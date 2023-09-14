The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities that comprise the Index, which will primarily include dividend paying U.S. equity securities. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed and maintained by Kelly Indexes, LLC (the “Index Provider”), an affiliate of Kelly Strategic Management, LLC (doing business as Kelly Intelligence), an investment sub-adviser to the Fund (“Kelly Intelligence”). The investment sub-advisors, Kelly Intelligence and Penserra Capital Management LLC (“Penserra,” together with Kelly Intelligence, the “Sub-Advisers”) manage the investment of the Fund’s assets under the direction of Amplify Investments LLC (the “Adviser”).

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund will generally invest in all of the component securities of the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return, and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return, and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Fund’s portfolio managers believe it is in the best interests of the fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Index. The Index uses an objective, rules-based methodology that comprises of at least 40 and up to 100 mid- to large-capitalization publicly traded equity securities of US companies exhibiting characteristics of high free cash flow and consistent dividend growth. A company’s “free cash flow” or “FCF” measures its cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures.

Index Methodology. The initial index universe is comprised of companies included in the Syntax US 1000 Index. The Syntax US 1000 Index is a broad-based US equity index that tracks the top 1000 companies within the Syntax US 3000 Index, excluding companies in the financials sector as determined by Syntax LLC. The Syntax US 3000 Index is an index of the 3000 largest and most liquid mid-capitalization (generally defined as a company with a market value between $2 billion and $10 billion) and large-capitalization (generally defined as a company with a market value of over $10 billion) US listed publicly traded companies, as ranked by the total market value of each company’s shares that are available for public trading (i.e. its free float-adjusted market capitalization).

To be considered a candidate from the initial universe that is eligible for the Index ranking process, companies must have at least a three month $3 million average daily trading value (ADTV) based on at least one month of trading history and a positive Consensus Estimate (defined as the average consensus forward year FCFs and earnings estimates for such candidate, as determined by an average of publicly available forecasts made by industry analysts). Companies with no forward year estimates available for FCFs or earnings or negative average projected FCFs or earnings are removed from the Index. The remaining securities are ranked in descending order separately by Trailing FCF Yield (defined as trailing 12-month free cash flow dividends by enterprise value) and Forward FCF Yield (defined as estimated forward-year free cash flow per share divided by share price).

For each candidate, an “FCF Yield Rank” is created by averaging a candidate’s Trailing FCF Yield rank and Forward FCF Yield rank. From the eligible candidates, the 100 securities with the highest FCF Yield Rank will be selected. A candidate’s Consensus Estimate will be used as a ranking tiebreaker, if necessary. Once selected the securities are then screened based on the following criteria:

· A security with an indicated dividend yield within the top 10% of the universe is excluded, as defined by the above criteria. Indicated dividend yield is calculated by taking the product of the most recent dividend per share paid and the announced frequency divided by the current price.

· A security must have a positive consensus earnings forecast and a payout ratio less than 75%. Payout ratio is forward-looking and calculated by dividing the forward 12-month indicated dividend by the forward 12-month consensus earnings per share forecast.

· A security must be currently paying dividends, have grown its trailing 12-month dividends for three consecutive years and have grown one or both of its trailing 12-month dividends and indicated dividend yield compared to the previous quarter. The dividend growth condition is considered met if either the current annualized dividend rate or the trailing 12-month aggregated dividend increased from the previous to the current Index reconstitution date; provided, however, that if a current Index constituent fails to raise its dividend but does not decrease its dividend and executes share repurchases in the preceding 12 months, resulting in a net decrease in its shares outstanding, the constituent will remain in the Index.

The minimum amount of constituents is 40. The eligible securities that meet the above criteria are selected in order of their FCF Yield Rank until either 40 securities are selected, or all of the isolated securities are selected. Each security selected pursuant to the previous sentence is initially given a 2.5% position weighting in the Index. If less than 40 securities are selected, then the eligible securities within the top 100 by FCF Yield Rank that have grown one or both of their trailing 12-month dividends and indicated dividend yield compared to the previous quarter are selected. If less than 50 securities are selected after completing the foregoing, then securities are selected from the remaining eligible securities in order of their FCF Yield Rank until 50 securities are selected. Each security selected pursuant to the previous two sentences is initially weighted relative to one another by “Composite FCF Yield” (defined as the average of Trailing FCF Yield and Forward FCF Yield), subject to an initial maximum Index weight of 2%. The final Index weight of each industry represented in the Index is capped at 24%, which may modify the final Index weights of the individual constituents.

The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly, after the close of business on the third Friday of each March, June, September and December. For each rebalance and reconstitution of the Index, Index constituents are determined based on data as of the last business day in each of February, May August and November. As of June 30, 2023, the Index consisted of 72 securities.

Concentration and Diversification Status. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act. The Fund will not concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of the value of its total assets) in securities of issuers in any industry or group of identified industries, except to the extent the Index concentrates in an industry or group of identified industries.