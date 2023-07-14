The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI China A Inclusion Index (the “Underlying Index”), which is designed to measure the equity market performance in the People’s Republic of China (“China” or the “PRC”), as represented by “A-shares” (as defined below) that are accessible through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program (“Shanghai Connect”) or the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program (“Shenzhen Connect,” and together with Shanghai Connect, “Stock Connect”). “A-shares” are equity securities of companies based in China that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (“SSE”) and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (“SZSE”).

The Underlying Index is designed to track the inclusion of A-shares in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over time and is constructed by MSCI, Inc. (the “Index Provider” or “MSCI”) by applying eligibility criteria for the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes (“GIMI”), and then excluding A-shares suspended for trading for more than 50 days in the past 12 months and A-shares that are

not accessible through Stock Connect. The Underlying Index is weighted by each issuer’s free float-adjusted market capitalization available to foreign investors. As of July 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Underlying Index is represented by securities of companies in the consumer staples, financials and industrials industries or sectors. The components of the Underlying Index are likely to change over time.

The Fund intends to invest in A-shares included in the Underlying Index primarily through Stock Connect. Stock Connect is a securities trading and clearing program with an aim to achieve mutual stock market access between the PRC and Hong Kong. Stock Connect was developed by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, the SSE (in the case of Shanghai Connect) or the SZSE (in the case of Shenzhen Connect), and China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited (“CSDCC”). Under Stock Connect, the Fund’s trading of eligible A-shares listed on the SSE or the SZSE, as applicable, would be effectuated through its Hong Kong brokers. Trading through Stock Connect is subject to a daily quota (the “Daily Quota”), which limits the maximum net purchases under Stock Connect each day, and as such, buy orders for A-shares would be rejected once the Daily Quota is exceeded (although the Fund will be permitted to sell A-shares regardless of the Daily Quota balance). The Daily Quota is not specific to the Fund. From time to time, other stock exchanges in China may participate in Stock Connect, and A-shares listed and traded on such other stock exchanges and accessible through Stock Connect may be added to the Underlying Index, as determined by

MSCI.

While the Fund seeks to invest in A-shares, the Fund occasionally may invest in other assets consistent with its investment strategies if it is not possible to acquire A-shares.

BFA uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

BFA uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index.

The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of its Underlying Index and in

investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of its Underlying Index ( i.e ., depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index) and may invest up to 20% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by BFA or its affiliates, as well as in securities not included in the Underlying Index, but which BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. Cash and cash equivalent investments associated with a derivative position will be treated as part of that position for the purposes of calculating the percentage of investments included in the Underlying Index. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Underlying Index before fees and expenses of the Fund.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by MSCI, which is independent of the Fund and BFA. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.