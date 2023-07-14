Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Loncar China BioPharma ETF

ETF
CHNA
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$16.2915 -0.2 -1.2%
primary theme
China Region Equity
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Loncar China BioPharma ETF

CHNA | ETF

$16.29

$4.4 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

-15.9%

1 yr return

-17.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-18.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$4.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.5
$13.50
$22.53

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 44.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

CHNA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -32.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Loncar China BioPharma ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Loncar Investments
  • Inception Date
    Aug 14, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    300000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Rafael Zayas

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index was developed in 2018 by Loncar Investments LLC, the Fund’s index provider (“Loncar” or the “Index Provider”), and seeks to track the performance of a modified equal-weighted portfolio of companies directly involved in the growth of China’s pharmaceutical and biotech related industries (China’s “biopharma sector”). The Index includes pharmaceutical companies, biotech companies, drug manufacturers, diagnostics companies, wholesalers or distributors of biopharma products, and biopharma service providers (“Biopharma Companies”).
Loncar China BioPharma Index
The Index is constructed from the universe of Nasdaq- or Hong Kong Stock Exchange-listed companies identified by the Index methodology as Biopharma Companies. To maintain a focus on innovation in the Chinese biopharma sector, companies in the Index universe are screened to eliminate those that focus strictly on manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients. The remaining companies are then screened according to the Index rules to include only companies (i) whose principal corporate headquarters is in China or (ii) for which at least 51% of the value of their product revenue and pipeline is tied directly to the Chinese market (such remaining companies, “China Biopharma Companies”).
The pool of China Biopharma Companies is then screened for investibility leaving only companies having a market capitalization of at least USD$200 million, meeting a minimum liquidity threshold, and that are not publicly known to currently be under formal investigation by a government or regulatory entity.
At the time of each reconstitution of the Index on the second Monday of each February and August, each constituent is weighted equally, subject to the following adjustments applied depending on a company’s market capitalization to emphasize the role of larger companies in the Index:
Market Capitalization (USD$) Weight Adjustment Factor
$10 billion or more 140%
Between $1 billion and $10 billion 100%
From $200 million to $1 billion 70%
As of November 15, 2022, the Index contained 60 companies, 9 of which were listed on Nasdaq and 51 of which were listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. As of November 15, 2022, the three largest components of the Index were CanSino Biologics, Inc. (3.26%), Keymed Biosciences, Inc. (3.00%), and CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. (2.99%).
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities and depositary receipts that make up the Index. Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC (“ETC” or the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportion as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return, and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return, and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Fund’s sub-adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).
The Fund generally may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Fund’s sub-adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions and deletions).
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. The Adviser expects that the Index, and consequently the Fund, will generally be concentrated in the securities of biotech and pharmaceutical companies.
Read More

CHNA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CHNA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -15.9% -22.0% 21.1% 96.67%
1 Yr -17.3% -29.2% 41.1% 80.83%
3 Yr -18.0%* -28.3% 22.7% 87.04%
5 Yr 0.0%* -21.0% 18.0% 28.57%
10 Yr 0.0%* -13.2% 12.6% 68.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CHNA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.9% -40.5% 25.8% 76.99%
2021 -4.2% -28.6% 19.4% 31.19%
2020 9.7% -6.6% 33.6% 53.68%
2019 6.7% -0.5% 11.1% 44.09%
2018 N/A -13.1% -0.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CHNA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -32.2% -32.2% 31.3% 100.00%
1 Yr -55.0% -55.0% 60.3% 100.00%
3 Yr -2.0%* -25.1% 27.8% 31.43%
5 Yr N/A* -17.5% 13.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.2% 11.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CHNA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.9% -40.5% 25.8% 76.99%
2021 -4.2% -28.6% 19.4% 31.19%
2020 9.7% -6.6% 33.6% 53.68%
2019 6.7% -0.5% 11.1% 44.09%
2018 N/A -13.1% -0.3% N/A

CHNA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CHNA Category Low Category High CHNA % Rank
Net Assets 4.4 M 1.4 M 7.72 B 90.83%
Number of Holdings 61 21 961 51.28%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.53 M 706 K 4.22 B 93.16%
Weighting of Top 10 28.20% 6.6% 81.8% 94.02%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd 2.29%
  2. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd 2.23%
  3. BeiGene Ltd 2.16%
  4. Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd 2.14%
  5. Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd 2.12%
  6. Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd 2.11%
  7. WuXi AppTec Co Ltd 2.06%
  8. Wuxi Biologics Cayman Inc 2.00%
  9. Pharmaron Beijing Co Ltd 1.94%
  10. Sinopharm Group Co Ltd 1.87%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CHNA % Rank
Stocks 		99.58% 0.00% 102.18% 29.66%
Cash 		0.42% -2.18% 11.89% 68.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 86.32%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 47.32% 86.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 86.21%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 69.90% 88.14%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CHNA % Rank
Healthcare 		98.42% 0.00% 100.00% 2.59%
Communication Services 		1.58% 0.00% 91.25% 68.10%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 89.15% 93.97%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 93.53% 96.55%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 95.69%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 96.93% 98.28%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 99.75% 95.69%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 90.86% 93.97%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 97.46% 96.55%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 95.37% 96.55%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 92.11% 93.97%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CHNA % Rank
Non US 		90.51% 51.72% 100.37% 92.31%
US 		9.07% -0.04% 15.12% 1.71%

CHNA - Expenses

Operational Fees

CHNA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% 0.09% 20.92% 70.94%
Management Fee 0.79% 0.09% 1.50% 49.17%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 43.18%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

CHNA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CHNA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CHNA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 44.00% 4.00% 278.00% 40.66%

CHNA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CHNA Category Low Category High CHNA % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 23.85% 97.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CHNA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CHNA Category Low Category High CHNA % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.05% -1.76% 4.74% 57.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CHNA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CHNA - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rafael Zayas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 19, 2020

1.95

2.0%

Rafael Zayas, CFA, is Senior Vice President, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading at Vident Investment Advisory, LLC since June 2020. Mr. Zayas became SVP, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading in June 2020. From 2017 to 2020, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager – International Equity at Vident and has over 15 years of experience that includes managing international equity portfolios, including in emerging and frontier markets. Prior to joining Vident, he was a Portfolio Manager – Direct Investments for seven years at Russell Investments, a global asset manager, where he co-managed more than $4 billion in quantitative strategies across global markets, including the Russell Strategic Call Overwriting Fund, a mutual fund. Mr. Zayas also helped Russell Investments launch its sponsored ETF initiative and advised on index methodologies. Prior to joining Russell Investments, Mr. Zayas was a Portfolio Manager – Equity Indexing at Mellon Capital Management, where he managed assets for internationally listed global equity ETFs. Mr. Zayas graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University and obtained a Certificate in Computational Finance and Risk Management from the University of Washington. He also attained the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2010.

Austin Wen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 19, 2020

1.95

2.0%

Austin Wen, CFA has seven years of investment management experience. Mr. Wen is a Portfolio Manager at Vident, specializing in portfolio management and trading of equity portfolios and commodities based portfolios, as well as risk monitoring and investment analysis. Previously, Mr. Wen was an analyst for Vident Financial, working on the development and review of investment solutions. He began his career as a State Examiner for the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance. Mr. Wen obtained a BA in Finance from the University of Georgia and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.32 3.87 2.53

