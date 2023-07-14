Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any investment borrowings) in the common stocks and American Depositary Receipts ( “ADRs” ) of Crypto Industry Companies and Digital Economy Companies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 50% of its net assets (plus any investment borrowings) in Crypto Industry Companies. The remainder of the Fund’s net assets used to satisfy the 80% test set forth above will be invested in Digital Economy Companies. 1. “Crypto Industry Companies” are those companies that (i) derive at least 50% of their revenue or profits directly from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in the crypto industry ecosystem (defined below); and/or (ii) have at least 50% of their net assets accounted for by direct holdings of bitcoin, ether or another cryptocurrency (collectively, “crypto assets”). The Fund’s investment sub-adviser, SkyBridge Capital II, LLC ( “SkyBridge” or the “Sub-Advisor” ), defines “crypto industry ecosystem” to be those companies involved in servicing the crypto asset markets, including crypto asset mining firms, crypto mining equipment suppliers, crypto asset trading and asset management companies and companies directly holding crypto assets on their balance sheets. 2. “Digital Economy Companies” are those companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue or profits directly from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in the digital economy ecosystem (defined below). The Sub-Advisor defines “digital economy ecosystem” to be those companies: (i) operating as digital banks with no physical branches, or, operating as banks with physical branches that nonetheless derive the requisite 50% profits or revenues from digital banking; (ii) operating online brokerage or trading platforms and/or conducting digital market making; (iii) operating digital payment gateways or (iv) manufacturing semiconductors. For the avoidance of doubt, companies deemed to be “Crypto Industry Companies” will not be considered “Digital Economy Companies.” The Fund will not directly invest in digital assets (including bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies or initial coin offerings), or indirectly through the use of derivatives or through investments in funds or trusts that hold digital assets. As the Fund does not directly or indirectly invest in cryptocurrencies or other digital assets, the Fund does not expect to track the price movement of any cryptocurrencies or other digital assets. The Fund’s selection universe includes common stock and ADRs listed on global securities exchanges, including U.S. dollar denominated and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including companies operating in emerging market countries. A significant portion of the Fund’s investments may be in issuers with small market capitalizations. The Sub-Advisor evaluates all companies comprising the selection universe and identifies all eligible Crypto Industry Companies and Digital Economy Companies. From these companies, the Sub-Advisor will invest in those Crypto Industry Companies and Digital Economy Companies that it believes are well positioned to succeed in their respective industries and provide the best opportunity for capital appreciation. The section entitled “Additional Information Regarding the Fund’s Investment Objective and Strategies” provides additional information on the Fund’s intended investments. The Fund’s investments are concentrated ( i.e., 25% or more of the Fund’s total assets) in the industries constituting the information technology sector and the financial sector. As of November 30, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in Canadian issuers, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) .