The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances in instruments that derive their value from the performance of the Index, as described below. I

n seeking to replicate the Index, the Fund invests in (i) commodity-linked derivative instruments, including commodity index-linked notes, swap agreements, commodity futures contracts and options on futures contracts that provide economic exposure to the investment returns of the commodities markets, as represented by the Index and its constituents, and in (ii) bonds, debt securities and other fixed income instruments (“Fixed Income Instruments”) issued by various U.S. public- or private-sector entities.

The Fund expects that, as of the date of this prospectus, it will seek to track the returns of the Index by entering into swap contracts, which contracts will rise and fall in value in response to changes in the value of the Index. As of the date of this prospectus, UBS AG, London (“UBS”) was the only available counterparty with which the Fund may enter into such swap contracts on the Index. Additionally, the Fund may enter into commodity index linked notes and may also seek to gain exposure to the individual commodity components of the Index by investing in futures contracts that comprise the Index.

Commodities are assets that have tangible properties, such as oil, metals, and agricultural products. A commodity-linked derivative is a derivative instrument whose value is linked to the movement of a commodity, commodity index, commodity option or futures contract. The value of commodity-linked derivative instruments may be affected by overall market movements and other factors affecting the value of a particular industry or commodity, such as weather, disease, embargoes, or political and regulatory developments.

The Index is a rules-based, composite benchmark index which represents a basket of commodity futures contracts with 29 commodity components, as of May 31, 2023, from the following five sectors: energy, precious metals, industrial metals, agriculture and livestock. The Index includes multiple futures contracts for each of the 29 commodity components with maturities ranging from three months up to a maximum of about three years, assuming there is sufficient liquidity for each futures contract at each maturity. To be included in the Index, the commodity futures contracts must meet liquidity requirements and trade on exchanges in eligible countries. In terms of liquidity, the Index requires that eligible futures contracts generally be available for trading by market participants and daily settlement prices be publicly available. The Index considers various liquidity metrics such as open interest, which represents the total value of contracts held by market participants, and market volumes, which measure the total value traded for each futures contract. Eligible exchanges generally consist of those in countries that are deemed by the Index provider to have an adequate system of law and regulation and trading in the country is conducted in a manner that is consistent with the general requirements for inclusion in the Index.

The selection and relative weightings of the components of the Index are designed to reflect the economic significance and market liquidity of each commodity. The Index considers various economic indicators (including, but not limited to, GDP and consumer and producer price indexes) and global consumption data, as well as liquidity considerations, to determine the commodity sectors weights.

The maturity of each commodity component in the Index remains fixed at a predefined time interval at all times by means of a continuous rolling process, in which a weighted percentage of shorter dated contracts for each commodity are swapped for longer dated contracts on a daily basis. In summary , the Index is a total return index which reflects not only the returns on the futures contracts comprising the Index as described above, but also the returns of a fixed income portfolio that is intended to represent the collateral for the Index’s commodity components. The return of this fixed income component of the Index is based on the Secured Overnight Fund Rate (“SOFR”) as published by the New York Federal Reserve Bank every business day.

The Index is currently rebalanced monthly back to the target weightings of the commodity components of the Index and the target weightings of all commodity components are revised once per year.

The Fund will invest in certain commodity-linked derivative instruments through a subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”), an exempted limited company organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands. The Subsidiary is wholly owned and controlled by the Fund and is advised by the Adviser. The Fund intends to invest no more than 25% of the Fund's total assets in the Subsidiary at each quarter end of the Fund's tax year. The Fund's investment in the Subsidiary generally provides the Fund with exposure to commodity-linked derivative instruments within the limits of the federal tax laws, which limit the ability of investment companies like the Fund to invest directly in such instruments. The Subsidiary has the same investment objective as the Fund and will follow the same general investment policies and restrictions except that, unlike the Fund, it may invest without limit in commodity-linked derivative instruments.

Consistent with its stated investment objective, the derivative instruments in which the Fund and the Subsidiary primarily intend to invest are instruments linked to commodity indices, such as the Index, and instruments linked to the value of a particular commodity or commodity futures contract, or a subset of commodities or commodity futures contracts. These instruments may specify exposure to commodity futures with different roll dates, reset dates or contract months than those specified by a particular commodity index. As a result, the commodity-linked derivatives component of the Fund’s portfolio may deviate from the returns of any particular commodity index. The Fund or the Subsidiary may over-weight or under-weight its exposure to a particular commodity index, or a subset of commodities, such that the Fund has greater or lesser exposure to that index than the value of the Fund’s net assets, or greater or lesser exposure to a subset of commodities than is represented by a particular commodity index.

Assets not invested in commodity-linked derivative instruments or the Subsidiary may be invested in Fixed Income Instruments.

The Fund expects to invest its assets in any one or more of the following Fixed Income Instruments to provide liquidity, serve as margin or otherwise collateralize the Fund’s investments in certain commodity-linked derivative instruments: U.S. Treasuries, other U.S. government obligations, money market funds and funds that invest in short-term bonds, cash and cash-like equivalents (e.g., high quality commercial paper and similar instruments that are rated investment grade or, if unrated, of comparable quality, as the

Adviser determines), mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored enterprises of the U.S. government (whether or not the securities are U.S. government securities), municipal debt securities, Treasury inflation-protected securities, and repurchase agreements.

Except as noted, for purposes of this Prospectus, references to the Fund’s investment strategies and risks include those of its Subsidiary. The Fund complies with the provisions of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), governing investment policies (Section 8) and capital structure and leverage (Section 18) on an aggregate basis with the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary will comply with the 1940 Act provisions governing affiliated transactions and custody of assets.

The Fund is classified as a non-diversified fund under the 1940 Act and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer. As further described in the Statement of Additional Information, the Fund may not purchase any security if, as a result of that purchase, 25% or more of its total assets would be invested in securities of issuers having their principal business activities in the same industry, except that the Fund may invest 25% or more of the value of its total assets in securities of issuers in any one industry or group of industries if the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries.