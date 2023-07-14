Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

ETF
CIBR
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$45.63 -0.29 -0.63%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
CIBR (ETF)

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$45.63 -0.29 -0.63%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
CIBR (ETF)

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$45.63 -0.29 -0.63%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

CIBR | ETF

$45.63

$5 B

0.46%

$0.21

0.60%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.6%

1 yr return

11.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

11.3%

Net Assets

$5 B

Holdings in Top 10

43.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$45.9
$36.88
$46.53

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

CIBR | ETF

$45.63

$5 B

0.46%

$0.21

0.60%

CIBR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -19.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 17.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Jul 07, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    125000002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Lindquist

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider and the Consumer Technology Association (“CTA”) have jointly developed the eligibility and selection criteria and rules for the Index. The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to maintain Index integrity.According to the Index Provider, the Index includes securities of companies classified as “cybersecurity” companies by CTA. CTA gives the cybersecurity classification to those companies that meet one of three elements: (1) companies focused on developing technologies that are designed and implemented to protect computer and communication networks from attacks and outside unauthorized use; (2) companies involved in the deployment of technologies for cybersecurity industry use including government, private and public corporations, financial institutions and various other industries; or (3) companies focused on the protection of priority data from being accessed and exploited by unauthorized external parties. To be included in the Index, a security issued by a "cybersecurity" company must also have a minimum market capitalization of $500 million, a minimum three-month average daily dollar trading volume of $1 million, a minimum free float of 20% and be listed on an Index-eligible global exchange. The term “free float” is used to describe the portion of an issuer’s outstanding securities that can be publicly traded, and therefore excludes locked-in securities held by an issuer’s affiliates, officers or promoters and securities subject to some other restrictive arrangement that prevents them from being freely traded.According to the Index Provider, the Index employs a free float market capitalization weighting methodology, meaning that security weights are based on the free float market capitalization of the securities comprising the Index. To provide diversification among the weighting of the constituent securities, the Index caps the weighting of the securities of the five largest free float market capitalizations at 6% each, and collectively 30%, of the Index. The excess weight of any capped security is distributed proportionally across the securities of the remaining constituent companies. The securities of the remaining companies are capped at a 3% weight as well. Any security of those remaining constituent companies with a weight in excess of 3% will have that excess weight redistributed proportionally across the securities of any remaining companies. No security may be weighted less than 0.25%. The Fund may also invest in U.S. dollar denominated and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities.The Index is reconstituted semi-annually and rebalanced quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Index was composed of 37 securities from companies located in the United States, Ireland, Israel, India, United Kingdom, France, and Japan. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in information technology companies, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.
Read More

CIBR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CIBR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.6% -29.2% 74.8% 88.84%
1 Yr 11.7% -39.8% 67.6% 73.82%
3 Yr 10.9%* -40.6% 28.5% 15.63%
5 Yr 11.3%* -30.5% 25.6% 19.82%
10 Yr 0.0%* -15.0% 24.7% 92.90%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CIBR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.5% -73.9% 35.7% 6.67%
2021 9.4% -25.6% 45.1% 21.43%
2020 14.6% 1.8% 60.0% 34.91%
2019 6.5% -15.0% 13.7% 68.47%
2018 0.3% -12.8% 31.5% 9.14%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CIBR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -19.1% -54.1% 74.8% 77.25%
1 Yr -3.6% -62.3% 67.6% 72.22%
3 Yr 17.3%* -40.6% 36.7% 17.29%
5 Yr 15.1%* -30.5% 29.2% 15.54%
10 Yr N/A* -15.0% 25.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CIBR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.5% -73.9% 35.7% 6.67%
2021 9.4% -25.6% 45.1% 21.43%
2020 14.6% 1.8% 60.0% 34.91%
2019 6.5% -15.0% 13.7% 68.47%
2018 0.3% -12.8% 31.5% 16.13%

CIBR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CIBR Category Low Category High CIBR % Rank
Net Assets 5 B 3.5 M 52.7 B 14.96%
Number of Holdings 44 10 397 72.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.33 B 1.21 M 30.3 B 20.34%
Weighting of Top 10 43.78% 7.6% 100.0% 63.98%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fortinet Inc 6.44%
  2. Cisco Systems Inc 6.22%
  3. Broadcom Inc 6.22%
  4. Palo Alto Networks Inc 6.11%
  5. Infosys Ltd 5.77%
  6. Okta Inc 3.48%
  7. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc 3.27%
  8. Juniper Networks Inc 3.22%
  9. Open Text Corp 3.22%
  10. Akamai Technologies Inc 3.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CIBR % Rank
Stocks 		99.96% 68.59% 100.53% 15.25%
Cash 		0.04% -0.53% 15.91% 83.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 97.88%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 93.22%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 97.46%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 97.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CIBR % Rank
Technology 		94.11% 2.80% 100.00% 10.59%
Industrials 		5.76% 0.00% 38.68% 12.71%
Communication Services 		0.12% 0.00% 97.05% 86.44%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 97.46%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 97.88%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.57% 98.73%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 38.36% 100.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 97.46%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 97.46%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 32.97% 100.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 97.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CIBR % Rank
US 		86.65% 19.45% 100.53% 56.78%
Non US 		13.31% 0.00% 80.40% 34.75%

CIBR - Expenses

Operational Fees

CIBR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.08% 3.60% 81.39%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.03% 1.95% 30.34%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 35.43%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

CIBR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CIBR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CIBR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.69% 281.00% 68.97%

CIBR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CIBR Category Low Category High CIBR % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.46% 0.00% 18.85% 13.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CIBR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CIBR Category Low Category High CIBR % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.07% -2.30% 2.08% 20.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CIBR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CIBR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 07, 2015

6.9

6.9%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 07, 2015

6.9

6.9%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 07, 2015

6.9

6.9%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 07, 2015

6.9

6.9%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 07, 2015

6.9

6.9%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2016

6.21

6.2%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×