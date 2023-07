The Fund employs a “passive management” — or indexing — investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg IQ Multi-Asset Inflation Index (the “Underlying Index”), which has been developed by Bloomberg Index Services Limited (the “Index Provider”). The Underlying Index seeks to provide investors with a hedge against the inflation rate by providing diversified exposure to assets expected to benefit directly or indirectly from increases in the prices of goods and services (e.g., inflation) that have exhibited

positive correlation to the Consumer Price Index (“CPI”) over long-term historical periods. CPI, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

The Fund principally invests in securities included in the Underlying Index, which is comprised of U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (“TIPS”) of short-, intermediate-, and long-term, U.S. large capitalization equity securities and commodities, which may include direct exposure to commodities or exposure through ETFs and/or other exchange-traded vehicles or other instruments. The Underlying Index typically consists of 500 to 600 component securities.

The Underlying Index construction process is based on the premise that capital market returns tend to be forward looking and anticipate economic developments, including inflation expectations. Since the Underlying Index’s objective is to provide diversified exposure to assets expected to benefit directly or indirectly from inflation, the index construction process rebalances the weights of the Underlying Index components on a monthly basis. Upon rebalancing, the exposures of the Underlying Index consist of: