Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Global X Funds - Global X MSCI China Large Cap 50 ETF

CHIL | ETF

-

$11.9 M

0.00%

0.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$11.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

48.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$33.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

CHIL - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency SemiAnnual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Global X Funds - Global X MSCI China Large Cap 50 ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Global X Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 07, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Nam To

Fund Description

The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Underlying Index and in American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") based on the securities in the Underlying Index. The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed.
The Underlying Index is designed to select the 50 largest equity securities, by free-float market capitalization, of the eligible China equity universe, as defined by MSCI, Inc. ("MSCI"), the provider of the Underlying Index ("Index Provider"). The eligible universe includes securities that are classified as operating in China according to the MSCI Global Investable Markets Index Methodology, and that satisfy minimum market capitalization and liquidity thresholds. The securities eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index include H-Shares (securities of companies incorporated in China that are denominated in Hong Kong Dollars and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the "HKSE")), B-Shares (securities of companies denominated in U.S. dollars or Hong Kong dollars and listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange (the "SSE") or Shenzen Stock Exchange (the "SZSE")), Red Chips (securities of companies with a majority of their business operations in mainland China and that are controlled by the national government or local governments of China, traded on the HKSE in Hong Kong dollars), P-Chips (securities of companies with the majority of their business operations in mainland China and controlled by individuals in China, but that are incorporated outside of China), A-Shares (securities of companies incorporated in mainland China that trade on Chinese exchanges in renminbi) that are accessible through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program
("Shanghai Connect") or the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program ("Shenzhen Connect", and together with Shanghai Connect, "Stock Connect Programs"), and foreign listings such as American Depository Receipts ("ADRs"). The Stock Connect Programs are securities trading and clearing programs that aim to achieve mutual stock market access between China and Hong Kong. Under Stock Connect, the Fund's trading of eligible A-shares listed on the SSE or the SZSE, as applicable, would be effectuated through its Hong Kong brokers. Trading through the Stock Connect Programs is subject to a daily quota, which limits the maximum net purchases under Stock Connect Programs each day, and as such, buy orders for A-shares would be rejected once the daily quota is exceeded (although the Fund will be permitted to sell A-shares regardless of the daily quota balance). The daily quota is not specific to the Fund. From time to time, other stock exchanges in China may participate in Stock Connect, and A-shares listed and traded on such other stock exchanges and accessible through Stock Connect may be added to the Underlying Index, as determined by MSCI.
The Underlying Index follows a rules-based methodology that is designed to select the 50 largest equity securities by free-float adjusted market capitalization and which meet minimum market capitalization and liquidity requirements, from the eligible universe. The Underlying Index is weighted according to each component's free-float adjusted market capitalization, but is modified so that, as of the rebalance date, no group entity (defined by the Index Provider as companies with a controlling stake owned by one entity) constitutes more than 10% of the Underlying Index and so that, in the aggregate, the individual group entities that would represent more than 5% of the Underlying Index represent no more than 50% of the Underlying Index ("10/50 Cap"). The Underlying Index is reconstituted and re-weighted quarterly. As of December 31, 2020, the Underlying Index had 50 constituents. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.
The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.
The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.
The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.
The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.
The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of December 31, 2020, the Underlying Index had significant exposure to the consumer discretionary sector.
Read More

CHIL - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CHIL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -16.7% 11.1% 90.55%
1 Yr N/A -35.2% 15.6% 70.16%
3 Yr N/A* -22.8% 22.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -18.5% 15.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.6% 11.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CHIL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -40.5% 25.8% 44.55%
2021 N/A -28.6% 30.5% 61.17%
2020 N/A -6.6% 33.6% N/A
2019 N/A -34.7% 11.1% N/A
2018 N/A -13.7% 32.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CHIL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -26.8% 11.1% 90.55%
1 Yr N/A -35.2% 15.6% 66.94%
3 Yr N/A* -22.8% 22.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -16.7% 15.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.6% 11.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CHIL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -40.5% 25.8% 44.55%
2021 N/A -28.6% 30.5% 61.17%
2020 N/A -6.6% 33.6% N/A
2019 N/A -34.7% 11.1% N/A
2018 N/A -13.7% 32.0% N/A

