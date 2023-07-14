The fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Underlying Index, which is designed to capture large- and mid-capitalization representation across all China securities listed in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen. The Underlying Index includes A-Shares, H-Shares, B-Shares, Red chips and P chips share classes, as well as securities of Chinese companies listed outside of China (e.g. American depositary receipts). DBX Advisors LLC (the “Advisor”) expects that, over time, the correlation between the fund’s performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better. A figure of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. A-Shares are equity securities issued by companies incorporated in mainland China and are denominated and traded in renminbi (“RMB”) on stock exchanges in mainland China including the Shenzhen, Shanghai and Beijing Stock Exchanges. Under current regulations in the People’s Republic of China (“China” or the “PRC”), foreign investors can invest in the domestic PRC securities markets through certain market-access programs. These programs include the Qualified Foreign Investor (“QFI”, including Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“QFII”) and Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“RQFII”)) program, where investors will be required to obtain a license from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (“CSRC”) to participate in the program. QFIs have also registered with China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange (“SAFE”) to remit foreign currencies which can be traded on the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (in the case of a QFII) and RMB (in the case of an RQFII) in the PRC for the purpose of investing in the PRC’s domestic securities markets. Investment companies are not currently within the types of entities that are eligible for a QFI license. B-Shares are equity securities issued by companies incorporated in China and are denominated and traded in US dollars and Hong Kong dollars (“HKD”) on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, respectively. B-Shares are available to foreign investors. H-Shares are equity securities issued by companies incorporated in mainland China and are denominated and traded in HKD on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and other foreign exchanges. Red chips and P chips are equity securities issued by companies incorporated outside of mainland China and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Companies that issue Red chips generally base their businesses in mainland China and are controlled, either directly or indirectly, by the state, provincial or municipal governments of the PRC. Companies that issue P chips generally are nonstate-owned Chinese companies incorporated outside of mainland China that satisfy the following criteria: (i) the company is controlled by PRC individuals, (ii) the company derives more than 80% of its revenue from the PRC and (iii) the company allocates more than 60% of its assets in the PRC. The Advisor expects to use a representative sampling indexing strategy to seek to track the Underlying Index. As such, the Advisor expects to invest in a representative sample of the component securities of the Underlying Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability and yield), and liquidity measures similar to those of the Underlying Index. The Advisor expects to obtain exposure to the A-Share components of the Underlying Index indirectly by investing in the Xtrackers MSCI China A Inclusion Equity ETF (the “Underlying Fund”). The Advisor may also invest in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF and Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF (the “Xtrackers Harvest ETFs”, and together with the Underlying Fund, the “Xtrackers China A-Shares ETFs”) or other affiliated funds advised by the Advisor and sub-advised by Harvest Global Investments Limited (“HGI”), a licensed RQFII (and is regarded as a QFI under the prevailing rules and regulations in the PRC), that invests in A-Shares directly. Currently, the fund invests in the Underlying Fund. The fund does not currently intend to invest in A-Shares directly. To obtain exposure to the balance of the Underlying Index, the Advisor intends to invest directly in the components of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Fund may invest in A-Shares and other permitted China securities listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program (“Shanghai Connect”) or the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program (“Shenzhen Connect,” and together with Shanghai Connect, “Stock Connect”). Stock Connect is a securities trading and clearing program between either the Shanghai Stock Exchange or Shenzhen Stock Exchange and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“SEHK”), China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited. Stock Connect is designed to permit mutual stock market access between mainland China and Hong Kong by allowing investors to trade and settle eligible securities (including A-shares and ETFs) on each market via their local exchanges. Trading through Stock Connect is subject to a daily quota (“Daily Quota”), which limits the maximum net purchases on any particular day by Hong Kong investors (and foreign investors trading through Hong Kong) trading PRC listed securities and PRC investors trading Hong Kong listed securities trading through the relevant Stock Connect, and as such, buy orders for securities would be rejected once the Daily Quota is exceeded (although a fund will be permitted to sell securities regardless of the Daily Quota balance). The Daily Quota is not specific to any fund, but to all investors investing through the Stock Connect. The Xtrackers Harvest ETFs, through their subadvisor, may invest in A-Shares and other permitted China securities listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges via Stock Connect. The Xtrackers Harvest ETFs may also invest in A-Shares via the QFI license of HGI. The Underlying Fund invests directly in A-Shares through Stock Connect. Under Stock Connect, the Underlying Fund’s trading of eligible A-Shares listed on the SSE or the SZSE, as applicable, would be effectuated through the Advisor. Additionally, the Xtrackers Harvest ETFs’ direct investments in A-Shares will be limited in part by the Daily Quota applicable to Stock Connect. Investment companies are not currently within the types of entities that are eligible for a QFI license. Because the Underlying Fund does not satisfy the criteria to qualify as a QFI, the Underlying Fund intends to invest directly in A-Shares via Stock Connect and, in the future, may also utilize any QFI license applied for by and granted to the Advisor and/or a subadvisor. The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of issuers that comprise either directly or indirectly the Underlying Index or securities with economic characteristics similar to those included in the Underlying Index. While the fund intends to invest primarily in H-Shares, B-Shares, Red chips, P chips, and shares of the Underlying Fund, the fund also may invest in securities of issuers not included in the Underlying Index, the Xtrackers Harvest ETFs, certain derivative instruments (see “Derivatives” subsection) and other pooled investment vehicles, including affiliated and/or foreign investment companies, that the Advisor believes will help the fund to achieve its investment objective. The remainder of the fund’s assets will be invested primarily in money market instruments and cash equivalents. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in the equity securities of Chinese companies or in derivative instruments and other securities that provide investment exposure to Chinese companies. As of July 31, 2022, the Underlying Index consisted of 788 securities with an average market capitalization of approximately $4.56 billion and a minimum market capitalization of approximately $569 million. Under normal circumstances, the Underlying Index is rebalanced on a quarterly basis, usually as of the close of the last business day of February, May, August, and November. The pro forma Underlying Index is generally announced nine business days before the effective date. The fund rebalances its portfolio in accordance with the Underlying Index, and, therefore, any changes to the Underlying Index’s rebalance schedule will result in corresponding changes to the fund’s rebalance schedule. The fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of July 31, 2022, a significant percentage of the Underlying Index was comprised of issuers in the consumer discretionary (20.51%) and financials (15.69%) sectors. The consumer discretionary goods sector includes durable goods, apparel, entertainment and leisure, and automobiles. The financials sector includes companies involved in banking, consumer finance, asset management and custody banks, as well as investment banking and brokerage and insurance. To the extent that the fund tracks the Underlying Index, the fund’s investment in certain sectors may change over time. The fund or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by MSCI, and MSCI bears no liability with respect to the fund or securities or any index on which the fund or securities are based. Derivatives. Portfolio management generally may use futures contracts, stock index futures, options on futures, swap contracts and other types of derivatives in seeking performance that corresponds to its Underlying Index and will not use such instruments for speculative purposes. Securities lending. The fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions desiring to borrow securities to complete transactions and for other purposes. In connection with such loans, the fund receives liquid collateral equal to at least 102% of the value of the portfolio securities being lent. This collateral is marked to market on a daily basis. The fund may lend its portfolio securities in an amount up to 33 1/3% of its total assets.