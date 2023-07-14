Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF

Active ETF
CRPT
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.0305 -0.38 -4.51%
primary theme
N/A
CRPT (ETF)

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.0305 -0.38 -4.51%
primary theme
N/A
CRPT (ETF)

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.0305 -0.38 -4.51%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF

CRPT | Active ETF

$8.03

$22.5 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

139.7%

1 yr return

54.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$22.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

74.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.4
$3.08
$8.42

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF

CRPT | Active ETF

$8.03

$22.5 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.85%

CRPT - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust Advisors L.P
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Brett Messing

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any investment borrowings) in the common stocks and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) of Crypto Industry Companies and Digital Economy Companies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 50% of its net assets (plus any investment borrowings) in Crypto Industry Companies. The remainder of the Fund’s net assets used to satisfy the 80% test set forth above will be invested in Digital Economy Companies.1.“Crypto Industry Companies” are those companies that (i) derive at least 50% of their revenue or profits directly from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in the crypto industry ecosystem (defined below); and/or (ii) have at least 50% of their net assets accounted for by direct holdings of bitcoin, ether or another cryptocurrency (collectively, “crypto assets”). The Fund’s investment sub-adviser, SkyBridge Capital II, LLC (“SkyBridge” or the “Sub-Advisor”), defines “crypto industry ecosystem” to be those companies involved in servicing the crypto asset markets, including crypto asset mining firms, crypto mining equipment suppliers, crypto asset trading and asset management companies and companies directly holding crypto assets on their balance sheets.2.“Digital Economy Companies” are those companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue or profits directly from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in the digital economy ecosystem (defined below). The Sub-Advisor defines “digital economy ecosystem” to be those companies: (i) operating as digital banks with no physical branches, or, operating as banks with physical branches that nonetheless derive the requisite 50% profits or revenues from digital banking; (ii) operating online brokerage or trading platforms and/or conducting digital market making; (iii) operating digital payment gateways or (iv) manufacturing semiconductors. For the avoidance of doubt, companies deemed to be “Crypto Industry Companies” will not be considered “Digital Economy Companies.”The Fund will not directly invest in digital assets (including bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies or initial coin offerings), or indirectly through the use of derivatives or through investments in funds or trusts that hold digital assets. As the Fund does not directly or indirectly invest in cryptocurrencies or other digital assets, the Fund does not expect to track the price movement of any cryptocurrencies or other digital assets.The Fund’s selection universe includes common stock and ADRs listed on global securities exchanges, including U.S. dollar denominated and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including companies operating in emerging market countries. A significant portion of the Fund’s investments may be in issuers with small market capitalizations. The Sub-Advisor evaluates all companies comprising the selection universe and identifies all eligible Crypto Industry Companies and Digital Economy Companies. From these companies, the Sub-Advisor will invest in those Crypto Industry Companies and Digital Economy Companies that it believes are well positioned to succeed in their respective industries and provide the best opportunity for capital appreciation. The section entitled “Additional Information Regarding the Fund’s Investment Objective and Strategies” provides additional information on the Fund’s intended investments.The Fund’s investments are concentrated (i.e., 25% or more of the Fund’s total assets) in the industries constituting the information technology sector and the financial sector. As of November 30, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in Canadian issuers, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
Read More

CRPT - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRPT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 139.7% -24.9% 17.8% 100.00%
1 Yr 54.8% -68.1% 26.2% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -43.1% 28.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -32.3% 26.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -2.8% 17.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRPT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.4% -72.7% 24.1% 65.22%
2021 N/A -22.1% 50.4% N/A
2020 N/A -31.4% 49.5% N/A
2019 N/A -23.4% 13.6% N/A
2018 N/A -13.7% 34.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRPT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -73.0% 17.8% 100.00%
1 Yr N/A -68.1% 26.2% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -43.1% 28.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -32.3% 26.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.5% 17.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRPT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.4% -72.7% 24.1% 65.22%
2021 N/A -22.1% 50.4% N/A
2020 N/A -31.4% 49.5% N/A
2019 N/A -23.4% 13.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.2% 34.6% N/A

CRPT - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CRPT Category Low Category High CRPT % Rank
Net Assets 22.5 M 610 K 31.2 B 61.02%
Number of Holdings 31 1 389 70.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.5 M -21.4 M 5.86 B 55.88%
Weighting of Top 10 74.48% 8.9% 100.0% 9.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MicroStrategy Inc 21.93%
  2. Coinbase Global Inc 19.02%
  3. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd 8.40%
  4. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc 4.37%
  5. Riot Platforms Inc 4.34%
  6. PayPal Holdings Inc 4.10%
  7. SoFi Technologies Inc 3.96%
  8. Block Inc 3.92%
  9. Meta Platforms Inc 3.88%
  10. Signature Bank/New York NY 3.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CRPT % Rank
Stocks 		98.94% 0.00% 100.33% 33.82%
Cash 		1.06% -0.34% 101.46% 66.18%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.02% 92.65%
Other 		0.00% -8.90% 91.95% 91.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 92.65%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 88.23% 92.65%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRPT % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 85.14% 94.92%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 77.79% 10.17%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 54.95% 91.53%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 90.47% 98.31%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 93.22%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 95.51% 3.39%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 32.10% 94.92%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 16.38% 94.92%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 53.62% 96.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 41.11% 69.49%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 36.59% 98.31%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRPT % Rank
US 		85.36% 0.00% 85.31% 7.35%
Non US 		13.58% 0.00% 98.35% 67.65%

CRPT - Expenses

Operational Fees

CRPT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% 0.22% 4.26% 34.67%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.25% 1.90% 81.69%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 79.17%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.19% N/A

Sales Fees

CRPT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

CRPT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CRPT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 140.00% N/A

CRPT - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CRPT Category Low Category High CRPT % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.18% 4.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CRPT Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CRPT Category Low Category High CRPT % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.66% 5.19% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CRPT Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CRPT - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brett Messing

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 20, 2021

0.69

0.7%

MBrett S. Messing, is the Managing Partner of GPS Partners. Prior, he was a Managing Director at Lehman Brothers and its subsidiary, Neuberger Berman, He began his career at Goldman Sachs where he worked from 1990 to 1997 in several capacities including Co-Head of Restricted Equities Unit and Vice President. He is the co-author of The Forewarned Investor, published by Career Press (2006), and he is a contributor to Fortune magazine and CNBC. r. Messing is a graduate of Harvard Law School (J.D.) and Brown University (A.B., Magna Cum Laude).

Anthony Scaramucci

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 20, 2021

0.69

0.7%

Anthony Scaramucci is one of three Managing Partners at SkyBridge Capital. Prior to SkyBridge, he was also the co-founder of Oscar Capital Management, which was sold to Neuberger Berman, LLC in 2001 after building a managed account business and four hedge funds having in aggregate more than $800 million of assets. Upon Neuberger Berman’s sale to Lehman Brothers in 2003, he served as a Managing Director in their Investment Management Division. From 1989 to 1996, Mr. Scaramucci was at Goldman Sachs & Co., where in 1993 he became a Vice President in Private Wealth Management. He earned a B.A. in Economics from Tufts University in 1986 and graduated summa cum laude. He is a member of the Phi Beta Kappa society. He graduated with a J.D. from Harvard Law School in 1989. Mr. Scaramucci is a Board Member of The Lymphoma Foundation and The Brain Tumor Foundation. He is also on the Board of Overseers for the School of Arts and Sciences at Tufts University and a member of the NYC Financial Services Advisory Committee.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.75 23.1 6.84 3.29

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×