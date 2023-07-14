Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF

ETF
CN
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.3171 -0.4 -1.4%
primary theme
China Region Equity
CN (ETF)

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.3171 -0.4 -1.4%
primary theme
China Region Equity
CN (ETF)

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.3171 -0.4 -1.4%
primary theme
China Region Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF

CN | ETF

$28.32

$6.9 M

1.81%

$0.52

0.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

-4.0%

1 yr return

-9.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

Net Assets

$6.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

72.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.7
$23.29
$33.46

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 8.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF

CN | ETF

$28.32

$6.9 M

1.81%

$0.52

0.79%

CN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -18.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Xtrackers
  • Inception Date
    Apr 29, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    300001
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bryan Richards

Fund Description

The fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Underlying Index, which is designed to capture large- and mid-capitalization representation across all China securities listed in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen. The Underlying Index includes A-Shares, H-Shares, B-Shares, Red chips and P chips share classes, as well as securities of Chinese companies listed outside of China (e.g. American depositary receipts). DBX Advisors LLC (the “Advisor”) expects that, over time, the correlation between the fund’s performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better. A figure of 100% would indicate perfect correlation.A-Shares are equity securities issued by companies incorporated in mainland China and are denominated and traded in renminbi (“RMB”) on stock exchanges in mainland China including the Shenzhen, Shanghai and Beijing Stock Exchanges. Under current regulations in the People’s Republic of China (“China” or the “PRC”), foreign investors can invest in the domestic PRC securities markets through certain market-access programs. These programs include the Qualified Foreign Investor (“QFI”, including Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“QFII”) and Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“RQFII”)) program, where investors will be required to obtain a license from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (“CSRC”) to participate in the program. QFIs have also registered with China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange (“SAFE”) to remit foreign currencies which can be traded on the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (in the case of a QFII) and RMB (in the case of an RQFII) in the PRC for the purpose of investing in the PRC’s domestic securities markets. Investment companies are not currently within the types of entities that are eligible for a QFI license.B-Shares are equity securities issued by companies incorporated in China and are denominated and traded in US dollars and Hong Kong dollars (“HKD”) on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, respectively. B-Shares are available to foreign investors. H-Shares are equity securities issued by companies incorporated in mainland China and are denominated and traded in HKD on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and other foreign exchanges.Red chips and P chips are equity securities issued by companies incorporated outside of mainland China and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Companies that issue Red chips generally base their businesses in mainland China and are controlled, either directly or indirectly, by the state, provincial or municipal governments of the PRC. Companies that issue P chips generally are nonstate-owned Chinese companies incorporated outside of mainland China that satisfy the following criteria: (i) the company is controlled by PRC individuals, (ii) the company derives more than 80% of its revenue from the PRC and (iii) the company allocates more than 60% of its assets in the PRC.The Advisor expects to use a representative sampling indexing strategy to seek to track the Underlying Index. As such, the Advisor expects to invest in a representative sample of the component securities of the Underlying Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability and yield), and liquidity measures similar to those of the Underlying Index. The Advisor expects to obtain exposure to the A-Share components of the Underlying Index indirectly by investing in the Xtrackers MSCI China A Inclusion Equity ETF (the “Underlying Fund”). The Advisor may also invest in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF and Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF (the “Xtrackers Harvest ETFs”, and together with the Underlying Fund, the “Xtrackers China A-Shares ETFs”) or other affiliated funds advised by the Advisor and sub-advised by Harvest Global Investments Limited (“HGI”), a licensed RQFII (and is regarded as a QFI under the prevailing rules and regulations in the PRC), that invests in A-Shares directly. Currently, the fund invests in the Underlying Fund. The fund does not currently intend to invest in A-Shares directly. To obtain exposure to the balance of the Underlying Index, the Advisor intends to invest directly in the components of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Fund