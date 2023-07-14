Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-8.1%
1 yr return
-8.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-15.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.7%
Net Assets
$840 M
Holdings in Top 10
61.0%
Expense Ratio 0.70%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CQQQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-8.1%
|-22.0%
|21.1%
|81.67%
|1 Yr
|-8.2%
|-29.2%
|41.1%
|25.00%
|3 Yr
|-15.8%*
|-28.3%
|22.7%
|75.00%
|5 Yr
|-5.7%*
|-21.0%
|18.0%
|58.24%
|10 Yr
|5.4%*
|-13.2%
|12.6%
|4.82%
* Annualized
|CQQQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|CQQQ % Rank
|Net Assets
|840 M
|1.4 M
|7.72 B
|12.50%
|Number of Holdings
|128
|21
|961
|13.68%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|639 M
|706 K
|4.22 B
|9.40%
|Weighting of Top 10
|61.04%
|6.6%
|81.8%
|12.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CQQQ % Rank
|Stocks
|99.73%
|0.00%
|102.18%
|22.03%
|Cash
|0.27%
|-2.18%
|11.89%
|76.92%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.32%
|44.44%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|38.79%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.90%
|38.98%
|CQQQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.70%
|0.09%
|20.92%
|75.21%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.09%
|1.50%
|37.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.06%
|0.25%
|6.25%
|CQQQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|CQQQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CQQQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|4.00%
|278.00%
|57.38%
|CQQQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|CQQQ % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.08%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|53.33%
|CQQQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CQQQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|CQQQ % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.19%
|-1.76%
|4.74%
|64.66%
|CQQQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.386
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.858
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.595
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.636
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.345
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.276
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.426
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.565
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 09, 2018
4.15
4.2%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 09, 2018
4.15
4.2%
Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 09, 2018
4.15
4.2%
Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.32
|3.87
|2.53
