’s selection criteria but whose market capitalization is considered to be “mid-cap,” which the Advisor generally considers to be stocks with a market capitalization similar to those companies in the Russell Midcap ® Index.

The Fund will generally maintain a “sector neutral” approach relative to the S&P 500 Index’s Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) sector weightings. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in foreign securities, including American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and emerging market securities. The Fund will generally hold 30-60 individual equity and investment company securities. This reflects Madison’s belief that the Fund should be invested in Madison’s top investment ideas, and that focusing on Madison’s highest conviction investment ideas is the best way to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.

In addition to investing in common stock that pay a regular dividend, the Fund will simultaneously write covered call options on a substantial portion of the common stocks in its portfolio.

In general, an option contract is an agreement between a buyer and a seller that gives the purchaser of the option the right (but not the obligation) to purchase or sell the underlying asset at a specified price (the “strike price”) within a specified time period (the “expiration date”). A call option gives the purchaser of the option the right to buy, and obligates the seller (i.e., the Fund) to sell, the underlying security at the exercise price before the expiration date. In exchange for writing a call option on an underlying portfolio security, the Fund receives income, in the form of a premium, from the option buyer. The Fund's covered call options help to partially offset the effect of a price decline of the portfolio securities of the Fund through means of the premiums received by the Fund. At the same time, because the Fund must be prepared to deliver the underlying security in return for the strike price, even if its current value is greater, the Fund gives up some ability to participate in the underlying security price increases. The Fund employs a “covered call” option strategy meaning the option written by the Fund is a call option on a portfolio security that the Fund invests in. The extent of option writing activity will depend upon market conditions and the Advisor's ongoing assessment of the attractiveness of writing call options on the Fund's stock holdings.

In addition to its covered call option strategy, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in an option strategy that includes the writing of put options on certain of the common stocks in the Fund’s portfolio. A put option gives the purchaser of the option the right to sell, and the writer (i.e., the Fund) of the option the obligation to buy, the underlying security during the option period at the strike price. To seek to offset some of the risk of a larger potential decline in the event the overall stock market has a sizable short-term or intermediate-term decline, the Fund may, to a limited extent (not more than 2% of its total assets) purchase put options or put option debit spreads (where another put option at a lower strike price is sold to offset the cost of the first put option) on broad-based securities indices (such as the S&P 500 ® Index, S&P MidCap 400 ® Index or other indices deemed suitable) or certain ETFs that trade like common stocks but represent such market indices. To seek to offset some of the risk of a larger potential decline in an individual holding due to a binary short-term company specific event, the Fund may, to a limited extent (not more than 2% of its total assets) purchase put options on individual equity holdings.