may invest in A-Shares and other permitted China securities listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program (“Shanghai Connect”) or the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program (“Shenzhen Connect,” and together with Shanghai Connect, “Stock Connect”). Stock Connect is a securities trading and clearing program between either the Shanghai Stock Exchange or Shenzhen Stock Exchange and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“SEHK”), China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited. Stock Connect is designed to permit mutual stock market access between mainland China and Hong Kong by allowing investors to trade and settle eligible securities (including A-shares and ETFs) on each market via their local exchanges. Trading through Stock Connect is subject to a daily quota (“Daily Quota”), which limits the maximum net purchases on any particular day by Hong Kong investors (and foreign investors trading through Hong Kong) trading PRC listed securities and PRC investors trading Hong Kong listed securities trading through the relevant Stock Connect, and as such, buy orders for securities would be rejected once the Daily Quota is exceeded (although a fund will be permitted to sell securities regardless of the Daily Quota balance). The Daily Quota is not specific to any fund, but to all investors investing through the Stock Connect.The Xtrackers Harvest ETFs, through their subadvisor, may invest in A-Shares and other permitted China securities listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges via Stock Connect. The Xtrackers Harvest ETFs may also invest in A-Shares via the QFI license of HGI.The Underlying Fund invests directly in A-Shares through Stock Connect. Under Stock Connect, the Underlying Fund’s trading of eligible A-Shares listed on the SSE or the SZSE, as applicable, would be effectuated through the Advisor. Additionally, the Xtrackers Harvest ETFs’ direct investments in A-Shares will be limited in part by the Daily Quota applicable to Stock Connect. Investment companies are not currently within the types of entities that are eligible for a QFI license. Because the Underlying Fund does not satisfy the criteria to qualify as a QFI, the Underlying Fund intends to invest directly in A-Shares via Stock Connect and, in the future, may also utilize any QFI license applied for by and granted to the Advisor and/or a subadvisor.The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of issuers that comprise either directly or indirectly the Underlying Index or securities with economic characteristics similar to those included in the Underlying Index. While the fund intends to invest primarily in H-Shares, B-Shares, Red chips, P chips, and shares of the Underlying Fund, the fund also may invest in securities of issuers not included in the Underlying Index, the Xtrackers Harvest ETFs, certain derivative instruments (see “Derivatives” subsection) and other pooled investment vehicles, including affiliated and/or foreign investment companies, that the Advisor believes will help the fund to achieve its investment objective. The remainder of the fund’s assets will be invested primarily in money market instruments and cash equivalents. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in the equity securities of Chinese companies or in derivative instruments and other securities that provide investment exposure to Chinese companies.As of July 31, 2022, the Underlying Index consisted of 788 securities with an average market capitalization of approximately $4.56 billion and a minimum market capitalization of approximately $569 million. Under normal circumstances, the Underlying Index is rebalanced on a quarterly basis, usually as of the close of the last business day of February, May, August, and November. The pro forma Underlying Index is generally announced nine business days before the effective date. The fund rebalances its portfolio in accordance with the Underlying Index, and, therefore, any changes to the Underlying Index’s rebalance schedule will result in corresponding changes to the fund’s rebalance schedule.The fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of July 31, 2022, a significant percentage of the Underlying Index was comprised of issuers in the consumer discretionary (20.51%) and financials (15.69%) sectors. The consumer discretionary goods sector includes durable goods, apparel, entertainment and leisure, and automobiles. The financials sector includes companies involved in banking, consumer finance, asset management and custody banks, as well as investment banking and brokerage and insurance. To the extent that the fund tracks the Underlying Index, the fund’s investment in certain sectors may change over time.The fund or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by MSCI, and MSCI bears no liability with respect to the fund or securities or any index on which the fund or securities are based.Derivatives. Portfolio management generally may use futures contracts, stock index futures, options on futures, swap contracts and other types of derivatives in seeking performance that corresponds to its Underlying Index and will not use such instruments for speculative purposes.Securities lending. The fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions desiring to borrow securities to complete transactions and for other purposes. In connection with such loans, the fund receives liquid collateral equal to at least 102% of the value of the portfolio securities being lent. This collateral is marked to market on a daily basis. The fund may lend its portfolio securities in an amount up to 33 1/3% of its total assets.
Read More

