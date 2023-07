refineries. Such companies may include medium-capitalization companies and foreign and emerging market issuers. As of December 31, 2022, the Oil Refiners Index included 25 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of between approximately $1.8 billion and $208 billion and a weighted average market capitalization of $35.2 billion. These amounts are subject to change. The Fund’s 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Oil Refiners Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the Oil Refiners Index. Unlike many investment companies that try to “beat” the performance of a benchmark index, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Oil Refiners Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with its investment objective of seeking to replicate the Oil Refiners Index.

The Fund is classified as a non-diversified fund under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act of 1940”), and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer. The Fund may concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Oil Refiners Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of December 31, 2022, the energy sector represented a significant portion of the Fund.

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Fund’s benchmark index. The Oil Refiners Index includes equity securities and depositary receipts of companies in the global oil refining segment. To be initially eligible for the Oil Refiners Index, companies must generate at least 50% of their revenues from crude oil refining. Products of these companies may include gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, fuel oil, naphtha, and other petrochemicals. Companies which operate in the marketing and distribution of these products may be included in the Oil Refiners Index if refining is performed in company-owned