Trending ETFs
Global X CleanTech ETF

CTEC | ETF

$14.97

$99 M

0.35%

$0.05

0.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.2%

1 yr return

13.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$99 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.4
$12.89
$17.68

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

CTEC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency SemiAnnual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Global X CleanTech ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Global X Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 22, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Wayne Xie

Fund Description

The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes (if any), in the securities of the Indxx Global CleanTech Index ("Underlying Index") and in American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") based on the securities in the Underlying Index. The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of the collateral received).
The Underlying Index is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies that are positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of technologies focused on improving the efficiency of renewable energy production and/or mitigating the adverse environmental effects of resource consumption (“CleanTech”), including, but not limited to, companies whose principal business is in developing technology relating to renewable energy, energy efficiency and storage, smart grid, lithium-ion batteries and/or fuel cells, and/or pollution prevention/amelioration (collectively, "CleanTech Companies"), as defined by Indxx LLC, the provider of the Underlying Index ("Index Provider").
In constructing the Underlying Index, the Index Provider first identifies FactSet Industries related to CleanTech. Companies within these Industries, as of the selection date, are further reviewed by the Index Provider on the basis of revenue related to CleanTech activities. To be eligible for the Underlying Index, a company is considered by the Index Provider to be a CleanTech Company if the company generates at least 50% of its revenues from developing technologies and/or equipment relating to: (i) renewable energy production, (ii) residential and commercial energy efficiency and storage, (iii) smart grid implementation, (iv)
lithium-ion batteries and/or fuel cells, or (v) preventing/ameliorating the negative environmental effects of pollution, in each case, as determined by the Index Provider.
To be a part of the eligible universe of the Underlying Index, certain minimum market capitalization and liquidity criteria, as defined by the Index Provider, must be met. As of January 31, 2023, companies must have a minimum market capitalization of $500 million and a minimum average daily turnover for the last 6 months (or since the IPO launch date for Significant IPOs as defined by the Index Provider) greater than or equal to $2 million in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index. As of January 31, 2023, companies listed in the following countries were eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, South Africa, South Korea, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
The Underlying Index is weighted according to a modified capitalization weighting methodology and is reconstituted and re-weighted semi-annually. Modified capitalization weighting seeks to weight constituents primarily based on market capitalization, but subject to caps on the weights of the individual securities. During each rebalance, the maximum weight of a company is capped at 6%, the aggregate weight of companies with a weight greater than or equal to 5% is capped at 40%, and all remaining companies are capped at a weight of 4.5%, and all constituents are subject to a minimum weight of 0.3%. Generally speaking, this approach will limit the amount of concentration in the largest market capitalization companies and increase company-level diversification. The Underlying Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include industrials and information technology companies. As of January 31, 2023, the Underlying Index had 29 constituents. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.
The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.
The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.
The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.
The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.
The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of January 31, 2023, the Underlying Index was concentrated in the electrical equipment and semiconductors & semiconductor equipment industries and had significant exposure to the industrials and information technology sectors.
Read More

CTEC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CTEC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.2% -24.9% 17.8% 93.22%
1 Yr 13.6% -68.1% 26.2% 73.91%
3 Yr 0.0%* -43.1% 28.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -32.3% 26.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -2.8% 17.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CTEC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.8% -72.7% 24.1% 41.30%
2021 -11.8% -22.1% 50.4% N/A
2020 N/A -31.4% 49.5% N/A
2019 N/A -23.4% 13.6% N/A
2018 N/A -13.7% 34.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CTEC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -73.0% 17.8% 83.05%
1 Yr N/A -68.1% 26.2% 73.91%
3 Yr N/A* -43.1% 28.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -32.3% 26.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.5% 17.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CTEC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.8% -72.7% 24.1% 41.30%
2021 -11.8% -22.1% 50.4% N/A
2020 N/A -31.4% 49.5% N/A
2019 N/A -23.4% 13.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.2% 34.6% N/A