CN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.0% -22.0% 21.1% 40.00%
1 Yr -9.3% -29.2% 41.1% 29.17%
3 Yr -9.7%* -28.3% 22.7% 39.81%
5 Yr -1.8%* -21.0% 18.0% 41.76%
10 Yr 0.0%* -13.2% 12.6% 56.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.8% -40.5% 25.8% 30.09%
2021 -6.6% -28.6% 19.4% 42.20%
2020 9.6% -6.6% 33.6% 55.79%
2019 6.1% -0.5% 11.1% 49.46%
2018 -4.9% -13.1% -0.3% 46.84%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -18.6% -32.2% 31.3% 84.03%
1 Yr -30.6% -55.0% 60.3% 85.71%
3 Yr 2.7%* -25.1% 27.8% 22.86%
5 Yr 2.6%* -17.5% 13.7% 18.18%
10 Yr N/A* -13.2% 11.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.8% -40.5% 25.8% 30.09%
2021 -6.6% -28.6% 19.4% 42.20%
2020 9.6% -6.6% 33.6% 55.79%
2019 6.1% -0.5% 11.1% 49.46%
2018 -4.9% -13.1% -0.3% 64.56%

CN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CN Category Low Category High CN % Rank
Net Assets 6.9 M 1.4 M 7.72 B 80.00%
Number of Holdings 231 21 961 9.40%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.81 M 706 K 4.22 B 74.36%
Weighting of Top 10 72.15% 6.6% 81.8% 1.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Xtrackers MSCI China A Inclusion Equity ETF 47.20%
  2. Tencent Holdings Ltd 7.61%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 4.57%
  4. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares ETF 3.59%
  5. Meituan 2.43%
  6. China Construction Bank Corp 1.65%
  7. JD.com Inc 1.33%
  8. PDD Holdings Inc 1.27%
  9. Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd 1.19%
  10. Baidu Inc 1.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CN % Rank
Stocks 		99.64% 0.00% 102.18% 27.97%
Cash 		0.36% -2.18% 11.89% 70.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 35.04%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 47.32% 45.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 39.66%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 69.90% 39.83%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CN % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		19.94% 0.00% 95.37% 54.31%
Financial Services 		16.74% 0.00% 99.75% 31.03%
Communication Services 		12.03% 0.00% 91.25% 44.83%
Industrials 		10.56% 0.00% 96.93% 48.28%
Consumer Defense 		9.35% 0.00% 97.46% 40.52%
Technology 		8.89% 0.00% 93.53% 51.72%
Healthcare 		7.28% 0.00% 100.00% 61.21%
Basic Materials 		6.44% 0.00% 92.11% 30.17%
Real Estate 		3.31% 0.00% 99.07% 35.34%
Energy 		2.92% 0.00% 90.86% 15.52%
Utilities 		2.56% 0.00% 89.15% 25.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CN % Rank
Non US 		99.44% 51.72% 100.37% 32.48%
US 		0.20% -0.04% 15.12% 30.77%

CN - Expenses

Operational Fees

CN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% 0.09% 20.92% 68.38%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.09% 1.50% 5.83%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

CN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 8.00% 4.00% 278.00% 4.40%

CN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CN Category Low Category High CN % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.81% 0.00% 23.85% 26.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CN Category Low Category High CN % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.10% -1.76% 4.74% 18.10%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CN - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bryan Richards

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2014

8.09

8.1%

■ Joined DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in 2011 with 11 years of industry experience. ■ Head of Passive Portfolio Management, Americas: New York. Bryan Richards is a Director with Deutsche Asset and Wealth Management and has served as a Portfolio Manager in the Passive Asset Management business since 2011. Mr. Richards began his career as an equity analyst at Fairhaven Capital LLC in Boston supporting two Portfolio Managers in a long-short equity strategy. Mr. Richards joined XShares Advisors, an ETF issuer, as a Vice President in 2007, providing analysis on index and fund construction as well as fund operations and performance before being promoted to Director of Fund Operations in 2009. Mr. Richards holds a BS Degree in Finance from Boston College and is a CFA Charterholder.

Patrick Dwyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 25, 2016

5.77

5.8%

Joined DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA in 2016 with 16 years of industry experience. Mr. Dwyer is a Director with Deutsche Asset Management and has served as a Portfolio Manager in the Passive Asset Management business since 2016. Prior to his current role, Mr. Dwyer was the head of Northern Trust’s International Equity Index ETF and Overlay portfolio management team in Chicago, managing portfolios for North American based clients.Patrick Dwyer is a Vice President at The Northern Trust Company, Chicago. He is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Trader in the Quantitative Management Group of Northern Trust Global Investments and is responsible for the management of international index portfolios. His time at Northern Trust included working in New York, Chicago, and in Hong Kong building a portfolio management desk. Mr. Dwyer has a broad range of experience managing developed, emerging, and frontier index mandates, and currency and future overlay portfolios.Before his current role, Patrick was a portfolio manager in the domestic index portfolio team. Prior to joining Northern Trust in 2003, Mr. Dwyer participated in the Deutsche Asset Management graduate training program. He rotated through the domestic fixed income and US structured equity fund management groups. Mr. Dwyer received a BS in Finance from Rutgers University in 2001.

Shlomo Bassous

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 02, 2017

4.66

4.7%

Mr. Bassous is a Vice President with Deutsche Asset Management and has served as a Portfolio Manager in the DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in 2017 with 13 years of industry experience. . Prior to joining Deutsche Bank, Mr. Bassous served as Portfolio Manager at Northern Trust Asset Management where he managed equity portfolios across a variety of global benchmarks. While at Northern Trust, he spent several years in Chicago, London and Hong Kong where he managed portfolios on behalf of institutional clients in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Before joining Northern Trust in 2007, he worked at The Bank of New York Mellon and Morgan Stanley in a variety of roles supporting equity trading and portfolio management. Mr. Bassous received a BS in Finance from Yeshiva University in 2004.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.32 3.87 2.53

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×