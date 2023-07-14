Home
Trending ETFs
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

iShares MSCI China A ETF

CNYA | ETF

$30.04

$310 M

0.40%

$0.12

0.60%

Vitals

YTD Return

-4.6%

1 yr return

-13.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.9%

Net Assets

$310 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.3
$27.70
$36.17

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 38.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

CNYA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -20.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    iShares MSCI China A ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    iShares
  • Inception Date
    Jun 13, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    17100000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Greg Savage

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI China A Inclusion Index (the “Underlying Index”), which is designed to measure the equity market performance in the People’s Republic of China (“China” or the “PRC”), as represented by “A-shares” (as defined below) that are accessible through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program (“Shanghai Connect”) or the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program (“Shenzhen Connect,” and together with Shanghai Connect, “Stock Connect”). “A-shares” are equity securities of companies based in China that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (“SSE”) and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (“SZSE”).
The Underlying Index is designed to track the inclusion of A-shares in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over time and is constructed by MSCI, Inc. (the “Index Provider” or “MSCI”) by applying eligibility criteria for the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes (“GIMI”), and then excluding A-shares suspended for trading for more than 50 days in the past 12 months and A-shares that are 
not accessible through Stock Connect. The Underlying Index is weighted by each issuer’s free float-adjusted market capitalization available to foreign investors. As of July 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Underlying Index is represented by securities of companies in the consumer staples, financials and industrials industries or sectors. The components of the Underlying Index are likely to change over time. 
The Fund intends to invest in A-shares included in the Underlying Index primarily through Stock Connect. Stock Connect is a securities trading and clearing program with an aim to achieve mutual stock market access between the PRC and Hong Kong. Stock Connect was developed by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, the SSE (in the case of Shanghai Connect) or the SZSE (in the case of Shenzhen Connect), and China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited (“CSDCC”). Under Stock Connect, the Fund’s trading of eligible A-shares listed on the SSE or the SZSE, as applicable, would be effectuated through its Hong Kong brokers. Trading through Stock Connect is subject to a daily quota (the “Daily Quota”), which limits the maximum net purchases under Stock Connect each day, and as such, buy orders for A-shares would be rejected once the Daily Quota is exceeded (although the Fund will be permitted to sell A-shares regardless of the Daily Quota balance). The Daily Quota is not specific to the Fund. From time to time, other stock exchanges in China may participate in Stock Connect, and A-shares listed and traded on such other stock exchanges and accessible through Stock Connect may be added to the Underlying Index, as determined by 
MSCI. 
While the Fund seeks to invest in A-shares, the Fund occasionally may invest in other assets consistent with its investment strategies if it is not possible to acquire A-shares. 
BFA uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. 
Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies. 
BFA uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index. 
The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of its Underlying Index and in 
investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of its Underlying Index (i.e., depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index) and may invest up to 20% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by BFA or its affiliates, as well as in securities not included in the Underlying Index, but which BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. Cash and cash equivalent investments associated with a derivative position will be treated as part of that position for the purposes of calculating the percentage of investments included in the Underlying Index. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Underlying Index before fees and expenses of the Fund. 
The Underlying Index is sponsored by MSCI, which is independent of the Fund and BFA. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index. 
Industry Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. For purposes of this limitation, securities of the U.S. government (including its agencies and instrumentalities) and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government securities are not considered to be issued by members of any industry. 
Read More

CNYA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CNYA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.6% -22.0% 21.1% 42.50%
1 Yr -13.9% -29.2% 41.1% 58.33%
3 Yr -5.3%* -28.3% 22.7% 15.74%
5 Yr 3.9%* -21.0% 18.0% 5.49%
10 Yr 0.0%* -13.2% 12.6% 55.42%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CNYA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.5% -40.5% 25.8% 46.02%
2021 1.8% -28.6% 19.4% 16.51%
2020 12.3% -6.6% 33.6% 29.47%
2019 8.0% -0.5% 11.1% 11.83%
2018 -6.0% -13.1% -0.3% 70.89%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CNYA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -20.9% -32.2% 31.3% 88.24%
1 Yr -23.0% -55.0% 60.3% 74.79%
3 Yr 10.0%* -25.1% 27.8% 8.57%
5 Yr 7.0%* -17.5% 13.7% 7.79%
10 Yr N/A* -13.2% 11.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CNYA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.5% -40.5% 25.8% 46.02%
2021 1.8% -28.6% 19.4% 16.51%
2020 12.3% -6.6% 33.6% 29.47%
2019 8.0% -0.5% 11.1% 11.83%
2018 -6.0% -13.1% -0.3% 74.68%

CNYA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CNYA Category Low Category High CNYA % Rank
Net Assets 310 M 1.4 M 7.72 B 18.33%
Number of Holdings 511 21 961 4.27%
Net Assets in Top 10 114 M 706 K 4.22 B 21.37%
Weighting of Top 10 19.31% 6.6% 81.8% 97.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd 5.66%
  2. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd 2.63%
  3. China Merchants Bank Co Ltd 1.77%
  4. Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd 1.70%
  5. Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd 1.46%
  6. China Yangtze Power Co Ltd 1.28%
  7. BYD Co Ltd 1.20%
  8. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd 1.00%
  9. Industrial Bank Co Ltd 0.92%
  10. Luzhou Laojiao Co Ltd 0.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CNYA % Rank
Stocks 		99.69% 0.00% 102.18% 25.42%
Cash 		0.31% -2.18% 11.89% 72.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 33.33%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 47.32% 43.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 37.93%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 69.90% 38.14%

CNYA - Expenses

Operational Fees

CNYA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.09% 20.92% 91.45%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.09% 1.50% 13.33%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

CNYA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CNYA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CNYA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.00% 4.00% 278.00% 38.46%

CNYA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CNYA Category Low Category High CNYA % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.40% 0.00% 23.85% 15.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CNYA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CNYA Category Low Category High CNYA % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.24% -1.76% 4.74% 17.24%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CNYA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CNYA - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Greg Savage

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 13, 2016

5.97

6.0%

Greg Savage, Managing Director; has been associated with BlackRock Fund Advisors since 2009. Mr. Savage has been a senior portfolio manager for BFA and BTC since 2009. Prior to his employment with BFA and BTC, Mr. Savage was a senior portfolio manager from 2006 to 2009 for BGFA and BGI and a portfolio manager from 2001 to 2006 for BGFA and BGI.

Jennifer Hsui

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 13, 2016

5.97

6.0%

Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.

Amy Whitelaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 20, 2018

3.53

3.5%

Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.

Paul Whitehead

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Paul Whitehead is responsible for supporting the day-to-day management of the MML Blend Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund. Mr. Whitehead is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc., Co-Head of Index Equity, and Co-Head of BlackRock’s ETF and Index Investments business. Mr. Whitehead also oversees the management of BlackRock’s Institutional and iShares funds. Mr. Whitehead was previously the Global Head of Equity Trading and the Global Head of Transition Management within BlackRock’s Global Trading Group. Mr. Whitehead’s service with the firm dates back to 1996, including his years with Barclays Global Investors, which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Prior to his current role, Mr. Whitehead was Head of Americas Equity Trading. Previously, he managed the trading team responsible for all Institutional Index funds, Exchange Traded funds, and Transition Management mandates. Mr. Whitehead represents BlackRock on the board of Luminex, a buy-side owned Alternative Trading System launched in 2015.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.32 3.87 2.53

