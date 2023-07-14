Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Vitals

YTD Return

1.6%

1 yr return

1.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

18.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.5%

Net Assets

$294 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.9
$29.18
$31.53

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

COM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 18.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.67%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Direxion Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 30, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    13050001
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Tony Ng

Fund Description

The Index is a rules-based index that attempts to capture upward trends in the commodity markets while minimizing risk during downtrends by tracking a portfolio of commodity futures contracts. Futures contracts on commodities generally are agreements between two parties where one party agrees to buy, and the counterparty to sell, a set amount of a physical commodity (or, in some contracts, a cash equivalent) at a pre-determined future date and price. The value of commodity futures contracts is based upon the price movements of the underlying commodities.The Index uses a quantitative methodology to track a diversified portfolio of 12 different commodity futures contracts, or “components,” which are soybeans, corn, wheat, cotton, sugar, crude oil, natural gas, gasoline, heating oil, copper, gold and silver. These 12 components are grouped into 3 sectors: Agriculture, Energy, and Metals. The position size of each component included in the Index is dependent on the historical volatility of that component and the total Index value and is independent of the volatility and position of the other components in the Index. Each Index component is positioned either long or flat (i.e., no position, which has the effect of removing exposure to a particular commodity) by the Index, depending upon the prevailing price trend of the component. When the Index rules indicate that a component should have a flat position, the Index will not have exposure to that component, and at times the Index may not have exposure to all 12 commodities that comprise the Index. The Fund will generally reposition the size of each component following each month-end in accordance with the rebalancing of the Index, but also may change the position in a component from a long position to a flat position, or vice versa, in any given commodity on a daily basis if the Index is so adjusted. The Index will replace expiring commodity futures contracts based on an optimization process that selects a contract from the universe of all exchange-traded commodity futures contracts within the next 13-month period.As of December 31, 2022, the Index had long exposure to corn, wheat, soybeans, cotton, crude oil, gasoline, heating oil, copper, silver and gold, which provide exposure to the Agriculture, Energy, and Metals sectors, and the Index had flat exposure to natural gas and sugar. The concentration in a sector or specific commodity may change over time.The Fund generally will not invest directly in the 12 commodity futures contracts that comprise the Index. The Fund expects to gain exposure to the 12 commodity futures contracts by investing up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly owned and controlled subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”). The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is expected to provide the Fund with exposure to commodity returns within the limits of the federal tax laws, which limit the ability of investment companies such as the Fund to invest directly in such instruments. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary may invest without limitation in commodity-linked derivatives and will invest principally in commodity futures, as well as certain short-term fixed-income investments intended to serve as margin or collateral for the Subsidiary’s derivatives positions. The Fund’s holdings will generally consist of short-term fixed income investments while the Subsidiary will hold futures contracts and short-term fixed income investments. The Adviser will use its discretion to determine how much of the Fund’s total assets to invest in the Subsidiary, however, the Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary may not exceed 25% of the value of its total assets at the end of each quarter of its taxable year. The Subsidiary is wholly-owned and controlled by the Fund and is advised by the Adviser. The Subsidiary has the same investment objective as the Fund and will follow the same general investment policies and restrictions. Except as noted, for purposes of this Prospectus, references to the Fund’s investment strategies and risks include those of its Subsidiary.The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to attempt to achieve its investment objective. The Fund does not try to outperform the Index and does not generally take temporary defensive positions. Although the Fund intends to fully replicate the Index, at times the Fund may hold a representative sample of the constituents of the Index that have aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index. This means the Fund may not hold all of the financial instruments included in the Index, its weighting of investment exposure to such financial instruments or commodities may be different from that of the Index and it may hold financial instruments that are not included in the Index but are designed to help the Fund track the Index. The Fund will rebalance its portfolio when the Index rebalances.The Fund is “non-diversified,” meaning that a relatively high percentage of its assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers. Additionally, the Fund’s investment objective is not a fundamental policy and may be changed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees without shareholder approval.
Read More