CTEC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CTEC Category Low Category High CTEC % Rank
Net Assets 99 M 610 K 31.2 B 49.15%
Number of Holdings 40 1 389 52.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 69.2 M -21.4 M 5.86 B 45.59%
Weighting of Top 10 54.81% 8.9% 100.0% 46.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD COMMON STOCK 8.72%
  2. FIRST SOLAR INC COMMON STOCK 8.43%
  3. VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S COMMON STOCK 8.04%
  4. SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC COMMON STOCK 6.93%
  5. ENPHASE ENERGY INC COMMON STOCK 4.56%
  6. XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD COMMON STOCK 4.18%
  7. HANWHA SOLUTIONS CORP COMMON STOCK 3.93%
  8. JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC COMMON STOCK 3.80%
  9. PLUG POWER INC COMMON STOCK 3.50%
  10. BLOOM ENERGY CORP- A COMMON STOCK 2.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CTEC % Rank
Stocks 		99.97% 0.00% 100.33% 23.53%
Cash 		0.03% -0.34% 101.46% 75.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.02% 94.12%
Other 		0.00% -8.90% 91.95% 92.65%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 94.12%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 88.23% 94.12%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CTEC % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 85.14% 47.46%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 77.79% 13.56%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 54.95% 93.22%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 90.47% 10.17%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 94.92%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 95.51% 96.61%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 32.10% 96.61%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 16.38% 96.61%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 53.62% 98.31%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 41.11% 66.10%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 36.59% 22.03%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CTEC % Rank
Non US 		51.58% 0.00% 98.35% 17.65%
US 		48.39% 0.00% 85.31% 66.18%

CTEC - Expenses

Operational Fees

CTEC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.22% 4.26% 85.33%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.25% 1.90% 35.21%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.19% N/A

Sales Fees

CTEC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

CTEC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CTEC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 140.00% N/A

CTEC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CTEC Category Low Category High CTEC % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.35% 0.00% 5.18% 32.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CTEC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency SemiAnnual Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CTEC Category Low Category High CTEC % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.66% 5.19% 51.79%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CTEC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CTEC - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Wayne Xie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 27, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Wayne Xie joined the Global X Management Company LLC in July 2018 as a Portfolio Management Associate. Previously, Mr. Xie was an Analyst at VanEck Associates on the Equity ETF Investment Management team from 2010 to 2018 and a Portfolio Administrator at VanEck Associates from 2007 to 2010. Mr. Xie received his BS in Business Administration from State University of New York at Buffalo.

Kimberly Chan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 27, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Kimberly Chan is a Portfolio Management Associate. Previously, Ms. Chan was a US Associate Trader at Credit Agricole from 2016 to 2018, and an Investment Analyst at MetLife Investments from 2015 to 2016. Ms. Chan received her Bachelor of Science from New York University in 2015.

Nam To

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 27, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Nam To, CFA, joined Global X Management Company LLC in July 2017 as a Portfolio Management Analyst. Mr. To has been a Portfolio Manager of the Fund since March 1, 2018. Previously, Mr. To was a Global Economics Research Analyst at Bunge Limited from 2014 through 2017 and an Advisory and Investment Analyst at Horizon Capital Group from June 2013 through August 2013. Mr. To received his Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and Economics from Cornell University in 2014.

Vanessa Yang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Vanessa Yang, Portfolio Management Associate, joined Global X Management Company LLC in 2016 as a Portfolio Administrator. She was appointed to the portfolio management team in June 2019. Previously, Ms. Yang was a Portfolio Administrator at VanEck Associates from 2011 to 2014. Ms. Yang received her MS in Financial Engineering from Drucker School of Management in 2010 and her BS in Economics from Guangdong University of Foreign Studies in 2008.

William Helm

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2022

0.16

0.2%

William Helm, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined the Adviser in September 2021. Previously, Mr. Helm spent 14 years at Vanguard where he most recently served as an Equity Portfolio Manager and Trader. Previously, he held roles in Portfolio Review, Corporate Strategy and Corporate Finance. Mr. Helm received his BBA in Economics from Belmont University in 2007 and his MBA from Columbia Business School in 2020.

Sandy Lu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2022

0.16

0.2%

Sandy Lu, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined the Adviser in September 2021. Previously, Mr. Lu worked at PGIM Fixed Income from 2014 to 2021, where he led the portfolio analyst team covering Emerging Markets Debt. He began his career in 2010 as an Investment Analyst at Lincoln Financial Group. Mr. Lu graduated with a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He earned his CFA designation in September 2015, and holds the Series 3 license.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.75 23.1 6.84 3.29

