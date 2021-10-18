The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Underlying Index and in American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") based on the securities in the Underlying Index. The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed.

The Underlying Index is designed to select the 50 largest equity securities, by free-float market capitalization, of the eligible China equity universe, as defined by MSCI, Inc. ("MSCI"), the provider of the Underlying Index ("Index Provider"). The eligible universe includes securities that are classified as operating in China according to the MSCI Global Investable Markets Index Methodology, and that satisfy minimum market capitalization and liquidity thresholds. The securities eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index include H-Shares (securities of companies incorporated in China that are denominated in Hong Kong Dollars and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the "HKSE")), B-Shares (securities of companies denominated in U.S. dollars or Hong Kong dollars and listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange (the "SSE") or Shenzen Stock Exchange (the "SZSE")), Red Chips (securities of companies with a majority of their business operations in mainland China and that are controlled by the national government or local governments of China, traded on the HKSE in Hong Kong dollars), P-Chips (securities of companies with the majority of their business operations in mainland China and controlled by individuals in China, but that are incorporated outside of China), A-Shares (securities of companies incorporated in mainland China that trade on Chinese exchanges in renminbi) that are accessible through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program

("Shanghai Connect") or the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program ("Shenzhen Connect", and together with Shanghai Connect, "Stock Connect Programs"), and foreign listings such as American Depository Receipts ("ADRs"). The Stock Connect Programs are securities trading and clearing programs that aim to achieve mutual stock market access between China and Hong Kong. Under Stock Connect, the Fund's trading of eligible A-shares listed on the SSE or the SZSE, as applicable, would be effectuated through its Hong Kong brokers. Trading through the Stock Connect Programs is subject to a daily quota, which limits the maximum net purchases under Stock Connect Programs each day, and as such, buy orders for A-shares would be rejected once the daily quota is exceeded (although the Fund will be permitted to sell A-shares regardless of the daily quota balance). The daily quota is not specific to the Fund. From time to time, other stock exchanges in China may participate in Stock Connect, and A-shares listed and traded on such other stock exchanges and accessible through Stock Connect may be added to the Underlying Index, as determined by MSCI.

The Underlying Index follows a rules-based methodology that is designed to select the 50 largest equity securities by free-float adjusted market capitalization and which meet minimum market capitalization and liquidity requirements, from the eligible universe. The Underlying Index is weighted according to each component's free-float adjusted market capitalization, but is modified so that, as of the rebalance date, no group entity (defined by the Index Provider as companies with a controlling stake owned by one entity) constitutes more than 10% of the Underlying Index and so that, in the aggregate, the individual group entities that would represent more than 5% of the Underlying Index represent no more than 50% of the Underlying Index ("10/50 Cap"). The Underlying Index is reconstituted and re-weighted quarterly. As of December 31, 2020, the Underlying Index had 50 constituents. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.