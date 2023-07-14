Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.9%
1 yr return
11.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
14.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$337 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.3%
Expense Ratio 0.45%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 43.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CNRG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.9%
|-4.0%
|61.1%
|17.14%
|1 Yr
|11.5%
|11.5%
|82.3%
|98.57%
|3 Yr
|14.6%*
|12.8%
|224.0%
|97.06%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.5%
|55.8%
|69.23%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-13.0%
|25.6%
|44.64%
* Annualized
|Period
|CNRG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.0%
|-23.7%
|88.5%
|97.10%
|2021
|-8.2%
|-29.5%
|40.9%
|98.51%
|2020
|33.6%
|-17.7%
|110.6%
|7.46%
|2019
|13.0%
|-22.4%
|66.3%
|4.48%
|2018
|N/A
|-16.6%
|-2.2%
|N/A
|CNRG
|Category Low
|Category High
|CNRG % Rank
|Net Assets
|337 M
|20.4 M
|33 B
|54.29%
|Number of Holdings
|46
|24
|263
|39.44%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|97.3 M
|3.49 M
|32.1 B
|61.97%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.28%
|26.7%
|80.0%
|91.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CNRG % Rank
|Stocks
|99.99%
|71.51%
|105.30%
|14.08%
|Cash
|0.01%
|-8.59%
|26.89%
|81.69%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|43.66%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.44%
|12.87%
|45.07%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.66%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.78%
|47.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CNRG % Rank
|Utilities
|39.83%
|0.00%
|39.83%
|1.41%
|Technology
|35.01%
|0.00%
|44.11%
|4.23%
|Industrials
|16.73%
|0.00%
|16.73%
|1.41%
|Energy
|3.82%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|97.18%
|Basic Materials
|2.35%
|0.00%
|17.92%
|25.35%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.26%
|0.00%
|4.94%
|5.63%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|47.89%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.66%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.41%
|46.48%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.66%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.54%
|52.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CNRG % Rank
|US
|66.14%
|34.10%
|100.06%
|80.28%
|Non US
|33.85%
|0.00%
|66.03%
|21.13%
|CNRG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.45%
|0.08%
|2.96%
|77.46%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|27.14%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.06%
|0.25%
|N/A
|CNRG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|CNRG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CNRG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|43.00%
|5.00%
|382.00%
|29.31%
|CNRG
|Category Low
|Category High
|CNRG % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.79%
|0.00%
|5.12%
|52.11%
|CNRG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Semi-Annually
|CNRG
|Category Low
|Category High
|CNRG % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.15%
|-1.80%
|4.54%
|74.29%
|CNRG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2023
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.309
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2022
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2022
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.495
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2021
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.344
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2020
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.226
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.309
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2019
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 19, 2018
3.62
3.6%
Mr. Krivitsky is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group (GEBS) and Tax-Efficient Market Capture Group. He joined the firm in 1996. His previous experience at SSGA includes affiliation with the firm's U.S. Structured Products Operations Group. Mr. Krivitsky began his tenure at State Street Corporation in the Mutual Funds Division in 1992. He has been working in the investment management field since 1991. Mr. Krivitsky holds a Bachelor of Arts in Humanities/Social Sciences from the University of Massachusetts and a Master of Business Administration with a specialization in Finance from the Sawyer School of Management at Suffolk University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 19, 2018
3.62
3.6%
Kathleen Morgan, CFA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Ms. Morgan is responsible for the management of various equity index funds that are benchmarked to both domestic and international strategies. Prior to joining SSGA, she worked in Equity Product Management at Wellington Management, conducting independent risk oversight and developing investment product marketing strategy. Prior experience also includes index equity portfolio management at BlackRock. Ms. Morgan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Wellesley College and a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. She has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 19, 2018
3.62
3.6%
Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|24.18
|6.97
|8.32