COM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period COM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -46.9% 172.2% 30.34%
1 Yr 1.0% -72.0% 2038.5% 41.01%
3 Yr 18.1%* -20.2% 194.0% 36.57%
5 Yr 8.5%* -26.9% 80.5% 29.14%
10 Yr 0.0%* -21.6% 28.6% 37.82%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period COM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 9.2% -45.7% 2475.6% 26.81%
2021 13.1% -87.8% 170.8% 21.90%
2020 2.2% -34.5% 58.1% 31.34%
2019 0.0% -22.1% 8.0% 86.36%
2018 0.0% -12.8% 32.6% 9.01%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period COM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.2% -27.1% 172.2% 28.25%
1 Yr 26.9% -55.0% 2038.5% 31.64%
3 Yr 18.5%* -20.2% 194.0% 37.43%
5 Yr 9.7%* -26.9% 82.8% 34.29%
10 Yr N/A* -20.4% 29.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period COM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 9.2% -45.7% 2475.6% 26.81%
2021 13.1% -87.8% 170.8% 21.90%
2020 2.2% -34.5% 58.1% 31.34%
2019 0.0% -22.1% 8.0% 86.36%
2018 0.0% -12.8% 32.6% 10.81%

COM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

COM Category Low Category High COM % Rank
Net Assets 294 M 554 K 56.7 B 53.93%
Number of Holdings 2 1 846 92.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 439 M 2.66 M 63.2 B 60.00%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 20.7% 100.0% 7.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DREYFUS GOV'T CASH MGMT -INSTITUTIONAL CUSIP 262006208 DGCXX (#289) 96.36%
  2. SUGAR #11 (WORLD) Jul23 14.51%
  3. GOLD 100 OZ FUTR Jun23 13.61%
  4. SOYBEAN FUTURE Nov23 13.11%
  5. COPPER FUTURE Jul23 7.80%
  6. SILVER FUTURE Jul23 7.68%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High COM % Rank
Cash 		99.99% -81.87% 100.00% 1.45%
Other 		0.01% -47.59% 165.73% 89.86%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 53.33% 60.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 48.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.89% 62.77%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 96.71% 88.57%

COM - Expenses

Operational Fees

COM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.81% 0.20% 16.76% 66.39%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.75% 28.09%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 9.38%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

COM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

COM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

COM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 244.00% 22.45%

COM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

COM Category Low Category High COM % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.33% 0.00% 36.00% 37.35%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

COM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

COM Category Low Category High COM % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.67% -55.71% 52.26% 62.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

COM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

COM - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tony Ng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2017

5.17

5.2%

Tony Ng is a Portfolio Manager and joined Rafferty Asset Management in April 2006. He was previously a Team Leader in the Trading Assistant Group with Goldman Sachs from 2004 to 2006. Hg was employed with Deutsche Asset Management from 1998 to 2004. Mr. Ng graduated from State University at Buffalo in 1998.

Paul Brigandi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2017

5.17

5.2%

Paul Brigandi, the Fund’s Portfolio Manager, is primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. An investment trading team of Rafferty employees assists Mr. Brigandi in the day-to-day management of the Fund subject to his primary responsibility and oversight. The Portfolio Manager works with the investment trading team to decide the target allocation of the Fund’s investments and on a day-to-day basis, an individual portfolio trader executes transactions for the Fund consistent with its target allocation. The members of the investment trading team rotate among the various series of the Trust, including the Fund periodically so that no single individual is assigned to a specific Fund for extended periods of time. Mr. Brigandi has been a Portfolio Manager at Rafferty since June 2004. Mr. Brigandi was previously involved in the equity trading training program for Fleet Boston Financial Corporation from August 2002 to April 2004. Mr. Brigandi is a 2002 graduate of Fordham University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 17.03 5.78 11.51

