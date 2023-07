The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Fund’s benchmark index. The ChiNext Index is a free-float adjusted index intended to track the performance of the 100 largest and most liquid stocks listed and trading on the ChiNext Market of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (the “ChiNext Market”). The ChiNext Index is comprised of China A-shares (“A-shares”).

As of December 31, 2022, the ChiNext Index included 100 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of between approximately $1.65 billion and $137.92 billion and a weighted average market capitalization of $35.86 billion. The ChiNext Index

may include securities of medium capitalization companies. The Fund’s 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the ChiNext Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the ChiNext Index. Unlike many investment companies that try to “beat” the performance of a benchmark index, the Fund does not try to “beat” the ChiNext Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with its investment objective of seeking to replicate the ChiNext Index.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing directly in A-shares. A-shares are issued by companies incorporated in the People’s Republic of China (“China” or the “PRC”). A-shares are traded in renminbi (“RMB”) on the Shenzhen or Shanghai Stock Exchanges. The A-share market in China is made available to domestic PRC investors and foreign investors through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect Program and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Program (together, “Stock Connect”), and through licenses obtained under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“RQFII”) or a Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“QFII”) programs. After obtaining a RQFII or QFII license, the RQFII or QFII would register itself with China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange (“SAFE”). Because the Fund does not satisfy the criteria to qualify as a RQFII or QFII itself, the Fund intends to invest directly in A-shares via Stock Connect, as described below, or via the license granted to the Fund’s sub-adviser, China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited (the “Sub-Adviser”), by CSRC (“RQFII license”). The Sub-Adviser has obtained RQFII status, which the Sub-Adviser will use to invest in A-shares on behalf of the Fund. The Fund may also invest in A-shares listed and traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges through Stock Connect. Stock Connect is a securities trading and clearing program between the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited (“CSDCC”) and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited (“HKSCC”) designed to permit mutual stock market access between mainland China and Hong Kong by allowing investors to trade and settle shares on each market via their local exchanges. Other exchanges in China may participate in Stock Connect in the future. Purchases of A-shares through Stock Connect are subject to a daily quota which does not belong to the Fund and can only be utilized on a first-come-first-serve basis. Once the daily quota is exceeded, buy orders will be rejected. Accordingly, the Fund's investments in A-shares via Stock Connect will be subject to the abovementioned daily quota limits on daily net purchases.

The Fund may become non-diversified as defined under Investment Company Act of 1940, (the “Investment Company Act of 1940”), as amended, solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the ChiNext Index. This means that the Fund may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers than would be the case if the Fund were always managed as a diversified management investment company. The Fund intends to be diversified in approximately the same proportion as the ChiNext Index. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the Fund crosses from diversified to non-diversified status due solely to a change in the relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Fund.