The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “ Index Provider ”). The Index Provider and the Consumer Technology Association (“ CTA ”) have jointly developed the eligibility and selection criteria and rules for the Index. The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to maintain Index integrity. According to the Index Provider, the Index includes securities of companies classified as “cybersecurity” companies by CTA. CTA gives the cybersecurity classification to those companies that meet one of three elements: (1) companies focused on developing technologies that are designed and implemented to protect computer and communication networks from attacks and outside unauthorized use; (2) companies involved in the deployment of technologies for cybersecurity industry use including government, private and public corporations, financial institutions and various other industries; or (3) companies focused on the protection of priority data from being accessed and exploited by unauthorized external parties. To be included in the Index, a security issued by a "cybersecurity" company must also have a minimum market capitalization of $500 million, a minimum three-month average daily dollar trading volume of $1 million, a minimum free float of 20% and be listed on an Index-eligible global exchange. The term “free float” is used to describe the portion of an issuer’s outstanding securities that can be publicly traded, and therefore excludes locked-in securities held by an issuer’s affiliates, officers or promoters and securities subject to some other restrictive arrangement that prevents them from being freely traded. According to the Index Provider, the Index employs a free float market capitalization weighting methodology, meaning that security weights are based on the free float market capitalization of the securities comprising the Index. To provide diversification among the weighting of the constituent securities, the Index caps the weighting of the securities of the five largest free float market capitalizations at 6% each, and collectively 30%, of the Index. The excess weight of any capped security is distributed proportionally across the securities of the remaining constituent companies. The securities of the remaining companies are capped at a 3% weight as well. Any security of those remaining constituent companies with a weight in excess of 3% will have that excess weight redistributed proportionally across the securities of any remaining companies. No security may be weighted less than 0.25%. The Fund may also invest in U.S. dollar denominated and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. The Index is reconstituted semi-annually and rebalanced quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Index was composed of 37 securities from companies located in the United States, Ireland, Israel, India, United Kingdom, France, and Japan. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in information technology companies, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.