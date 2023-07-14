The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index, as well as American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) and global depositary receipts (“GDRs”) that represent securities in the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, FTSE International Limited (the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains, and calculates the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is composed of securities that the Index Provider, pursuant to the Underlying Index methodology, has classified as being in the technology industry and that are constituents of the FTSE China Index or FTSE China A Stock Connect CNH Index. The Underlying Index may include China A-Shares (shares of Chinese incorporated companies that may trade on the Shanghai or Shenzhen stock exchanges via a Stock Connect program (“Stock Connect Programs”)), B Shares, H Shares, N Shares, Red Chips, P Chips and S Chips. Underlying Index constituents are modified market capitalization weighted.

As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 127 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $305.39 million to $411.33 billion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the

securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

The Fund is “non-diversified” and, therefore, is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).