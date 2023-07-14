The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index.

BlueStar Global Hotels, Airlines, and Cruises Index

The Index is a rules-based index that consists of globally-listed stocks of companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from the passenger airline, hotel and resort, or cruise industries (“Travel Companies”) as determined by MV Index Solutions GmbH (the “Index Provider”). The Index may include companies in developed countries, including the United States, as well as emerging market countries. To be added to the Index, an Index component must meet the Index’s investibility and liquidity requirements, including a market capitalization greater than or equal to US$150 million, and once included in the Index, companies are eligible to remain in the Index at reduced investibility and liquidity thresholds (collectively, the “Investibility Requirements”).

At the time of each semi-annual reconstitution of the Index, Travel Companies meeting the Investibility Requirements are added to the Index based on their free-float market capitalization (from largest to smallest) until their aggregate free-float market capitalization is at least 95% of the free-float market capitalization of all Travel Companies meeting the Investibility Requirements with at least 25 Travel Companies. If such rules result in fewer than 25 Index components, the largest remaining eligible companies are selected until the number of components reaches 25.

At the time of each quarterly rebalance of the Index, the Index components are initially weighted by their float-adjusted market capitalization and separated into three tiers: (i) hotels, (ii) airlines, and (iii) cruises. If the aggregate weight of any tier would exceed 50%, then that tier’s weight is set to 50% and the excess weight is distributed to the other two tiers on a pro-rata basis. If the weight of any tier would be less than 15%, that tier’s weight is set to 15% and the difference is subtracted from the other two tiers on a pro-rata basis. Index components are then weighted based on their float-adjusted market capitalization within each tier, subject to a maximum weight of 8% for any individual security and adjustments downward based on certain liquidity criteria. Excess weight resulting from such adjustments is redistributed among the remaining constituents in the applicable tier.

The Index is reconstituted semi-annually after the close of business on the third Friday of each March and September and rebalanced quarterly on the third Friday of each March, June, September, and December based on data as of the last business day of the month prior to such reconstitution or rebalance.

As of March 31, 2023, the Index was composed of 56 constituents, 20 of which were listed on a non-U.S. exchange. The Index was established in 2021 and is owned and maintained by the Index Provider. The Index Provider partnered with the Fund’s investment adviser to co-develop the methodology used to determine the securities included in the Index. The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund or its investment adviser, sub-adviser, or distributor.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in Travel Companies. The foregoing policy may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund will generally invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return, and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return, and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Fund’s sub-adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

To the extent the Index concentrates ( i.e. , holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. The Index, and consequently the Fund, is expected to be concentrated in Travel Companies.