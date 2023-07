For purposes of the Fund’s investment policies, CLOs are trusts that are typically collateralized by a pool of loans, which may include, among others, domestic and foreign senior secured loans, senior unsecured loans and subordinate corporate loans, including loans that may be rated below investment grade or equivalent unrated loans, and including “covenant lite” loans, which have few or no financial maintenance covenants. CLOs may also hold debt securities rated below investment grade. The Fund is actively managed and does not seek to track the performance of any particular index.

The Fund intends to invest primarily in CLO securities that are U.S. dollar denominated. However, the Fund may from time to time invest up to 30% of its net assets in CLO securities that are denominated in foreign currencies. To the extent the Fund invests in non-U.S. dollar denominated securities, it may seek to hedge its exposure to foreign currency to U.S. dollars, as described more fully below.

The Fund may purchase CLO securities both in the primary ( e.g. purchased directly from the issuer) and secondary markets. The Sub-Adviser uses a bottom-up analysis to select CLO investments which considers several factors, including an assessment of the CLO manager, the CLO’s underlying collateral, performance under various stress scenarios and an analysis of the CLO’s documentation and structural terms. The Fund’s portfolio is constructed using this security-level analysis, combined with a top-down overlay which incorporates the Sub-Adviser’s credit views as well as risk factor positioning.

The Fund may invest in derivatives in order to seek to mitigate risks associated with the Fund’s existing portfolio of CLOs. Derivatives are instruments that have a value derived from, or directly linked to, an underlying asset, such as fixed-income securities, interest rates, currencies, or market indices. The Fund currently expects that its use of derivatives will be limited to currency forward contracts or futures contracts to hedge any foreign currency exposure.

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in affiliated or non-affiliated ETFs. The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in cash or other short-term instruments, such as money market instruments or money market funds, while deploying new capital, for liquidity management purposes, managing redemptions, or for defensive purposes, including navigating unusual market conditions.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in investment grade-rated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”) of any maturity. Investment grade CLO securities are rated inclusive and above BBB- by S&P Global Ratings or Baa3 Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (or equivalent rating issued by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”)), or if unrated, determined to be of comparable credit quality by the Adviser and/or PineBridge Investments LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”). The Fund will not invest in any CLO equity security or in any CLO debt security rated below BB-/Ba3 or if unrated, determined to be of comparable credit quality by the Adviser and/or the Sub-Adviser. The Fund’s 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. This percentage limitation applies at the time of the investment.The Fund is classified as a non-diversified fund and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer.