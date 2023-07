The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”) that are rated, at the time of purchase, AAA or an equivalent rating by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) (or, if unrated, securities deemed by Panagram Structured Asset Management, LLC (the “Adviser” or “Panagram”) to be of comparable quality). CLOs are structured products with a “long-only” investment strategy (

i.e.

, a strategy that does not include short positions) that issue multiple tranches of asset-backed securities. CLOs are collateralized by a pool of loans, which may include, among others, senior secured loans, senior unsecured loans, and subordinate corporate loans. The Fund intends to invest primarily in AAA rated tranches of CLOs,

which is the highest quality rating that a CLO can receive. CLOs are securities structured to be exposed to the senior secured loans in a corporate capital structure, which means that the loans have payment priority over unsecured debt and common equity in a default situation. These loans are often issued as “covenant lite” loans, which have few or no financial maintenance covenants. “Financial maintenance covenants” are covenants that require a borrower to maintain certain financial metrics during the life of the loan, such as maintaining certain levels of cash flow or limiting leverage. In the absence of such covenants, the CLO manager may be unable to declare an event of default if financial performance deteriorates, renegotiate the terms of the loan based upon the elevated risk levels, or take other actions to help mitigate losses.

The Fund is a “non-diversified” fund, meaning that a relatively high percentage of its assets are invested in a limited number of issuers of securities. However, the Fund will not invest more than 20% of its portfolio in CLOs managed by a single CLO manager. The Fund will only invest in CLOs with a minimum initial total offering size of $250 million. In addition to investments in CLOs rated, at the time of purchase, AAA, the Fund may also invest up to 20% of its portfolio in CLOs rated AA or A by an NRSRO. The Fund invests primarily in CLOs that are U.S. dollar denominated, and the Fund may invest in CLOs of any maturity or duration. CLOs typically have floating or variable interest rates, though some CLOs have fixed rates.

With a specialized focus on CLOs through multiple credit cycles, the Fund’s portfolio managers will select investments for the Fund by sourcing opportunities in primary (i.e., the initial offering for a security) and secondary markets (i.e., markets where the securities are traded following the initial offering) for CLO debt securities. A “credit cycle” describes the increases and decreases of access to credit by borrowers, typically occurring over a several year time frame. The Adviser focuses on CLO tranches rated AAA, which are senior to other tranches of the CLO. In addition, the Adviser will evaluate the Fund’s investment portfolio to balance total returns and capital protection by analyzing structural leverage (leverage embedded in the CLO) and portfolio composition.