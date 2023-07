The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Underlying Index, as well as American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) and global depositary receipts (“GDRs”) that represent securities in the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI” or the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains, and calculates the Underlying Index, which is comprised of equity securities of companies in both developed and emerging markets throughout the world that are primarily engaged in the ownership and management of forests and timberlands and the production of finished products that use timber as a raw material.

The securities in the Underlying Index are selected from a universe of securities that are included in the MSCI ACWI Investable Market Index and classified by the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”) to be in the sub-industries of forest products, paper products, paper packaging or specialized real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) classified as “timber” REITs.

The constituents of the Underlying Index are weighted based on their free-float-adjusted market capitalization. As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 76 securities with market capitalizations ranging from $187 million to $13.1 billion and represented the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom (“UK”), the United States, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and United Arab Emirates.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

The Fund is “non-diversified” and therefore is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).