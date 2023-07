The Fund invests in financial instruments that ProShare Advisors believes, in combination, should track the performance of the Index. The Index is designed to replicate an investment strategy that establishes either long or short positions in the stocks of 500 leading large-cap U.S. companies (the “Universe”) by applying a rules-based ranking and weighting methodology. The Index intends to provide a representation of a quantitatively constructed “130/30” U.S. large cap equity strategy. This results in the Index having total long exposure of 130% and total short exposure of 30% at each monthly reconstitution date. In determining individual constituents and weightings consideration is given to 50 factors including fundamental data from financial statements, consensus earnings forecasts, market pricing and volume data. These 50 factors are grouped into ten equal-weighted factor composites in the following categories: 1) Traditional Value; 2) Relative Value; 3) Historical Growth; 4) Expected Growth; 5) Profit Trends; 6) Accelerating Sales; 7) Earnings Momentum; 8) Price Momentum; 9) Price Reversal; and 10) Small Size. The Index will have risk characteristics similar to the Universe and will generally rise and fall with the Universe, with the goal, but not the guarantee, of incremental risk-adjusted outperformance as compared to the Universe. The Index is published under the Bloomberg ticker symbol “CS13030.” The long portion (i.e., +130) of the Index is published under the Bloomberg ticker symbol “CS130L” and the short portion (i.e., -30) of the Index is published separately under the Bloomberg ticker symbol “CS130S.” The Fund will invest principally in the financial instruments set forth below. The Fund expects that its cash balances maintained in connection with the use of financial instruments will typically be held in money market instruments. • Equity Securities — The Fund invests in common stock issued by public companies. • Derivatives — The Fund invests in derivatives, which are financial instruments whose value is derived from the value of an underlying asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, funds (including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”)), interest rates or indexes. The Fund invests in derivatives as a substitute for investing directly in or taking short positions in the equity securities comprising the Index. These derivatives principally include: ○ Swap Agreements — Contracts entered into primarily with major global financial institutions for a specified period ranging from a day to more than one year. In a standard “swap” transaction, two parties agree to exchange the return (or differentials in rates of return) earned or realized on particular predetermined investments or instruments. The gross return to be exchanged or “swapped” between the parties is calculated with respect to a “notional amount,” e.g., the return on or change in value of a particular dollar amount invested in a “basket” of securities or an ETF representing a particular index. ProShare Advisors uses a mathematical approach to investing. Using this approach, ProShare Advisors determines the type, quantity and mix of investment positions that it believes, in combination, the Fund should hold to produce returns consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may invest in or gain exposure to only a representative sample of the securities in the Index or to securities not contained in the Index or in financial instruments, with the intent of obtaining exposure with aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index. In managing the assets of the Fund, ProShare Advisors does not invest the assets of the Fund in securities or financial instruments based on ProShare Advisors’ view of the investment merit of a particular security, instrument, or company, nor does it conduct conventional investment research or analysis or forecast market movement or trends. The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times in securities and/or financial instruments that, in combination, provide exposure to the returns of the Index without regard to market conditions, trends or direction. The Fund will concentrate (i.e., invest in securities that represent 25 percent or more of the value of the Index) or focus (i.e., invest in securities that represent a substantial portion of its value, but less than 25 percent) its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent the Index is so concentrated or focused. As of May 31, 2022, the Index was concentrated in the information technology industry group and was focused in the health care industry group. Please see “Investment Objectives, Principal Investment Strategies and Related Risks” in the Fund’s Prospectus for additional details.