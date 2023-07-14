Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF

CRDT | ETF

$25.14

$37.5 M

0.00%

0.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$37.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.1
$25.04
$25.14

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

CRDT - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in fixed income securities. The Fund’s sub-adviser is responsible for fixed income security selection and the adviser is responsible for the Fund’s derivatives strategy and trade execution.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in income producing securities, including U.S. and foreign investment grade and high yield (“junk”) corporate bonds and preferred stock, bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury, and bank loans. The Fund’s sub-adviser selects the fixed income securities based on fundamental, bottom-up research. The sub-adviser may sell an investment if the issuer’s credit quality or other fundamental characteristic declines, if the investment does not perform as expected, or to adjust the asset allocation or when it believes a different investment presents a more attractive risk return opportunity.

The sub-adviser targets fixed income securities with different maturities, durations, and quality requirements. Duration is a measure of price sensitivity of a debt security or a portfolio of debt securities to relative changes in interest rates. Maturity is the period during which its owner will receive interest payments on the investment. A bond’s quality is a reference to the grade given to a bond by a rating service that indicates its credit quality. The rating takes into consideration a bond issuer’s financial strength or its ability to pay a bond’s principal and interest in a timely fashion.

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its assets in illiquid assets such as distressed or private investments, provided that the Fund will not invest more than 10% of its assets in investments that are rated CCC or lower, or its equivalent, by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”). The Fund invests primarily in securities issued by companies in the United States, however the Fund may also invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities issued by companies in other countries. The Fund will not invest more than 10% of its assets in securities issued by companies tied economically to emerging markets countries.

The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, or swaptions to hedge interest rate or default risk, or to strategically adjust portfolio-level interest rate or default exposure. The adviser uses US Treasury futures contracts when it believes they will be a more cost effective means of hedging or adjusting interest rate risk when compared to buying or selling debt securities. The adviser uses total return swaps to gain exposure to a debt ETF, debt index or basket of debt instruments when it is not feasible or economical to achieve such exposure directly. The adviser uses swaptions (an option to enter into a swap) when it believes this will be a more economical means of adjusting credit or interest rate risk. The adviser uses credit default swaps to adjust default risk based on a single security or an index of securities.

CRDT - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRDT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRDT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRDT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRDT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

CRDT - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CRDT Category Low Category High CRDT % Rank
Net Assets 37.5 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CRDT % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

CRDT - Expenses

Operational Fees

CRDT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.95% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CRDT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CRDT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CRDT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

CRDT - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CRDT Category Low Category High CRDT % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CRDT Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CRDT Category Low Category High CRDT % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CRDT Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

CRDT - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

