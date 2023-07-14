The Index is a rules-based index that attempts to capture upward trends in the commodity markets while minimizing risk during downtrends by tracking a portfolio of commodity futures contracts. Futures contracts on commodities generally are agreements between two parties where one party agrees to buy, and the counterparty to sell, a set amount of a physical commodity (or, in some contracts, a cash equivalent) at a pre-determined future date and price. The value of commodity futures contracts is based upon the price movements of the underlying commodities. The Index uses a quantitative methodology to track a diversified portfolio of 12 different commodity futures contracts, or “components,” which are soybeans, corn, wheat, cotton, sugar, crude oil, natural gas, gasoline, heating oil, copper, gold and silver. These 12 components are grouped into 3 sectors: Agriculture, Energy, and Metals. The position size of each component included in the Index is dependent on the historical volatility of that component and the total Index value and is independent of the volatility and position of the other components in the Index. Each Index component is positioned either long or flat ( i.e. , no position, which has the effect of removing exposure to a particular commodity) by the Index, depending upon the prevailing price trend of the component. When the Index rules indicate that a component should have a flat position, the Index will not have exposure to that component, and at times the Index may not have exposure to all 12 commodities that comprise the Index. The Fund will generally reposition the size of each component following each month-end in accordance with the rebalancing of the Index, but also may change the position in a component from a long position to a flat position, or vice versa, in any given commodity on a daily basis if the Index is so adjusted. The Index will replace expiring commodity futures contracts based on an optimization process that selects a contract from the universe of all exchange-traded commodity futures contracts within the next 13-month period. As of December 31, 2022, the Index had long exposure to corn, wheat, soybeans, cotton, crude oil, gasoline, heating oil, copper, silver and gold, which provide exposure to the Agriculture, Energy, and Metals sectors, and the Index had flat exposure to natural gas and sugar. The concentration in a sector or specific commodity may change over time. The Fund generally will not invest directly in the 12 commodity futures contracts that comprise the Index. The Fund expects to gain exposure to the 12 commodity futures contracts by investing up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly owned and controlled subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”). The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is expected to provide the Fund with exposure to commodity returns within the limits of the federal tax laws, which limit the ability of investment companies such as the Fund to invest directly in such instruments. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary may invest without limitation in commodity-linked derivatives and will invest principally in commodity futures, as well as certain short-term fixed-income investments intended to serve as margin or collateral for the Subsidiary’s derivatives positions. The Fund’s holdings will generally consist of short-term fixed income investments while the Subsidiary will hold futures contracts and short-term fixed income investments. The Adviser will use its discretion to determine how much of the Fund’s total assets to invest in the Subsidiary, however, the Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary may not exceed 25% of the value of its total assets at the end of each quarter of its taxable year. The Subsidiary is wholly-owned and controlled by the Fund and is advised by the Adviser. The Subsidiary has the same investment objective as the Fund and will follow the same general investment policies and restrictions. Except as noted, for purposes of this Prospectus, references to the Fund’s investment strategies and risks include those of its Subsidiary. The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to attempt to achieve its investment objective. The Fund does not try to outperform the Index and does not generally take temporary defensive positions. Although the Fund intends to fully replicate the Index, at times the Fund may hold a representative sample of the constituents of the Index that have aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index. This means the Fund may not hold all of the financial instruments included in the Index, its weighting of investment exposure to such financial instruments or commodities may be different from that of the Index and it may hold financial instruments that are not included in the Index but are designed to help the Fund track the Index. The Fund will rebalance its portfolio when the Index rebalances. The Fund is “non-diversified,” meaning that a relatively high percentage of its assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers. Additionally, the Fund’s investment objective is not a fundamental policy and may be changed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees without shareholder approval.