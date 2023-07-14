Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
CRPT | Active ETF
$8.03
$22.5 M
0.00%
$0.00
0.85%
YTD Return
139.7%
1 yr return
54.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$22.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
74.5%
Expense Ratio 0.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
CRPT | Active ETF
$8.03
$22.5 M
0.00%
$0.00
0.85%
|Period
|CRPT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|139.7%
|-24.9%
|17.8%
|100.00%
|1 Yr
|54.8%
|-68.1%
|26.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-43.1%
|28.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-32.3%
|26.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-2.8%
|17.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|CRPT
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRPT % Rank
|Net Assets
|22.5 M
|610 K
|31.2 B
|61.02%
|Number of Holdings
|31
|1
|389
|70.59%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12.5 M
|-21.4 M
|5.86 B
|55.88%
|Weighting of Top 10
|74.48%
|8.9%
|100.0%
|9.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRPT % Rank
|Stocks
|98.94%
|0.00%
|100.33%
|33.82%
|Cash
|1.06%
|-0.34%
|101.46%
|66.18%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|92.65%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.90%
|91.95%
|91.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|92.65%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|88.23%
|92.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRPT % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.14%
|94.92%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.79%
|10.17%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.95%
|91.53%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.47%
|98.31%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|93.22%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|95.51%
|3.39%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.10%
|94.92%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.38%
|94.92%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.62%
|96.61%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.11%
|69.49%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.59%
|98.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CRPT % Rank
|US
|85.36%
|0.00%
|85.31%
|7.35%
|Non US
|13.58%
|0.00%
|98.35%
|67.65%
|CRPT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.85%
|0.22%
|4.26%
|34.67%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.25%
|1.90%
|81.69%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|79.17%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.19%
|N/A
|CRPT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|CRPT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CRPT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|140.00%
|N/A
|CRPT
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRPT % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.18%
|4.00%
|CRPT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|CRPT
|Category Low
|Category High
|CRPT % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.66%
|5.19%
|N/A
|CRPT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 20, 2021
0.69
0.7%
MBrett S. Messing, is the Managing Partner of GPS Partners. Prior, he was a Managing Director at Lehman Brothers and its subsidiary, Neuberger Berman, He began his career at Goldman Sachs where he worked from 1990 to 1997 in several capacities including Co-Head of Restricted Equities Unit and Vice President. He is the co-author of The Forewarned Investor, published by Career Press (2006), and he is a contributor to Fortune magazine and CNBC. r. Messing is a graduate of Harvard Law School (J.D.) and Brown University (A.B., Magna Cum Laude).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 20, 2021
0.69
0.7%
Anthony Scaramucci is one of three Managing Partners at SkyBridge Capital. Prior to SkyBridge, he was also the co-founder of Oscar Capital Management, which was sold to Neuberger Berman, LLC in 2001 after building a managed account business and four hedge funds having in aggregate more than $800 million of assets. Upon Neuberger Berman’s sale to Lehman Brothers in 2003, he served as a Managing Director in their Investment Management Division. From 1989 to 1996, Mr. Scaramucci was at Goldman Sachs & Co., where in 1993 he became a Vice President in Private Wealth Management. He earned a B.A. in Economics from Tufts University in 1986 and graduated summa cum laude. He is a member of the Phi Beta Kappa society. He graduated with a J.D. from Harvard Law School in 1989. Mr. Scaramucci is a Board Member of The Lymphoma Foundation and The Brain Tumor Foundation. He is also on the Board of Overseers for the School of Arts and Sciences at Tufts University and a member of the NYC Financial Services Advisory Committee.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.75
|23.1
|6.84
|3.29
