The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the components of the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, ICE Data Indices, LLC (the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains and calculates the Underlying Index, which is designed to measure the performance of U.S. Treasury Obligations with a maximum remaining maturity of less than or equal to 12 months. “U.S. Treasury Obligations” refer to securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury where the payment of principal and interest is backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. They include U.S. Treasury notes, bills and bonds. The Fund expects to invest 100% of its total assets in cash and U.S. Treasury Obligations with a maximum remaining maturity of less than 12 months.

The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued, non-convertible U.S. Treasury Obligations that: (i) are issued in U.S. dollars, (ii) have a minimum remaining maturity greater than one month and a maximum remaining maturity of less than or equal to 12 months at the time of rebalance, (iii) have a fixed coupon schedule, and (iv) have a minimum amount outstanding of $300 million. The Underlying Index excludes inflation-linked securities, original issue zero coupon securities, floating rate notes, any government

agency debt issued with or without a government guarantee and Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities (“STRIPS”). The Underlying Index uses a market value-weighted methodology.

As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 90 constituents.

The Fund does not purchase all of the securities in the Underlying Index; instead, the Fund utilizes a “sampling” methodology to seek to achieve its investment objective. In managing the Fund, Invesco Advisers, Inc. (the “Sub-Adviser”) selects component securities that are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics, risk factors and liquidity measures that are similar to, and therefore are representative of the Underlying Index.

The Fund is not a money market fund and does not attempt to maintain a stable net asset value.