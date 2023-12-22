Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF

Active ETF
CLSA
Payout Change
Increase
Price as of:
$19.945 +0.09 +0.47%
primary theme
N/A
CLSA (ETF)

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF

Payout Change
Increase
Price as of:
$19.945 +0.09 +0.47%
primary theme
N/A
CLSA (ETF)

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF

Payout Change
Increase
Price as of:
$19.945 +0.09 +0.47%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 12/22/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF

CLSA | Active ETF

$19.95

$45.9 M

3.60%

$0.72

0.90%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.2%

1 yr return

9.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$45.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.9
$18.14
$20.10

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 12/22/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF

CLSA | Active ETF

$19.95

$45.9 M

3.60%

$0.72

0.90%

CLSA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Jul 13, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by allocating its assets among ETFs that invest in securities of companies in the various sectors of the U.S. market: communication services, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, and utilities. The Fund’s sub-adviser, Cabana Asset Management (the “Sub-Adviser”), selects investments in sectors of the market it identifies as attractive pursuant to an asset allocation strategy designed to optimize performance while seeking to manage portfolio volatility and reduce exposure to down markets.

The Fund operates in a manner that is commonly referred to as a “fund of funds,” meaning that it primarily invests in other ETFs. The ETFs may invest in any of the five major asset classes – equities, fixed income, real estate, currencies, and commodities. The ETFs may invest in a broad range of securities including equity securities of any market capitalization and fixed income securities of any duration, maturity, and quality (including high yield or non-investment grade securities, commonly referred to as “junk bonds,” and U.S. government securities). The ETFs may invest in securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including emerging markets issuers. In addition, the Fund may invest directly in securities and other instruments to obtain the desired exposure to a specific sector.

To implement its strategy, the Sub-Adviser utilizes its Cyclical Asset Reallocation Algorithm (“CARA”), a proprietary algorithm developed by the Sub-Adviser that monitors market conditions to identify sectors that are particularly attractive at any given time in the business cycle. CARA incorporates various fundamental economic and technical price data, including public information concerning the yield curve (i.e., the spread between short- and long-term interest rates), earnings of a broad spectrum of companies in the U.S. equity market, and equity price trends. CARA also uses this information to identify significant market deteriorations and provide corresponding signals, when appropriate, to move to a more conservative allocation (e.g., short term treasuries). The Sub-Adviser, through CARA, monitors the Fund’s investments daily and allocates or reallocates the Fund’s assets across sectors as well as across less-correlated and inversely-correlated asset classes in an effort to reduce exposure to potential market declines. In allocating the Fund’s assets, the Sub-Adviser expects to utilize an aggressive investment style, meaning that the Sub-Adviser will seek to maximize returns while hedging against significant risk to the portfolio through allocation to sectors that are believed to outperform at various points within the economic cycle. The Sub-Adviser’s use of less-correlated and inversely-correlated asset classes is intended to manage the Fund’s volatility consistent with this investment style.

Although the Sub-Adviser anticipates that it will purchase or sell securities based on the signals provided by CARA, the Sub-Adviser maintains full decision-making power and may override CARA if it determines that a breakdown or systemic change has occurred in the methods for which capital is deployed within the worldwide economic system or if it believes that CARA does not signal appropriate changes to risk assets as the economic cycle evolves. The Sub-Adviser expects the Fund, during normal market conditions, to be fully invested at all times.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.

Read More

CLSA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CLSA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 9.2% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CLSA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.7% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CLSA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 9.2% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CLSA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.0% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

CLSA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CLSA Category Low Category High CLSA % Rank
Net Assets 45.9 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 3 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 43.3 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 100.05% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF 49.24%
  2. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF 49.24%
  3. Invesco Government Agency Portfolio 1.57%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CLSA % Rank
Stocks 		98.48% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.57% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CLSA % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CLSA % Rank
US 		98.48% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

CLSA - Expenses

Operational Fees

CLSA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.90% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.80% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CLSA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CLSA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CLSA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

CLSA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CLSA Category Low Category High CLSA % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.60% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CLSA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CLSA Category Low Category High CLSA % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CLSA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

CLSA - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×