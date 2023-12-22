The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by allocating its assets among ETFs that invest in securities of companies in the various sectors of the U.S. market: communication services, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, and utilities. The Fund’s sub-adviser, Cabana Asset Management (the “Sub-Adviser”), selects investments in sectors of the market it identifies as attractive pursuant to an asset allocation strategy designed to optimize performance while seeking to manage portfolio volatility and reduce exposure to down markets.

The Fund operates in a manner that is commonly referred to as a “fund of funds,” meaning that it primarily invests in other ETFs. The ETFs may invest in any of the five major asset classes – equities, fixed income, real estate, currencies, and commodities. The ETFs may invest in a broad range of securities including equity securities of any market capitalization and fixed income securities of any duration, maturity, and quality (including high yield or non-investment grade securities, commonly referred to as “junk bonds,” and U.S. government securities). The ETFs may invest in securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including emerging markets issuers. In addition, the Fund may invest directly in securities and other instruments to obtain the desired exposure to a specific sector.

To implement its strategy, the Sub-Adviser utilizes its Cyclical Asset Reallocation Algorithm (“CARA”), a proprietary algorithm developed by the Sub-Adviser that monitors market conditions to identify sectors that are particularly attractive at any given time in the business cycle. CARA incorporates various fundamental economic and technical price data, including public information concerning the yield curve (i.e., the spread between short- and long-term interest rates), earnings of a broad spectrum of companies in the U.S. equity market, and equity price trends. CARA also uses this information to identify significant market deteriorations and provide corresponding signals, when appropriate, to move to a more conservative allocation (e.g., short term treasuries). The Sub-Adviser, through CARA, monitors the Fund’s investments daily and allocates or reallocates the Fund’s assets across sectors as well as across less-correlated and inversely-correlated asset classes in an effort to reduce exposure to potential market declines. In allocating the Fund’s assets, the Sub-Adviser expects to utilize an aggressive investment style, meaning that the Sub-Adviser will seek to maximize returns while hedging against significant risk to the portfolio through allocation to sectors that are believed to outperform at various points within the economic cycle. The Sub-Adviser’s use of less-correlated and inversely-correlated asset classes is intended to manage the Fund’s volatility consistent with this investment style.

Although the Sub-Adviser anticipates that it will purchase or sell securities based on the signals provided by CARA, the Sub-Adviser maintains full decision-making power and may override CARA if it determines that a breakdown or systemic change has occurred in the methods for which capital is deployed within the worldwide economic system or if it believes that CARA does not signal appropriate changes to risk assets as the economic cycle evolves. The Sub-Adviser expects the Fund, during normal market conditions, to be fully invested at all times.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.