CHIL - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CHIL Category Low Category High CHIL % Rank
Net Assets 11.9 M 1.4 M 6.58 B 72.18%
Number of Holdings 50 6 961 53.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.42 M 706 K 4.22 B 75.38%
Weighting of Top 10 48.27% 6.6% 99.9% 47.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD COMMON STOCK 9.25%
  2. TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD COMMON STOCK 7.97%
  3. KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO LTD-A COMMON STOCK 5.35%
  4. MEITUAN-CLASS B COMMON STOCK 5.14%
  5. CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHN-A COMMON STOCK 3.91%
  6. CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK-H COMMON STOCK 3.83%
  7. JD.COM INC-ADR DEPOSITARY RECEIPT 3.53%
  8. NIO INC - ADR DEPOSITARY RECEIPT 3.40%
  9. PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO-H COMMON STOCK 3.17%
  10. WUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN INC COMMON STOCK 2.71%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CHIL % Rank
Stocks 		99.80% 0.00% 102.18% 16.03%
Cash 		0.20% -2.18% 11.89% 83.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 15.38%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 47.32% 30.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 20.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 69.90% 20.61%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CHIL % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 89.15% 28.46%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 94.15% 80.77%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 79.23%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 96.93% 75.38%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 46.15%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 99.75% 25.38%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 90.86% 49.23%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 91.25% 32.31%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 97.46% 20.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 95.37% 10.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 92.11% 67.69%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CHIL % Rank
Non US 		79.86% 51.72% 100.37% 12.31%
US 		19.94% -0.04% 9.07% 46.15%

CHIL - Expenses

Operational Fees

CHIL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.29% 0.09% 3.14% 97.71%
Management Fee 0.29% 0.09% 1.50% 4.51%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.26% N/A

Sales Fees

CHIL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CHIL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CHIL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 4.00% 278.00% 24.24%

CHIL - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CHIL Category Low Category High CHIL % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 21.17% 55.64%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CHIL Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency SemiAnnual Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CHIL Category Low Category High CHIL % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.76% 4.74% 18.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CHIL Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CHIL - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nam To

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 07, 2018

2.82

2.8%

Nam To, CFA, joined Global X Management Company LLC in July 2017 as a Portfolio Management Analyst. Mr. To has been a Portfolio Manager of the Fund since March 1, 2018. Previously, Mr. To was a Global Economics Research Analyst at Bunge Limited from 2014 through 2017 and an Advisory and Investment Analyst at Horizon Capital Group from June 2013 through August 2013. Mr. To received his Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and Economics from Cornell University in 2014.

Wayne Xie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

2.59

2.6%

Wayne Xie joined the Global X Management Company LLC in July 2018 as a Portfolio Management Associate. Previously, Mr. Xie was an Analyst at VanEck Associates on the Equity ETF Investment Management team from 2010 to 2018 and a Portfolio Administrator at VanEck Associates from 2007 to 2010. Mr. Xie received his BS in Business Administration from State University of New York at Buffalo.

Kimberly Chan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 10, 2019

2.31

2.3%

Kimberly Chan is a Portfolio Management Associate. Previously, Ms. Chan was a US Associate Trader at Credit Agricole from 2016 to 2018, and an Investment Analyst at MetLife Investments from 2015 to 2016. Ms. Chan received her Bachelor of Science from New York University in 2015.

John Belanger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

0.75

0.8%

John Belanger, CFA, joined the Adviser in 2020. He currently holds the position of Senior Vice President, Head of Product Management, Head of Portfolio Management & Portfolio Administration and Chief Operating Officer with the Adviser. Mr. Belanger served as Chief Operating Officer of REX Shares, LLC from 2014-2018. Mr. Belanger graduated Rice University with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and Philosophy in 2004 and graduated from the University of Texas School of Law in 2008.

Vanessa Yang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

0.75

0.8%

Vanessa Yang, Portfolio Management Associate, joined the Adviser in 2016 as a Portfolio Administrator. She was appointed to the portfolio management team in June 2019. Previously, Ms. Yang was a Portfolio Administrator at VanEck Associates from 2011 to 2014. Ms. Yang received her MS in Financial Engineering from Drucker School of Management in 2010 and her BS in Economics from Guangdong University of Foreign Studies in 2008.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.32 4.03 3.22

